Hegerle is back as K-M volleyball coach

Larry Hegerle is back in the position he vacated eight years ago, as Kasson-Mantorville’s head volleyball coach.

Hegerle had guided the KoMets volleyball program for 18 years before walking away following the 2013 season. Those 18 seasons had been loaded with success, as his place in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches’ Hall of Fame suggests.

Now, at 73 and pending K-M school board approval, Hegerle is back. He takes over for Adam VanOort, who left the job at the close of this past season after a hugely successful run of his own. VanOort was a cumulative 193-57 in his eight years at K-M, with four state tournament trips, including finishing second this past season.

Now, it's VanOort handing that coaching baton back to his predecessor, Hegerle.

A former professional volleyball player and one-time assistant coach at volleyball power University of Minnesota, Hegerle was 373-159 in his 18 seasons at K-M, with four state tournament appearances.

Hegerle retired from teaching at K-M in 2018.

