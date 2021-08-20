High school bowling league seeking participants
The Southeastern Minnesota High School Bowling League is open for any student who wants to sign up.
The Southeastern Minnesota High School Bowling League is starting and any student from any southeastern Minnesota school, including home schools, is eligible to bowl.
Thirteen teams from the area are seeking students grades 6-12 to be members.
For more information, contact any area bowling center or send an email to josh@mhsb.org or jacobson.s@charter.net.
