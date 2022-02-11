High School Boys Basketball Focus: Kasson-Mantorville's Fight the Stigma Shootout a success

The Kasson-Mantorville boys basketball team did more than just host eight basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 5.

It helped usher in a conversation.

K-M welcomed teams for its second Fight the Stigma Shootout in hopes of continuing to shed light on mental illness — something one in five Americans and an estimated 49.5% of adolescents (ages 13-18) live with according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

"Mental health awareness — our young people are struggling in that capacity," K-M coach Nick Pocius said. "So we felt it was important for our team, to help them raise awareness, to help them understand it more and to be OK speaking up if they're struggling with something. So we created this event. Then we also wanted to try to spread the message to other people too.

"We wanted to try to create and open doors for the conversation. I think basketball is a great platform. So we got teams from not only our area, but from all over the state, to come to Kasson-Mantorville and hear that message, while also playing some good basketball too."

Hundreds of spectators saw four varsity games with Hayfield beating Cherry, Lewiston-Altura defeating Cristo Rey Jesuit, Mounds View knocking off New Prague, before the KoMets ran past Hill Murray to cap the day. They also learned that it's all right to talk and open up about their own mental health.

"I feel it's as good for the adults to hear as the kids," Pocius said. "I'm not too old but I'm older — same age as a lot of our parents. We grew up in the era where we didn't talk about these things. So having these platforms where we can say, 'Hey, it's OK to talk about this, it's OK to not be OK.' Get people to reach out for help. That's the idea.

"We have to actively do something and make positive change for not only our kids, but us as adults as well. ... There is a lot of stigma around it where people still say, suck it up, pull up your bootstraps, deal with it, man up. Things like that. Those phrases don't take into account what the person's going through."

Pocius listed off facts between games and 'Fight the Stigma Shootout' t-shirts were sold with all proceeds going to the Southeast Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Rochester.

In the end, they raised a few hundred dollars. The message is just as important.

Pocius and the KoMets hope that the event will continue to grow and help members within their own community moving forward.

"We hope this is a starting point," Pocius said. "Hopefully this event can kind of evolve as the years move on."

TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES

1. Justin Wohlers and Greg Berge, Lake City

Lake City celebrated a double milestone on Saturday, Feb. 5. Justin Wohlers became the 10th player in school history to score 1,000 career points, while coach Greg Berge won his 300th career game in the Tigers 72-56 win over Waseca.

Wohlers finished with a team-best 26 points and collected eight rebounds for the No. 4 ranked Tigers. He leads the Tigers at more than 18 points per game.

He's the sixth 1,000-point scorer under Berge, who is in his 16th season and has helped make the Tigers a perennial power.

2. Camden Holecek, Kasson-Mantorville

Holecek has found himself on this list a few times now and is right up there with Hayfield's Isaac Matti as one of the area's best shooters.

He tied the school record with seven made 3-pointers against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Jan. 28, before scoring 24 points against Lake City on Feb. 3 and 27 versus Hill-Murray on Feb. 5.

Holecek is averaging around 20 points per contest for Kasson-Mantorville (12-8, 8-4 in the HVL) team that is looking to make a postseason run.

3. Isaac Matti, Hayfield

Matti has been doing it all for the defending Class A champions and top-ranked Vikings. He can run the point well and absolutely light it up from beyond the arc. He knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 28 points as the Vikings downed No. 18-ranked Cherry 78-65 on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Fight the Stigma Shootout in Kasson. He is averaging more than 20 points per game to lead Hayfield.

4. Braxton Munnikhuysen, Triton

Munnikhuysen, who recently committed to play football at University of Wisconsin-Stout, has scored 25 or more points in three consecutive games.

First he poured in 26 in Triton's 63-61 overtime victory against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday, Feb. 3, before knocking down a trio of 3-pointers en route to 27 in the Cobras' 61-55 double overtime loss to Pine Island on Monday. Munnikhuysen then celebrated senior night by scoring 26 to help spark a 78-60 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.

5. Collin Bonow, Lewiston-Altura

Bonow poured in 33 points to help the Cardinals pick up a solid 81-68 win over Chatfield on Friday, Feb. 4. The senior guard scored 16 to help L-A slip past Grand Meadow 61-60 on Tuesday.

POWER RANKINGS

1. Caledonia (18-1)

The Warriors dropped their first game of the season, falling 60-57 on a last-second 3-pointer against Wisconsin's DeForest — which is ranked seventh by the Associated Press in Wisconsin's second largest division — in Wisconsin Dells on Monday.

