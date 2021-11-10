Healthier Kasson-Mantorville ready for dynamic Fridley

Joel Swanson knows it’s not a coincidence that the Kasson-Mantorville High School football team has been playing its best football of the season these past two-and-half weeks.

The KoMets are finally starting to get to full strength.

“We had a lot of injuries,” Swanson said. “And it was to a lot of our main guys, too. It’s pretty easy to see the difference now.”

Standout fullback Anthony Moe-Tucker missed multiple games and was limited at times because of injury, while all-conference performer Brooks Buchanan was unavailable for the regular season. Star quarterback Matt Donovan was bothered by an ankle injury, one that forced him to leave three separate games and miss snaps.

But now those three have been back to full strength for a postseason run that has seen the KoMets dispatch Winona 45-14 in the semifinals, before sprinting past Byron 42-14 for a Section 1AAAA title to reach their first state tournament since 2013. They take on Fridley at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville South High School in a Class AAAA state quarterfinal.

Moe-Tucker, who recently committed to the University of North Dakota as a preferred walk-on, scored the game’s first three touchdowns against the Bears on runs of 7, 53 and 75 yards on his way to 159 yards rushing on just nine carries. This comes after he ran for 197 yards and a TD on 18 carries against the Winhawks.

He has formed the powerful dynamic duo with Donovan the KoMets had originally envisioned before the season.

Donovan, meanwhile, is having a postseason run of his own to remember, rushing for 373 yards on 36 carries. He has scored five rushing touchdowns to move his total up to 20, while also throwing for two, meaning he and Moe-Tucker have combined for 11 of the KoMets’ 12 TDs this postseason.

“Moe-Tucker was going to be our starting fullback, well he hasn’t been able to play more than five, six carries because of injuries,” Swanson said. “Our quarterback went out three different games with an injury, but tried to fight back. He’s probably as healthy as he’s been.

“When you have those injuries throughout the season though, you gain a lot of depth which is a positive thing.”

One of those guys that stepped up was Broc Barwald, who had seven rushing touchdowns, while averaging 84.4 yards rushing per game before going down with an injury against Owatonna in the regular season finale. But it’s not often teams can call upon someone like Buchanan to fill in. Buchanan returns two months after a scary situation that doctors originally described as heat stroke, before he was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder that saw him slur his speech.

He returned for the playoff opener and gives the KoMets a boost.

“We’re counting on him,” Swanson said.

Buchanan will also play a part in a defense that has really picked up its play over the past month and really since a 42-41 victory against Faribault on Oct. 1. The KoMets are allowing just 17.4 points per game in their five games since then.

“Guys are really buying into the fact that I can trust my teammates on the edge,” Swanson said. “A lot of what I believe defense is, obviously you have to do your job. But then you have to do it. You can’t try to be a hero. When you try to be a hero, bad things happen. You might get away with it against the poor teams but against better teams, you aren’t getting away with it.”

That defense will be tested when it goes up against Fridley (8-2) and its dual-threat quarterback MJ Newton. The junior has thrown for 1,044 yards with 11 TDs, but much like K-M's Donovan, is most dangerous with his legs. Newton has 892 yards on 124 carries with nine touchdowns.

“He’s like the Lamar Jackson of high school football,” Swanson said. “You have to be very aware of the fact that when you rush the passer, you can’t give up these rush lanes and stuff. … We can’t totally take away everything, but we have to take the proper angle because they’re pretty fast. We have got to use the sideline to our advantage.

“Fridley has some great athletes. It’s hard to simulate their team speed.”

With a pair of quarterbacks that can beat you in multiple ways surrounded talent along with a pair of defenses, Thursday night should be a good one.