'He's special': Lourdes' Sperry has added muscle and even more power to his game

After dropping bad weight for two years, Lourdes senior Joe Sperry bulked up in a good way this past offseason and he is reaping the rewards during the 2022 baseball season.

Sperry used a rigorous training program to go from a 5-foot-11, 270-pound freshman all the way down to a 6-2, 205-pound junior. That paid big dividends for the Eagles' pitcher/slugger as he was one of just five juniors named to the Class AA All-State baseball team in 2021.

“Having the COVID year his sophomore year was the best thing that could have happened,” Lourdes coach Dave Jenson said. “He just kept working out.”

This year Sperry’s goal was to add muscle to his large frame. He succeeded, putting on more than 20 pounds to increase his weight to about 230.

“That’s definitely helped with my velocity and putting the ball over the fence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last spring Sperry batted .397 with nine doubles, five home runs, 37 RBIs and a 1.24 OPS. This year through 13 games for the 10-3 Eagles, he is hitting a lusty .526 (20-for-38) with three doubles, four homers, 21 RBIs and a whopping 1.53 OPS.

Joe Sperry

“He has a slow heartbeat in the (batter’s) box,” Jenson said. “He just gets his pitch. He doesn’t get a hit every time, but he’s going to hit it hard. And if he misses it, he’s going to make adjustments.”

Sperry went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run in a doubleheader sweep of Lake City this past Friday. The next day he hit another home run while pitching a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts to help Lourdes top Section 1AA rival Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

“When you have a lot of games in a row, it’s easier to pick up the ball consistently,” he said. “No matter who the pitcher is, just having a (good) approach and seeing the ball (is important). I’m in a zone right now.”

He is also in a zone on the mound, where he has a 3-1 record with a 0.35 ERA. Sperry has struck out 40 batters in just 20 innings, walked only six, and foes are batting a paltry .128 against him. Last season he had a 6-1 record with a 1.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

“I really like both right now and I have been successful at both,” Sperry said. “I’ve just been seeing the ball really well and throwing the ball really well.”

Sperry’s added muscle has helped him improve his velocity on the mound.

He threw in the low 80s last season. Sperry’s fastball was popping at 89 miles per hour during winter workouts. He said his high during the spring season had been 87, but he might have thrown faster during Saturday’s victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was throwing a little bit of extra heat,” he said. “It’s getting warm out, getting the body loose. It’s a lot different from when we were playing in the cold for three weeks.”

Besides a fastball, Sperry also throws a slider and a changeup to keep hitters off balance.

Jenson isn’t surprised by Sperry’s continued success this season and says it is a tribute to his dedication and work ethic.

“He’s completely focused on his health, his diet,” Jenson said. “He’s the hardest worker on the team. And when your great players are hard workers, everyone sees that and it makes everyone that much better.”

Sperry is also a challenge for foes every game, whether he is hitting or especially if he is on the mound. Jenson doesn’t want to overuse his ace, however, and has only been pitching him about once a week.

“We’ve had a couple kids like that, last year in (Connor) Schumacher and a few years back in Barron Holtz,” Plainview-Elgin-Millville coach Scott Flattum said. “He’s like them, he’s special.”

When Sperry first accepted the challenge to re-shape his body, he did it with the goal of playing college baseball. That dream will come true as he has committed to playing junior college ball at the University of South Carolina Lancaster.

“It’s good baseball down there,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, Sperry will look to play at the highest level possible at a four-year college. But first he would like nothing better to deliver another section title for Lourdes and cap his career with a state berth.

“He was good last year, but as a senior he’s just blossomed into more of a leadership (role),” Jenson said. “Now he wants to be the guy and he knows the other team is geared up to face him.”