Lourdes gave Caledonia another scare on Tuesday, before the Warriors outscored the Eagles by 12 in the second half to prevail 77-65. Jackson Koepke led the way with 27 points, while Eli King finished with 19 to hold off the upset-minded Eagles.

Caledonia faces Maple River (No. 6 in AA) on Saturday.

2. Hayfield, 20-1

The top-ranked Vikings win streak is now up to 18 after quality wins over Cherry (78-65) on Feb. 5 and Kenyon-Wanamingo (80-51) on Monday.

The Vikings shot 72% in the second half to outscore Cherry by 12 after the half in their victory. Zander Jacobson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, while Easton Fritcher scored 16 and Ethan Pack chipped in 15 as well in addition to the aforementioned 28-point performance from Matti.

The trio Matti, Pack and Fritcher are averaging more than 60 points per game, while shooting better than 50% from the field. The three average 51.4 points per game, which is more than the Vikings allow on average defensively (48.6).

3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (18-1)

The Bulldogs have won four in a row after suffering their only loss to Caledonia on Jan. 25 and are enjoying a week off of games after an eight-game, 14 day stretch. They have a winnable next three games when they get back at it in St. Charles, Cannon Falls and Dover-Eyota. A balanced offense paces the Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class AA. Aeron Stevens and Kaiden Peters both average more than 17 points per game, while Peyton Schumacher records more than 14 per game.

4. Stewartville (16-5)

The Tigers stayed atop the Hiawatha Valley League with two double-digit wins over solid opponents. Stewartville snapped Goodhue's five-game win streak with a 67-54 win behind 14 points from Henry Tschetter and Tegan Malone on Friday, Feb. 4. Those two led the way against Byron as well with each scoring 13 to help Stewartville improve to 11-1 in league play with a 70-45 win on Tuesday. The Tigers have Chatfield and Pine Island on Monday and Tuesday, before a week between games.

5. Lake City (15-3)

Lake City — ranked No. 4 in Class AA — enjoyed that memorable win against Waseca on Saturday, before running its win streak up to five with a blowout 58-25 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday. The Tigers have a tough stretch next week with three games against Section 1AA opponents that all appear in our power rankings: Lewiston-Altura (Feb. 17), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (Feb. 19) and La Crescent-Hokah (Feb. 22).

6. Rushford-Peterson (15-4)

The Trojans have won five consecutive games after a 60-49 loss to Caledonia on Jan. 27. Four of those have come by 20 or more points. They do have a stretch against quality opponents in Southland (Feb. 14), Grand Meadow (Feb. 15) and La Crescent-Hokah (Feb. 22).

7. Spring Grove (18-3)

Winners of their last seven and 14 of their past 15, the Lions — ranked No. 11 in Class A — enter our power rankings for the first time this season. They have locked up a Southeast Conference East Division title already and are one step closer to an undefeated conference season after dispatching a solid Southland team 51-38 on Monday. Tysen Grinde made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, while Elijah Solum added 15 to help Spring Grove hand the Rebels their fourth loss of the season.

8. Red Wing (10-7)

Like Spring Grove, the Wingers make their first appearance in our power rankings this season. Red Wing has won three in a row over solid teams in Austin, Northfield and Winona, showing it can win in multiple different ways. Denval Atkinson scored 13 with two steals and two blocks in the Wingers' 42-37 victory over the Packers on Feb. 3, before finishing with 16 on Feb. 5 in the 63-56 defeat of the Raiders. Red Wing then extended the win streak to three by holding off the Winhawks in a slugfest 39-38.

9. Lewiston-Altura (14-6)

It appears the Cardinals are finding their rhythm again. They have won three in a row, using Bonow's 33-point performance to beat Chatfield, before Thomas Menk scored 19 to lead L-A over Cristo Rey Jesuit 67-53 at the Fight the Stigma Shootout on Feb. 5. Menk poured in 24 points as the Cardinals came back to defeat Grand Meadow 61-60 in a game that saw L-A take its first lead with 13 seconds left.

10. La Crescent-Hokah (13-4)

The Lancers — ranked No. 16 in Class AA — bounced back from a 78-59 loss to Caledonia on Feb. 4 with a 57-47 win against Chatfield on Monday. Carter Todd led a Lancers' offense that saw three finish in double figures against the Gophers with 15 points.

TOP PLAYS

This part should just be sponsored by Eli King because it's a guarantee he's going to be in it every single week. Here are some plays against Lourdes on Tuesday.

