SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school baseball state rankings: Hayfield still No. 1; Byron rising, Mayo receiving votes

Mayo, John Marshall boys baseball
Mayo’s Kasey Carlson (25) throws a pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff Reports
May 09, 2022 04:02 PM
Share

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL RANKINGS

Rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches' Association on voting provided by section reps.

CLASS A

1. Hayfield

2. New York Mills

3. KMS

4. Randolph

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ashby

6. Springfield

7. South Ridge

8. New Ulm Cathedral

9. Southland

10. Upsala-Swanville

CLASS AA

1. Foley

2. Fairmont

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Perham

4. Watertown-Mayer

5. Glencoe-Silver Lake

6. SW Christian

7. Chatfield

8. Annandale

9. Wadena-Deer Creek

10. Paynesville

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving Votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lourdes, La Crescent-Hokah

CLASS AAA

1. Mahtomedi

2. Mankato West

3. Willmar

4. St. Thomas Academy

5. Byron

6. Benilde-St. Margaret's

7. Rocori

8. Holy Angels

9. Hutchinson

10. Grand Rapids

CLASS AAAA

1. Farmington

2. St. Michael-Albertville

3. Stillwater

4. Maple Grove

5. Mounds View

6. Woodbury

7. Hopkins

8. Blaine

9. Wayzata

10. Chaska

Receiving Votes: Mayo

Related Topics: BASEBALLBYRONHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEROCHESTER
What to read next
Pine Island, Byron softball
Prep
High school softball state rankings
Five area teams are ranked with Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Cotter and Red Wing receiving votes in the latest poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association.
May 09, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff Reports
Joe Sperry excelling again.jpg
Exclusive
Prep
'He's special': Lourdes' Sperry has added muscle and even more power to his game
Lourdes senior Joe Sperry was Class AA All-State in baseball a year ago and he is even putting up better hitting and pitching numbers this spring.
May 09, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Saturday, April 7, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
May 07, 2022 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Saturday, May 7, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 07, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports