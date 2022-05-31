High jumpers Marial, Myren have taken a leap for Mayo track and field team

Practices are full of competition between deluxe Mayo high jumpers Yaih Marial and Adam Myren.

There’s even some mini trash talk between these two humble stars.

It’s all designed for the same thing — to keep improving.

Hard to find two guys who’ve taken as big a jump as these two Spartans in the course of a calendar year.

Marial, a senior, and sophomore Myren were good high jumpers last year. They’ve upped that to “great” now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they represent the best high-jumping duo that Mayo has likely ever had. Both have cleared 6-foot-6, a height that in some seasons would be enough to win a state championship.

Throw in senior Max Vande Kieft and make it the best trio of high jumpers ever at Mayo. Vande Kieft would be “the man” on most teams in the high jump, having cleared 6-2 this season.

All of it has left Mayo with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the high jump. That sure works for them.

Mayo Senior Yaih Marial on Friday, May 27, 2022, outside Mayo High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“To have three guys who are really good sure helps,” said the 6-3, 175-pound Marial, brother of former John Marshall basketball star Ngor Barnaba, a 6-foot-9 center who is now playing professionally in Spain. “Practices are really competitive. We all push each other to get better. And at the same time, you don’t want those guys to beat you.”

The guy with the most natural talent is Marial. At least that’s true when it comes strictly to being able to leap. Marial, a starting forward for the Mayo basketball team this year, has a vertical jump of 34 inches. Myren’s “hops” are good too, at 29 inches.

But Marial is next level as an athlete.

“Yaih has that unreal levitation,” Myren said. “He just keeps going up when he jumps. His form is not too bad either in the high jump. He’s improved a lot the last few years. If he can get better form still, man, I could see him high jumping 6-10.”

Vast improvement

One year ago, Marial and Myren didn’t come close to looking like they do now. The personal best for both was 6-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both point to one thing for having lifted them to greater heights. It is their new faithfulness to the weight room.

Mayo Sophomore Adam Myren on Friday, May 27, 2022, outside Mayo High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Marial and Myren have been among the most consistent weight lifters on the track-and-field team since last summer, regularly showing up at 6:15 in the morning to get their work in. That includes three times per week at that hour since the track-and-field season started two months ago.

“They’ve done great with our strength-and-conditioning program,” said Mayo track-and-field coach Donny Holcomb, who leads those sessions. “They come in at 6 in the morning and attack the weight room. They’ve both gotten tougher and stronger.”

Marial made the decision to get serious about training starting last summer. There was a simple reason for that.

“I saw the potential I had,” said Marial, also an outstanding triple jumper who on Thursday in the Big Nine Conference meet sailed a winning 43-8 1/4. “Getting stronger has just made me feel different. I feel a lot more athletic now and stronger. That really helped with the triple jump.”

Myren, who's 6-4, 160 pounds, has also seen changes in himself with an increase in strength. That starts with his jumping ability. His vertical jump has gone from 18 inches as a seventh-grader, to 29 now.

He’s made that leap happen.

“I’ve strengthened my legs a lot and done a lot of jumping with my lifting,” Myren said. “I’ve got a lot more bounce now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The question now is how much more bounce might they show these next few weeks, as they take part in the Section 1AAA meet on Thursday and Saturday at Lakeville South, and then likely the state meet one week later.

Marial has just missed 6-8 in the high jump a few times this season and believes on the right day he could possibly go even higher than that.

Myren also has visions of breaking that personal record that he shares with Marial, 6-6.

“I’ve tried 6-8 and I’ve gotten over it with the front part of my body, but not my legs," Myren said. "I’m working on form more now. But I just need to get it out of my brain that 6-8 is hard.”