Sports | Prep

High school bowling league seeking participants

The Southeastern Minnesota High School Bowling League is open for any student who wants to sign up.

111720.N.RPB.peterson-9925.jpg
The Southeastern Minnesota High School Bowling League is looking for additional participants. Post Bulletin file photo / Ken Klotzbach
By Post Bulletin staff report
August 20, 2021 10:10 AM
The Southeastern Minnesota High School Bowling League is starting and any student from any southeastern Minnesota school, including home schools, is eligible to bowl.

Thirteen teams from the area are seeking students grades 6-12 to be members.

For more information, contact any area bowling center or send an email to josh@mhsb.org or jacobson.s@charter.net.

