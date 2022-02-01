'Heart and soul' Kielty leads Lourdes' defensive corps, helps Eagles beat La Crescent-Hokah

Charlie Kielty is playing with a different sense of urgency this season.

Like his seven classmates on the Rochester Lourdes boys hockey team, the senior defenseman knows that the time ticking down on the Eagles’ season is also time ticking down on his high school career.

“It’s close to the end of the season, could be to the end of my career,” Kielty said, “so you have to work hard – time flies – you have to keep going. The young guys are stepping up, staying positive, starting to become leaders. Same with the seniors, we’re being leaders, getting the team motivated to keep winning and keep going.”

Kielty showed that urgency — and poise — on Monday night at Graham Arena.

After Lourdes (14-6-0 overall) let a two-goal lead slip away early in the third period, Kielty scored twice in a span of 1 minute, 49 seconds to turn a tie game into a two-goal Eagles’ lead. That gave Kielty three in the game — the first hat trick of his three-year Lourdes career — and lifted the Eagles to a 5-3 victory against Section One, Class A rival La Crescent-Hokah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a veteran presence for us, a second-year captain,” Lourdes coach Jeff True said. “He is the heart and soul of this team when it comes to just being able to pump up a team emotionally through his words in the locker room and also his play on the ice.

“He’s out there controlling the play, controlling the puck, settling things down for the younger players. Everyone just looks up to him, even his peers who are seniors as well.”

• • •

PB’s 3 Stars of the Game

3. Jackson Heim, Lourdes: The senior defenseman assisted on AJ Ritter’s first-period goal, then scored his seventh of the season in the third period.

2. Wyatt Farrell, L-H: The standout sophomore forward scored two of the Lancers’ three goals, his 32nd and 33rd of the season. He’s now tied for third in the state for goals scored this season.

1. Charlie Kielty, Lourdes: The senior defenseman delivered when the Eagles needed it most, scoring two third-period goals — including the game winner — and finishing with a hat trick.

• • •

ADVERTISEMENT

Kielty — who is now second on the team with 14 goals, and third with 26 points — is a big part of a veteran defensive corps that the Eagles lean heavily upon, not only to help standout sophomore goalie Xander Carter-Kleven, but also to get the puck out of the defensive zone and up the ice as efficiently as possible.

Along with Kielty, fellow seniors Jackson Heim and Henry Radke, and junior Brayden Swee, eat up most of the minutes on the back end for Lourdes and all four embrace their roles.

“We have two very fast skating offensive defensemen and we have two who are very defensively sound,” Kielty said. “They know to stay back if the other ‘D’ jumps into the play. They just always know what they need to do.”

Lourdes defenseman Jackson Heim (6) looks to make a pass during a boys hockey game against La Crescent on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott

Some of the urgency Kielty and his classmates have shown this season is because they’ve been on the varsity for at least three years and have been through some downs and some ups, and they’ve learned to appreciate how special every victory is. Two years ago, Kielty, Heim and now-senior forward Matthew Mahoney — who leads the team in scoring this season with 27 points — were among the top scorers on an Eagles team that didn’t win a game.

Last year, Mahoney and Kielty were the second- and third-leading scorers on a Lourdes team that won 11 times in a pandemic-shortened season, and won a playoff game before falling to eventual Section 1A finalist Mankato West in the section quarterfinals.

“We depend on them a lot,” True said of Lourdes’ defensemen. “They’re the pulse of this hockey team. When they’re going, the rest of our team is going. When they’re struggling a little bit as a unit, our team is struggling a little bit.

“We’re at our best when they’re being defensemen, and taking the offensive opportunities when they come.”

With less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, Lourdes is fighting for a top-four seed in the section playoffs, which would give it a first-round bye and a home game in the quarterfinals. It would mark just the second home playoff game Kielty and nearly all of his teammates this season have been a part of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(The remaining games) are very important,” Kielty said. “I want to go on to play junior hockey, so I need to make my mark, but I want to play as a team and win as a team first.

“We have all the keys we need, we just need to find motivation to win those games. … We need to keep working on our d-zone play, playing our positions. That’ll be the biggest thing, and just playing together as a team.”

In addition to Kielty’s three-goal game on Monday, Heim had a goal and an assist, Peyton Loeslie had two assists and AJ Ritter scored once for Lourdes (14-6-0). Carter-Kleven made 14 saves to earn the win in goal.

La Crescent-Hokah (9-7-1 overall) rallied from two goals down to tie the score at 2-2, but couldn’t get the go-ahead goal. The Lancers received 31 saves from Colin Morken and Wyatt Farrell scored twice, his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season. He’s now tied for the third-most in the state this season. His first goal of the game was the 75th of his high school career. Just a sophomore, Farrell has scored at least 21 goals in all three of his varsity seasons.

“I thought we were pretty good in the second period,” Lancers coach Eriah Hayes said. “We kind of settled in and came around. Then in the third we got a goal early, then Lourdes brought it. They came hard and within a three-minute span they got three goals, got us back on our heels. Our boys battled back, but it wasn’t quite enough.”

LOURDES 5, La CRESCENT-HOKAH 3

La Crescent-Hokah 0-1-2 — 3

Rochester Lourdes 2-0-3 — 5

First period — 1. RL, Charlie Kielty 12 (unassisted) 10:10. 2. RL, AJ Ritter 11 (Peyton Loeslie 16, Jackson Heim 12) 13:34.

Second period — 3. L-H, Wyatt Farrell 32 (Ethan Myhre 4) 15:44.

Third period — 4. Cooper Hollon 8 (Logan DeBoer 5) :57. 5. RL, Kielty 13 (Loeslie 17) 6:38. 6. RL, Kielty 14 (Jack Roe 8) 8:27. 7. RL, Jackson Heim 7 (Matthew Mahoney 8) 9:10. 8. L-H, W. Farrell 33 (Liam Farrell 11) 10:41.

Shots on goal — L-H 6-5-6—17, RL 13-11-12—36. Goalies — L-H, Colin Morken (L, 5-7-1; 31 saves-36 shots); RL, Xander Carter-Kleven (W, 13-6-0; 14 saves-17 shots). Power-play opportunities — L-H, 0-for-2; RL 0-for-1. Penalties — L-H, 1-2 minutes; RL, 2-7 minutes.