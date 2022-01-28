High School Boys Basketball Focus: Caledonia proving it's more than a one man show

When Eli King suffered a season-ending knee injury in one of the first practices of the 2020-21 season, many thought it would limit Caledonia's chances for a deep postseason run.

That proved to not be the case as the Warriors came within a basket of capturing their second state championship, falling to Waseca 51-49 on a go-ahead shot with just seconds left in the Class AA state championship.

This season, King has returned looking stronger and faster than he appeared before the injury.

In fact, the Iowa State University commit is one of the best athletes this area has seen on a high school basketball court. But what makes Caledonia so dangerous this season is, it is proving once again that it is more than just one player.

The continued development of Ja'shon Simpson and Jackson Koepke — both of whom are being recruited to play at the next level — along with King, has given the Warriors a terrific trio. The three combined for 52 of Caledonia's 71 points in the 71-43 win over previously unbeaten Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Factor in the evolution and play of Chris Peiper, Thane Meiners and Lewis Doyle, the Warriors have a great rotation in place for a deep run in March.

"We got guys that can hit shots, guys that can beat you off the dribble," Eli King said after the game. "Ja'shon, Jackson, Thane, we have guys that can create for themselves."

And that group can absolutely defend, too.

It had a veteran Bulldogs offense shaken, because of relentless full-court and half-court pressure, forcing turnover after turnover to turn a five-point halftime lead into a 20-point lead in a matter of minutes.

"Our guards are just phenomenal at just sitting in a stance and making it pure hell," coach Brad King said.

The Warriors hope it all adds up to their first state title since 1997.

RELATED:

Caledonia runs away from P-E-M in matchup of inseason unbeatens

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville tops Lake City to keep proving doubters wrong

TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES

1. Makuei Riek, Mayo

Riek has been great for a Mayo squad that is now 7-7 after winning three of its past four games. The senior has knocked down an incredible 19 3-pointers in his last three contests. He made six on his way to 24 points in Mayo's loss to Winona last Friday, before making another six in a 31-point performance on Saturday in Mayo's 77-37 win over Faribault. On Tuesday, he made seven 3s en route to 28 points against Albert Lea in a 91-44 win.

2. Laden Nerison, Kenyon-Wanamingo

The 6-foot-3 senior joined the 1,000-point club on Tuesday in the Knights' 58-38 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Nerison scored all 24 of his points in the first half as the Knights sprinted past the Cardinals.

Nerison joins the 1,000 point club tonight as we swept the Cardinals! Congrats Laden! pic.twitter.com/YeqBQxzeOu — KW Boys Basketball (@KWBoysBB) January 26, 2022

K-W has won four straight and 11 of 12 overall, having only lost to Class A top-ranked Hayfield (44-40) during that stretch.

3. Kaiden Peters, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (22) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Plainview, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Peters poured in a career-high 35 points to help the Bulldogs knock off Class A state-ranked New Life Academy 78-72 on Saturday at the Burnsville Southside Shootout. The sweet-shooting lefty made a pair of 3-pointers and is one of three who average in double figures for P-E-M.

4. Jasper Hedin, Winona

This is the third consecutive appearance on this list for Hedin because the senior just simply keeps getting buckets. He has reached the 20-point mark in 10 straight games with back-to-back 32-point outbursts against Mayo on Friday and Faribault on Tuesday. He also finished with eight rebounds and three steals against the Spartans.

5. Tanner Olson, LeRoy-Ostrander

Six days after he finished with 31 points and nine rebounds in a win over Glenville-Emmons, Olson put up another strong performance against Fillmore Central. The senior scored 29 points in LeRoy-Ostrander's 70-58 win against Fillmore Central. The Cardinals are 10-4 overall and 9-4 in Section 1A play.

ADVERTISEMENT

POWER RANKINGS

1. Caledonia (15-0)

Caledonia's Eli King finishes a slam dunk during the Warriors' 71-43 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Caledonia High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

The Warriors — ranked No. 2 in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News, but No. 1 by prephoops.com — passed one of their stiffest tests yet with flying colors on Tuesday with a 71-43 over previously unbeaten P-E-M. They looked fast and incredibly athletic, forcing turnover after turnover against a veteran Bulldogs squad that had been one of the best at handling the ball. King specifically was great. He was all over the floor defensively and when he is out in the open court, it's an automatic bucket. But like previously mentioned, Koepke and Simpson are both really good as well. Overall, they are just a great team and King is a great player. After beating the Bulldogs, the Warriors knocked off top-five Class A ranked Rushford-Peterson on Thursday 60-49. They are 2/3 of the way through a tough week that is capped off with the game of the week at Class AAA top-ranked Totino-Grace.

