High school baseball state rankings: Hayfield still No. 1; Byron rising, Mayo receiving votes
Rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches' Association on voting provided by section reps.
CLASS A
1. Hayfield
2. New York Mills
3. KMS
4. Randolph
5. Ashby
6. Springfield
7. South Ridge
8. New Ulm Cathedral
9. Southland
10. Upsala-Swanville
CLASS AA
1. Foley
2. Fairmont
3. Perham
4. Watertown-Mayer
5. Glencoe-Silver Lake
6. SW Christian
7. Chatfield
8. Annandale
9. Wadena-Deer Creek
10. Paynesville
Receiving Votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lourdes, La Crescent-Hokah
CLASS AAA
1. Mahtomedi
2. Mankato West
3. Willmar
4. St. Thomas Academy
5. Byron
6. Benilde-St. Margaret's
7. Rocori
8. Holy Angels
9. Hutchinson
10. Grand Rapids
CLASS AAAA
1. Farmington
2. St. Michael-Albertville
3. Stillwater
4. Maple Grove
5. Mounds View
6. Woodbury
7. Hopkins
8. Blaine
9. Wayzata
10. Chaska
Receiving Votes: Mayo