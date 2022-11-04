Hegerle's K-M 'dream team' just one step away from state

KASSON — Larry Hegerle coached 18 Kasson-Mantorville volleyball teams until his retirement in 2013.

When he came out of retirement and returned to the bench this season, he took over a KoMets program that appeared in the state tournament four times in his eight-year absence.

And he considers this year's KoMets a “dream team,” said senior captains Aryss McAdams and Ella Babcock.

“This season, Larry has literally said, ‘This is a dream team. This is a great team,’” McAdams said. “No pressure or anything, Larry.”

What makes this 23-8 KoMets team unique compared to Hegerle’s previous teams?

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the court, we blend well together,” McAdams said. “A lot of us have played together for a very long time and the chemistry is there.”

“That’s the first thing you see is how well we work together,” Babcock added.

Part of what helps the KoMets is how long the seniors have played together. Babcock said most have shared the court since sixth grade, meaning approximately six years of chemistry- and team-building.

The other aspect of this "dream team" is the friendships. Sometimes players have to “fake it 'til you make it with your team,” as Babcock puts it, but that’s not the case for K-M.

“Outside of the court, it's even better, because we're all friends — like true friends,” she said. “We've grown up together, played together for so long.”

But sometimes being around the same people can cause some friction. McAdams said there was a little drama at the beginning of the year, but it ended up showing the maturity and leadership of the team.

“Larry and our assistant coach, Ally, brought just the seniors in the room and were like, ‘This is your make or break. Do you want this bump in the road to become Mount Everest? Or do you want this bump in the road to become just a pothole you can drive by?’” she said. “And I think we got ourselves together, like, ‘OK, you’re right, we’re not going to ruin our season over this. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

It’s not unheard of for a team to jell together that well, but it is an important component to have when the team is as good as K-M is — and one that has its sights set on the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also can’t be overstated how integral Hegerle’s coaching is to the success of this dream team, on and off the court.

Hegerle gives his players the autonomy to put their heads together and come to a solution to problems without inserting himself.

“Larry's more like, here, work together and figure it out yourselves. Work as a team,” Babcock said. “It might be a little bit trickier to figure things out, but it brings us closer in the end.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t provide advice to his players, though his approach might look different than other coaches.

Hegerle is more of a mindset-focused coach who is a very philosophical and wise man.

“He tells us stories,” McAdams said. “It sounds weird, but not every practice, but a lot of practices, he will literally sit us down for like 15 minutes of the practice, and he’ll just tell this story about some Greek god or something.

“It takes a second to understand it, but once you get it, if you actually listen to them, they’re actually really interesting and super eye-opening.”

The majority of Hegerle’s stories are a metaphor for a struggle the KoMets are facing, and are meant to energize his players and illustrate the importance of working together as a team.

ADVERTISEMENT

To say the approach is working might be an understatement.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Babcock said. “We still have our background of working hard (in practices, something former coach Adam VanOort instilled). We're still forming our relationships outside of that as well, and we show that on the court. I think it's deeper when we all have the morals to work hard, but yet we still work together so well.”

Ultimately, this KoMets team could be the real deal, but it depends on “whether we use our talent together,” McAdams said.

And No. 3-seeded Byron could give the top-seeded KoMets a run for their money for the Section 1AAA title at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday afternoon. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The Bears will be confident, especially following a sweep of No. 2-seeded Stewartville on Tuesday to advance to the championship match.

Byron is playing on a different level than earlier in the season.

“We’ve been building for this moment,” coach Shane Plummer told the Post Bulletin after Tuesday’s win.