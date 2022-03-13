Hedin scores 30 as Winona tops Stewartville in Section 1AAA semifinals

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

STEWARTVILLE — The Winona boys basketball team has been building for the past four seasons under fourth-year coach Kyle Martin. And with a veteran squad, the Winhawks are now one victory after from a state berth.

The third-seeded Winhawks moved to the Section 1AAA championship game with a 62-52 win over No. 2 Stewartville in semifinal play on Saturday night.

It doesn't hurt that Jasper Hedin is one of 11 seniors on the Winona roster. The 6-foot-5 standout guard/forward was stellar against the Tigers as he poured in 30 points, 19 in the first half.

"He's the best player in the section," Stewartville coach Parker Lyga said.

Hedin was unstoppable at times, especially in the opening 18 minutes. He was 6-for-9 from the floor in the half, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, while going 4-for-4 at the line.

"I think defensively we played well enough to get out and run offensively," Hedin said. "I think it helped to get other guys shots early on, not forcing it myself, looking to get other guys involved. That opened lanes for me."

Hedin hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the half to give Winona a 29-24 lead at the break.

His teammates chipped in more in the second half as Bryan Cassellius scored all 11 of his points in the half while Shane Scharmach had six of his 14 points in the half and Marcus Winter notched five of his seven. The Winhawks only had four players score in the contest.

Sophomore Teagan Malone led Stewartville with 11 points and he hit a trio of 3-pointer. Eli Klavetter, a 6-3 senior, had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench while 6-8 senior center Miles Hettinger had eight points and five rebounds.

Malone hit a 3-pointer and sophomore Henry Tschetter scored off a turnover with 1:48 left as Stewartville pulled within 55-50. But Winona had a 7-0 run, going 5-for-6 at the line, and then Hedin sealed the win with a dunk after a turnover.

Stewartville closes the season 20-8.

"It was a great season, a great run,” Lyga said. "Not a lot was expected of us. The mentality we had was we lost a lot, but it wasn’t a rebuilding season for us.”

Winona (18-10) will face top-seeded Austin (16-12) in the section title game at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Winona 62, Stewartville 52

WINONA (62)

Bryan Cassellius 11 P, 7 R; Jasper Hedin 30 P, 7 R, 4 3-PT; Shane Scharmach 14 P; Marcus Winter 7 P, 6 R.

STEWARTVILLE (52)

Parker Wangen 7 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 6 P, 3 R; Bode Mayer 4 P, 2 R; Tegan Malone 11 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Miles Hettinger 7 P, 5 R; Ayden Helder 3 R; Eli Klavetter 11 P, 8 R; Alex Larson 6 P, 3 R.

Halftime: WIN 29, STEW 24.

Free throws: WIN 17-22, STEW 6-11. Field goals: WIN 18-42, STEW 21-55.

Three-point goals: WIN 4, STEW 4. Rebounds: Winona 34, STEW 36. Turnovers: WIN 10, STEW 10.