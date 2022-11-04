SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hegerle's K-M 'dream team' just one step away from state

Kasson-Mantorville has a talented volleyball team that is filled with girls who have played together for years and have developed chemistry off the court. They hope that chemistry carries them to victory in Saturday's Section 1AAA championship match.

Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes girls volleyball
Kasson-Mantorville's Ella Babcock hits the ball during a girls volleyball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 04, 2022 02:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON — Larry Hegerle coached 18 Kasson-Mantorville volleyball teams until his retirement in 2013.

When he came out of retirement and returned to the bench this season, he took over a KoMets program that appeared in the state tournament four times in his eight-year absence.

And he considers this year's KoMets a “dream team,” said senior captains Aryss McAdams and Ella Babcock.

Also Read
MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Prep
Who and what to watch for at this year's state cross country meets
Once again many area runners and teams head to St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday to stake their claim among the state's best, at the high school cross country state meets.
November 04, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Ry Mathis
Prep
A push and desire leads JM's Mathis to state meet in her first cross country season
John Marshall junior Ry Mathis kept telling cross country coach Dakota Hiller she was a soccer player, but the JM girls cross country coach kept persisting. Now, the hard working Mathis is in a spot she didn't imagine she'd compete in.
November 04, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
110621-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-9057.jpg
Prep
Another heart stopper? Mayo, Owatonna expecting thrilling Section 1AAAAA championship
The two programs are the class of Section 1AAAAA and have seemingly delivered classic after classic these last few years.
November 04, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

“This season, Larry has literally said, ‘This is a dream team. This is a great team,’” McAdams said. “No pressure or anything, Larry.”

What makes this 23-8 KoMets team unique compared to Hegerle’s previous teams?

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the court, we blend well together,” McAdams said. “A lot of us have played together for a very long time and the chemistry is there.”

“That’s the first thing you see is how well we work together,” Babcock added.

Part of what helps the KoMets is how long the seniors have played together. Babcock said most have shared the court since sixth grade, meaning approximately six years of chemistry- and team-building.

The other aspect of this "dream team" is the friendships. Sometimes players have to “fake it 'til you make it with your team,” as Babcock puts it, but that’s not the case for K-M.

“Outside of the court, it's even better, because we're all friends — like true friends,” she said. “We've grown up together, played together for so long.”

But sometimes being around the same people can cause some friction. McAdams said there was a little drama at the beginning of the year, but it ended up showing the maturity and leadership of the team.

“Larry and our assistant coach, Ally, brought just the seniors in the room and were like, ‘This is your make or break. Do you want this bump in the road to become Mount Everest? Or do you want this bump in the road to become just a pothole you can drive by?’” she said. “And I think we got ourselves together, like, ‘OK, you’re right, we’re not going to ruin our season over this. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

It’s not unheard of for a team to jell together that well, but it is an important component to have when the team is as good as K-M is — and one that has its sights set on the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also can’t be overstated how integral Hegerle’s coaching is to the success of this dream team, on and off the court.

Hegerle gives his players the autonomy to put their heads together and come to a solution to problems without inserting himself.

“Larry's more like, here, work together and figure it out yourselves. Work as a team,” Babcock said. “It might be a little bit trickier to figure things out, but it brings us closer in the end.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t provide advice to his players, though his approach might look different than other coaches.

Hegerle is more of a mindset-focused coach who is a very philosophical and wise man.

“He tells us stories,” McAdams said. “It sounds weird, but not every practice, but a lot of practices, he will literally sit us down for like 15 minutes of the practice, and he’ll just tell this story about some Greek god or something.

“It takes a second to understand it, but once you get it, if you actually listen to them, they’re actually really interesting and super eye-opening.”

The majority of Hegerle’s stories are a metaphor for a struggle the KoMets are facing, and are meant to energize his players and illustrate the importance of working together as a team.

ADVERTISEMENT

To say the approach is working might be an understatement.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Babcock said. “We still have our background of working hard (in practices, something former coach Adam VanOort instilled). We're still forming our relationships outside of that as well, and we show that on the court. I think it's deeper when we all have the morals to work hard, but yet we still work together so well.”

Ultimately, this KoMets team could be the real deal, but it depends on “whether we use our talent together,” McAdams said.

And No. 3-seeded Byron could give the top-seeded KoMets a run for their money for the Section 1AAA title at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday afternoon. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The Bears will be confident, especially following a sweep of No. 2-seeded Stewartville on Tuesday to advance to the championship match.

Byron is playing on a different level than earlier in the season.

“We’ve been building for this moment,” coach Shane Plummer told the Post Bulletin after Tuesday’s win.

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLE2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS BYRONVOLLEYBALL
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Prep
Cannon Falls itching for section final rematch with P-E-M
Plainview-Elgin-Millville is a rare team that has been able to slow down the high-powered offense of Cannon Falls in recent seasons. The Bulldogs hope to do so again tonight in the Section 1AAA championship game, a rematch of last year's section final, which P-E-M won 21-18.
November 04, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Prep
Section 1 volleyball playoff schedules, results
FIRST ROUND
November 04, 2022 12:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Prep
Message received: Cannon Falls answers coach Huseth's call, starts fast to advance to Section 1AA title match
The Bombers fended off a scrappy Chatfield squad and will now go for their second consecutive section title.
November 03, 2022 11:25 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Prep
Caledonia knocks off top-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a five-set thriller
The Warriors are heading to Saturday's Section 1AA championship after Logan Koepke and the length of the Warriors proved too much for Z-M.
November 03, 2022 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten