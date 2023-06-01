Hershberger's 'warrior' mentality helps Fillmore Central repeat as section champion

ROCHESTER — There are athletes who have experience in tough situations, and then there are athletes like Courtney Hershberger.

The Fillmore Central senior has experience in tough situations.

“She’s just a warrior,” Falcons coach Aaron Mensink said. “The hardest thing for her, mentally, has been dealing with injuries the last two years in basketball (and volleyball). She’s had two knee surgeries. We didn’t know if she was going to come back (to golf) last year. This year, she got cleared the day before our first meet.

“… She’s, mentally, she’s just tough as nails.”

What better quality could a golfer have?

That mental toughness, combined with natural athletic ability and a strong desire to continuously improve, has helped Hershberger become one of the best golfers in southeastern Minnesota, and certainly the best in Section 1A.

Wednesday, she shot a 10-over-par 82 to go with her opening-round 80 on Tuesday. That 36-hole total of 162 was good for an 11-shot victory and Hershberger’s third Section One, Class A girls golf individual championship at Eastwood Golf Course.

Becoming a three-time section medalist is all the more impressive when considering Hershberger — a volleyball and basketball standout, who also played softball up through seventh grade — didn’t pick up a golf club until the spring of 2019, when she was an eighth-grader.

“I can remember her first day of practice, when she was in eighth grade,” Mensink said. “She came in, could hardly hit a ball. She started from square one, come to us and said ‘I’d like to try golf.’ Our assistant, Andy Todd, and I saw her athleticism and knew her from other sports, so we said ‘OK, she might have something here.’”

The Falcons coaches couldn’t have been more correct. Hershberger has persevered through two surgeries to fix her right knee cap, which continued to dislocate during past volleyball and basketball seasons. After repairing the knee once, the graft tore, she said, requiring a second surgery. That procedure ended her basketball season and kept her out of action until the day before the Falcons opened their golf season this spring.

Hershberger’s knee and all-around game looked in fine shape this week, as she not only became the section medalist for a third time, she helped the Falcons return to state for a ninth consecutive time (a streak that likely would be at 10 if not for the COVID-19 pandemic causing the 2020 season to be canceled).

Hershberger’s success was just the start for Fillmore Central. The six golfers in the Falcons’ lineup swept the top six spots in the meet. Hershberger won with a 36-hole total of 162. Fellow senior Chloe Morem was the runner-up (173), followed by sophomores Lily Miller and Myleigh Scheevel tying for third (179), sophomore Annika Mensink in fifth (186) and junior Aubrey Larson in sixth (187).

That depth led to a runaway victory for the Falcons. Their two-round total of 690 was more than 100 shots better than any other team in the field.

All six of the Falcons’ varsity regulars also have state-meet experience and have played multiple rounds at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, where the Class A state meet will be held June 13 and 14.

“It helps a lot,” Hershberger said of having played in pressure-packed meets in the past. “We can all go up (to state) and know what every hole is like on the course. We’ve all had a lot of experience there, whether it’s the couple of practice rounds we get before state, or having been up there every year for the last few years.”

Though the Falcons didn’t have to watch the leaderboard, Wednesday’s final round gave them another good test, playing in vastly different conditions in a short amount of time. A rain shower that passed through Rochester lasted for most of the Falcons’ first nine holes. Once the rain passed, the sun came out and so did the humidity.

“It was like playing two completely different nines,” Hershberger said. “On the back nine (the Falcons started the round on hole No. 10), it was raining almost the entire time and was wet. Then we got to the front and the sun came out and it was hot and dry, and the greens were completely different.”

None of that was any problem for the Falcons or for Hershberger, who’s been through too much to let a little rain or humidity become a problem.

More highlights and notes from the final round of the Section 1A girls golf meet:

The champs

• Fillmore Central is headed to state for a ninth straight time (the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic). With just two seniors in the lineup, Hershberger and Morem, and the Falcons’ underclassmen holding down the rest of the top six finishing positions in the section, there’s a good chance their dominance continues in years to come. Their 36-hole score of 348-342–690 was more than 100 shots better than any other team in the tournament.

State-bound

• In addition to the Falcons’ team, the five individuals who qualified for the Class A state meet out of Section 1 are Hayfield freshman Carly Bronson (7th place, 101-87–188), Lanesboro senior Chloe Schnebly (8th, 93-99–192), Hayfield senior Avery Towey (9th, 94-104–198), Hayfield junior Kristen Watson (10th, 103-98–201) and Wabasha-Kellogg senior Rachel Smith (11th, 98-106–204). That is the exact same group of five who qualified to state as individuals from Section 1A a year ago.

• Of the 11 players who will go to state from Section 1A, 10 are the same from a year ago. The only change is in Fillmore Central’s lineup. Marissa Topness was a senior last year; Miller is in that spot this spring.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 348-342–690, 2. Hayfield 406-392–798, 3. Lanesboro 419-439–858, 4. Wabasha-Kellogg 425-463–888, 5. Southland 512-527–1039.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Courtney Hershberger (FC) 80-82–162, 2. Chloe Morem (FC) 89-84–173, 3t. Lily Miller (FC) 94-85–179, 3t. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 85-94–179, 5. Annika Mensink (FC) 95-91–186, 6. Aubrey Larson (FC) 96-91–187, 7. Carly Bronson (Hay) 101-87–188, 8. Chloe Schnebly (Lane) 93-99–192, 9. Avery Towey (Hay) 94-104–198, 10. Kristen Watson (Hay) 103-98–201,

11. Rachel Smith (WK) 98-106–204, 12. Chelsea Christopherson (Hay) 108-103–211, 13. Hannah Weichert (Hou) 112-100–212, 14. Emily Sargent (King) 109-109–218, 15. Ariana Huntington (Lane) 107-112–219, 16. Jessie Schreiber (Lane) 109-111–220, 17. Gracelyn Leichtnam (WK) 109-113–222, 18. Gabby Tangren (GMLO) 112-112–224, 19. Jentrey Schreiber (Lane) 110-117–227, 20. Lexi Weichert (Hou) 118-113–231.