Hershberger, Fillmore Central have tight grip on Section 1A girls golf leaderboard

ROCHESTER — Fillmore Central is fully in control.

The Falcons have made a habit of being the best in Section One, Class A girls golf, and this spring appears to be no different.

Senior Courtney Hershberger fired a 9-over-par 80 at Eastwood Golf Course on Tuesday to take a commanding lead of the Section 1A meet with one round to play. She also put her team in position to reach state for a fourth consecutive tournament (there was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Hershberger holds a five-shot lead over teammate Myleigh Scheevel, a sophomore, who sits in second place after 18 holes. Another Falcon, senior Chloe Morem, is third after shooting an opening-round 89.

All six of the Falcons golfers sit in the top eight after one round — and the team’s lead reflects that dominance. Fillmore Central sits at 348, good for a 58-stroke lead over second-place Hayfield.

Assuming the Falcons hold their lead through Wednesday’s final round, they’ll head back to the Class A state meet on June 13 and 14 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. It’s the course at which they finished fourth a year ago, fifth in 2021 and seventh in 2019.

Here’s what to know about the Section 1A girls golf meet with one round to go:

The leaders

• Hershberger appears to be the class of the field. She’s the only player in the meet to finish within 10 shots of par (9-over, 80) and one of just two players in the meet to record a birdie in the first round. Her teammate, Scheevel, is the other — she birdied two holes in her round of 85, which leaves her in second place, five shots back of Hershberger. Morem (89) is the only other player within 10 shots of the lead.

• The Falcons (348) are running away with the team title, up by 58 shots over second-place Hayfield (406) and 71 shots over third-place Lanesboro (419).

• Fillmore Central’s fourth, fifth and sixth scorers Tuesday are all in the top eight: Lily Miller is tied for fifth (94), Annika Mensink is seventh (95) and Aubrey Larson eighth (96).

Challengers

• It’ll be difficult for any non-Fillmore Central golfer to catch Hershberger for medalist honors. After Scheevel and Morem, Lanesboro senior Chloe Schnebly is in fourth place (93), 13 shots back of the leader.

• The battles to watch in Wednesday’s final round will be for the five individual spots in the Class A state meet. The top five finishers in the section meet, who are not on the winning team, will qualify for state as individuals. After one round, the five players in those spots are Schnebly, Hayfield senior Avery Towey (fifth place, 94); Wabasha-Kellogg senior Rachel Smith (ninth, 98); Hayfield freshman Carly Bronson (10th, 101); and Hayfield junior Kristen Watson (11th, 103).

• Only two golfers are within five shots of Watson for the fifth and final state-meet spot: Lanesboro’s Ariana Huntington (107) and Hayfield’s Chelsea Christopherson (108). Five others shot 109 on Tuesday.

Other highlights

• Hershberger had the most pars-or-better in Round 1, with 11 (10 pars, 1 birdie).

• Hayfield has four players in its varsity lineup; three of them are in state-qualifying positions after Round 1.

• It’s possible that 10 players from Section 1A could make return trips to state: Hershberger (third place, 91-82—173); Larson (45th, 101-103—204); Scheevel (47th, 100-105—205); Morem (55th, 109-99—208); Mensink (56th, 106-103—209); Towey (58th, 105-107—212); Watson (58th, 111-101—212); Schnebly (63rd, 114-99—213); Smith (64th, 110-105—215); Bronson (71st, 107-114—221).

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 348, 2. Hayfield 406, 3. Lanesboro 419, 4. Wabasha-Kellogg 425, 5. Houston 503, 6. Southland 512, 7. Rushford-Peterson 523. INC: Kingsland, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Courtney Hershberger (FC) 80, 2. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 85, 3. Chloe Morem (FC) 89, 4. Chloe Schnebly (Lane) 93, 5t. Avery Towey (Hay) 94, 5t. Lily Miller (FC) 94, 7. Annika Mensink (FC) 95, 8. Aubrey Larson (FC) 96, 9. Rachel Smith (WK) 98, 10. Carly Bronson (Hay) 101,

11. Kristen Watson (Hay) 103, 12. Ariana Huntington (Lane) 107, 13. Chelsea Christopherson (Hay) 108, 14t. Emily Sargent (King) 109, 14t. Gracelyn Leichtnam (WK) 109, 14t. Jessie Schreiber (Lane) 109, 14t. Kendall Rommel (WK) 109, 14t. Kendall Zimmerman (WK) 109, 19. Jentrey Schreiber (Lane) 110, 20t. Gabby Tangren (GMLO) 112, 20t. Hannah Weichert (Hou) 112.