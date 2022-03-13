SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Hedin scores 30 as Winona tops Stewartville in Section 1AAA semifinals

No. 3 Winona advanced to the Section 1AAA title game in boys basketball by topping No. 2 Stewartville 62-52

Stewartville coach Parker Lyga directs.jpg
Stewartville coach Parker Lyga directs his team during Section 1AAA boys basketball semifinal play against Winona on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Stewartville. Winona won the game 62-52.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 12, 2022 10:20 PM
Share

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

STEWARTVILLE — The Winona boys basketball team has been building for the past four seasons under fourth-year coach Kyle Martin. And with a veteran squad, the Winhawks are now one victory after from a state berth.

The third-seeded Winhawks moved to the Section 1AAA championship game with a 62-52 win over No. 2 Stewartville in semifinal play on Saturday night.

It doesn't hurt that Jasper Hedin is one of 11 seniors on the Winona roster. The 6-foot-5 standout guard/forward was stellar against the Tigers as he poured in 30 points, 19 in the first half.

"He's the best player in the section," Stewartville coach Parker Lyga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hedin was unstoppable at times, especially in the opening 18 minutes. He was 6-for-9 from the floor in the half, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, while going 4-for-4 at the line.

"I think defensively we played well enough to get out and run offensively," Hedin said. "I think it helped to get other guys shots early on, not forcing it myself, looking to get other guys involved. That opened lanes for me."

Hedin hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the half to give Winona a 29-24 lead at the break.

His teammates chipped in more in the second half as Bryan Cassellius scored all 11 of his points in the half while Shane Scharmach had six of his 14 points in the half and Marcus Winter notched five of his seven. The Winhawks only had four players score in the contest.

Sophomore Teagan Malone led Stewartville with 11 points and he hit a trio of 3-pointer. Eli Klavetter, a 6-3 senior, had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench while 6-8 senior center Miles Hettinger had eight points and five rebounds.

Malone hit a 3-pointer and sophomore Henry Tschetter scored off a turnover with 1:48 left as Stewartville pulled within 55-50. But Winona had a 7-0 run, going 5-for-6 at the line, and then Hedin sealed the win with a dunk after a turnover.

Stewartville closes the season 20-8.

"It was a great season, a great run,” Lyga said. "Not a lot was expected of us. The mentality we had was we lost a lot, but it wasn’t a rebuilding season for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona (18-10) will face top-seeded Austin (16-12) in the section title game at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Civic Arena.

Winona 62, Stewartville 52
WINONA (62)
Bryan Cassellius 11 P, 7 R; Jasper Hedin 30 P, 7 R, 4 3-PT; Shane Scharmach 14 P; Marcus Winter 7 P, 6 R.
STEWARTVILLE (52)
Parker Wangen 7 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 6 P, 3 R; Bode Mayer 4 P, 2 R; Tegan Malone 11 P, 4 R, 3 3-PT; Miles Hettinger 7 P, 5 R; Ayden Helder 3 R; Eli Klavetter 11 P, 8 R; Alex Larson 6 P, 3 R.
Halftime: WIN 29, STEW 24.
Free throws: WIN 17-22, STEW 6-11. Field goals: WIN 18-42, STEW 21-55.
Three-point goals: WIN 4, STEW 4. Rebounds: Winona 34, STEW 36. Turnovers: WIN 10, STEW 10.

Related Topics: 2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BOYS BASKETBALLSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEWINONA AREA
What to read next
Maple Grove vs Andover_3042.jpg
Prep
Andover wins Class AA in thrilling fashion, Hermantown edges Warroad in Class A crown
The 18,950 fans witnessed an evenly matched pair of Northwest Suburban conference foes, with Andover (25-5-1) and Maple Grove (23-7-1) providing a high-octane track meet that featured disallowed goals, missed rebounds, bone-crunching hits, dramatic saves and a shot that rang off the crossbar and goalpost.
March 12, 2022 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Steve Wagner
Section 1A basketball
Prep
Section 1A basketball: Goodhue punches its ticket to Section 1A championship with overtime thriller
The No. 2 Wildcats grinded it out against No. 3 Rushford-Peterson and will now face Hayfield on Thursday for the right to go to state.
March 12, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1A basketball
Prep
Section 1A basketball: Stout defense, timely shots sends Hayfield back into Section 1A championship
The Vikings will go for their second consecutive Section 1A championship on Thursday.
March 12, 2022 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PEM Schumacher.jpg
Prep
P-E-M topples depleted Lake City squad in 1AA semifinals
No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated No. 3 Lake City 59-44 in 1AA boys basketball semifinal play to reach title game for first time in a decade
March 12, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck