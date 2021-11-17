High-powered Chatfield ready for next challenge in state semifinals

Can anyone in Class AA slow down the Chatfield offense?

It hasn’t happened yet and the Gophers appear to be getting better as the season goes along. Chatfield will play in the football state semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Barnesville gets the task of trying to slow a Chatfield offense which averages 38.2 points per game, but has outscored four opponents 210-49 during the postseason.

“It’s just starting to hit me now how many points we can score,” Gophers coach Jeff Johnson said.

Chatfield (11-1), ranked seventh in the state, reached the semifinals by thumping Minneapolis North 50-20 in the quarterfinals. North had been the top-ranked team in the Class AA QRF rankings.

Junior quarterback Sam Backer is the driving force behind the Chatfield offense. He has rushed for a whopping 2,297 yards with 38 touchdowns, and he averages 10.4 yards per carry.

“It’s a very explosive offense and the past couple of weeks we haven’t even needed to throw the ball,” Johnson said. “And we can do it. Sam can throw the ball. When they squeeze the box, which I’m expecting the next two teams to do, he’s going to have to use his arm a little bit.”

“They’re going to go where that tailback takes them,” Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said. “He’s fantastic. He’s fast and if you make a mistake, he’ll make you pay for it.”

Strand knows all about Chatfield and the rest of teams in southeastern Minnesota. He is the son of Dick Strand, who guided Southland to a Class C state title in 1983.

Bryan was on the Southland team that lost in the state semifinals in 1990.

“I’ve followed them my entire life and Chatfield has always had fantastic football,” Strand said. “That corner of the state has had good football.”

Strand is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Trojans. Barnesville has had a lot of success, but has been thwarted by Section 1 powers. The Trojans were in the state tournament from 2016-2019, but lost to Caledonia in the state final (2018), semifinals (2016) and quarterfinals (2017). Now it faces another Section 1 squad with a trip to the state final on the line.

Barnesville has a stingy defense

Led by 6-foot-4, 210-pound defensive end Kaden Zenzen, who is bound for Division I North Dakota State University, Barnesville has a tough defense. The Trojans (9-2) allow less than 60 yards per game on the ground and about 120 through the air.

“I think we have a pretty good run defense and I think our defense is pretty stout,” Strand said. “I don’t think we’ve faced the running attack that Chatfield will throw at us.”

Backer carries the ball most of the time out of the backfield for the Gophers. But Johnson said running back Jackson Schild (376 yards rushing) has fresh legs at this late stage of the season. And the Gophers also have an elite offensive line.

“It all starts up front,” Johnson said. “We have a tremendous offensive line and they’re all athletic. None of these kids played on the offensive line in junior high, they were all skill backs.”

But as the players grew, they transitioned to the offensive line.

On offense, Barnesville employees a Power T attack. It's the same power running game used by Cannon Falls. The Trojans have rushed for about 3,500 yards while quarterback Noah Krause has added about 1,000 yards passing with 16 touchdown passes.

Cameron Heng has rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with 14 TDs, Krause has about 500 yards rushing while fullbacks John Roller (550 yards) and Andrew Pederson (450 yards) have combined for 1,000 yards.

“We control the clock, we run the ball pretty well,” Strand said. “We try to limit the other team’s touches.”

Chatfield played and outscored Cannon Falls 44-34 during the regular season.

“That’s something we’re going to want to improve on,” Johnson said. “We gave up a lot of yards in that game.”

Linebackers and brothers Grady Schott, a senior, and sophomore Kail Schott lead the Gophers in tackles. Nose tackle Campbell Berge and ends Ethan Ruskell and Isaac Stevens anchor the defensive line while cornerback Drew Schindler has eight interceptions.

“All over the field we have kids who have contributed in a major way,” Johnson said.

The winner of the Chatfield-Barnesville game will play the winner of the West Central/Ashby-Maple River game in the Prep Bowl at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It’s such an awesome place, I’ve been up there a few times,” Johnson said. “The neat thing, talking to these small-town kids, I figured a lot of them have been there. I’d say 85 percent of my kids have never been there. So it’s going to be an awesome experience for them to go in there and look at that place.”