2. Hayfield (15-1)

The top ranked team in Class A by the Minnesota Basketball News beat Class AA No. 7-ranked Maple River 40-37 in a thriller on Friday. Zander Jacobson scored the go-ahead basket with 1 minute, 13 seconds left, before defense secured it for the Vikings. Easton Fritcher recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for Hayfield, which has won 13 straight since a 51-47 loss to Rushford-Peterson on Dec. 9.

3. Stewartville (13-4)

The Tigers leap up our rankings from No. 6 last week thanks to a 53-46 road victory against Lake City.

Ayden Helder recorded a team-best 13 points and Miles Hettinger recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Henry Tschetter added 12 points to help Stewartville to a regular season sweep of Lake City and improve to an HVL-best 8-1. This came after Stewartville beat a solid Goodhue team 62-52 with Tegan Malone splashing six 3-pointers en route to 18 points.

The Tigers — ranked No. 20 in Class AAA — ran past Lourdes on Thursday 67-38 and now face Red Wing Saturday, before a tough one against P-E-M on Monday.

4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (15-1)

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday to Caledonia but are in the middle of a grueling two-week stretch in which they play eight games. They started it by handing La Crescent-Hokah its second loss of the season with a 68-42 victory on Friday, before using the 35-point outburst from Peters to knock off New Life Academy.

P-E-M — ranked at No. 8 in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News — did bounce back in a big way with a 77-62 over Lewiston-Altura. The offense saw three top the 20-point mark with Peters leading the way with 24 points, followed by Peyton-Schumacher (23) and Aeron Stevens (20). Bulldogs travels to St. Charles Saturday, before a road clash with Stewartville on Monday.

5. Rushford-Peterson (10-4)

The Trojans took care of business against a pair of teams that had a combined record of 4-26 in Dover-Eyota and St. Charles. Justin Ruberg finished with a game-high 24 points to help the Trojans beat D-E 62-46 on Friday. Malachi Bunke made four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points and Grady Hengel scored 12 points as well for the Trojans.

The Trojans did fall to Caledonia and will look to bounce back against Wisconsin's Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Cody Schmitz on Saturday. Schmitz — a sophomore — has a pair of 50-point games this season.

6. Lake City (11-3)

The Tigers — ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA — had their five-game winning streak snapped with the loss to Stewartville loss that drops them to 8-2 in the HVL. LC responded with a 73-52 win over Cannon Falls on Thursday and will have plenty of opportunities to wrack up some wins with games against Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Waseca in the coming weeks.

7. Lewiston-Altura (11-5)

Collin Bonow made his return to the court, finishing with 15 points in the Cardinals' 77-59 victory Tuesday. The senior guard makes a huge difference when in the lineup for L-A, which appears to be healthy now after a tough bout with COVID-19. He and Thomas Menk combined for 50 points on Thursday in L-A's loss to P-E-M. and 15th-ranked La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday.

8. Winona (8-4)

Thanks, in part, to Hedin's back-to-back 32-point games, the Winhawks are flying high with a four game win streak. Winona — ranked No. 13 in Class AAA — has a tall task in traveling to John Marshall on Friday night before hosting Byron on Saturday, but they are playing good basketball.

Specifically, Bryan Cassellius, who appears to have emerged as Hedin's running mate, is playing well. The junior finished with back-to-back double digit performances, tallying 20 against Mayo and 14 against Faribault. He and Hedin combined for 52 of Winona's 65 against Mayo.

9. La Crescent-Hokah (10-2)

The 15th-ranked Lancers bounced back from the loss to P-E-M with a 73-42 win over Dover-Eyota on Monday. Carter Todd led all scorers with 20, while Parker McQuin added 15 for a Lancers' offense that saw four finish in doubles. The Lancers travel to Lourdes Monday.

10. Austin (7-7)

The Packers suffered a tough 42-41 loss to John Marshall but rebounded with a nice 76-51 win over a really good Mankato West team on Tuesday. Cham Okey scored a game-high 26 points, while Buai Duop added 12 for the Packers. Austin has a rugged two-day slate, traveling to Mankato East Friday before hosting Mayo Saturday.

TOP PLAYS

Eli King makes these type produces highlights like this two or three times a game it seems.

Seems like Austin has a number of guys who can make plays like this one from Ater Manyuon.