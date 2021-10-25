Healthier Lourdes finding their rhythm at the right time

For the Lourdes boys soccer team, this season was one full of adversity.

Injuries riddled the Eagles throughout the season, forcing a team with high expectations of their first state tournament berth since 2015 to fight tooth and claw for every victory. That was a tall task, as the Eagles had one of the toughest schedules in the state and in the end, it took it's toll.

Lourdes entered the postseason with a 6-8-1 overall record with five of those losses coming against teams ranked in the top 10 in the state.

"For the first kind of like 60-70% of the season, I didn't even know who was going to be able to play that day," Kane said. "At least half our games, I was making up the lineup 10 minutes before the game because I had four or five guys who were trying to warm up to see if they could go, so it was hard. We didn't have a back-to-back win until the section playoffs just mostly because of injuries. Some games, we had four, five, six guys out of the starting lineup.

"It just took us a long time to get healthy."

And with a perfect 6-0 record against Section 1A opponents, Kane and company knew that if they could just get healthy, this team had the talent to make a run. But at times it was tough, such as one three-game stretch that saw them lose a starter to injury in each game. But through it all, they kept going.

It finally started to come together before their Section 1A quarterfinal against Schaeffer Academy where they knocked off the Lions 2-1, before handling Cotter 3-0 for their first back-to-back victories of the season.

"We really didn't have time to mesh," Kane said. "It wasn't until I would say about the final week and a half of the season that we had the same starting lineup four games in a row. So by the time the section tournament came around, we were finally able to play a few games together. Then it was that Schaeffer game and then the Cotter game where it kind of clicked."

It all came together against Dover-Eyota in the Section 1A championship.

Seniors McKaid Schotzko and Jonah Morris teamed up with goalkeeper Freddie Suhler in a dominant defensive effort, while senior Trent Neff and freshman Sam Theobald found the back of the net to help send Lourdes to the program's 15th state tournament. It's the first for Sean Kane, who had taken over for his father, Tom, at the end of last season. The state trip came with a 2-0 victory over Dover-Eyota.

Next up for Lourdes is its toughest test of the season, taking on No. 2 St. Paul Washington Technology (14-2-2) in a Class A state quarterfinal match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Farmington. St. Paul Washington Technology has not lost since Sept. 9. It averages nearly four goals per game, while allowing just over one. It's outscored its playoff opponents 18-2.

"The boys are really excited for the challenge and Washington is probably the best team in the state, I think," Kane said. "Just as far as talent level. They're really quick, they're super fast. So, really, it's going to be a tough task, but you know I think (we) are up for it and you know I compare them a lot to like Austin for the last two years with Henry Tolbert. So we have played teams like this before. We have played kids like that before."