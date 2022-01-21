High School Boys Basketball Focus: Section 1AA proving its mettle

It's difficult to find a section that has as many teams playing great basketball as Section 1AA this season.

With Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura and La Crescent-Hokah, Section 1AA has five ranked teams in the Minnesota Basketball News top-20 rankings. Three of them (Caledonia at No. 2, Lake City at No. 5 and PEM at No. 8) are ranked in the top-10.

The individual talent is undeniable, too, with Caledonia's Eli King, Lake City's Justin Wohlers and Lewiston-Altura's Thomas Menk all being named to the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball watch list earlier this week.

"It is loaded," PEM coach Jason Herber said. "It's easily the best section in the state and in Class AA."

Can it just be tournament time already?

TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES

1. Tanner Olson, LeRoy-Ostrander

Olson put up an impressive stat-line in the Cardinals 77-47 win over Glenville-Emmons.

Olson recorded a game-high 31 points and finished a rebound shy of the double-double for a LeRoy-Ostrander team that has won six of seven games since their 2-2 start.

2. Harrison Hanna and Eli Wolf, Southland

Hanna and Wolf nearly outscored Grand Meadow by themselves Tuesday night.

Hanna poured in 31 points and Wolf finished with 29 as the two combined for 60 points in the 77-60 victory for the Rebels.

Southland has won five straight entering Thursday night's tilt against Wabasha-Kellogg.

3. Matthew Gingerich, Schaeffer Academy

Gingerich was instrumental in helping the Lions snap a four-game slide with a 66-44 win over Alden-Conger.

The senior forward recorded 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the monster double-double.

4. Jasper Hedin, Winona

Back-to-back weeks Hedin has found himself on this list as he simply just keeps getting buckets.

He has now scored 20 or more points in his last eight games after recording 21 and 23 in Winona's last two wins over Albert Lea and Kasson-Mantorville.

He was recently named to the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Basketball watchlist and is one of the reasons Winona has high expectations come section tournament time.

5. Brady Meyers, Dover-Eyota

Meyers drilled four of the Eagles' eight 3-pointers in their 78-71 victory over Fillmore Central on Monday.

Meyers finished with a game-best 25 points to help Dover-Eyota snap a three-game losing streak. He and teammate Elvis Pina, who scored 20, are a solid duo for the Eagles.

POWER RANKINGS

1. Caledonia (12-0)

The Warriors continue to distance themselves from the rest, thanks to a stellar three-day stretch that saw them knock off a solid Waunakee team from Wisconsin at the prestigious Midwest Player's Classic and beat Lewiston-Altura on Monday both by over 20 points.

Eli King, who was named a McDonald's All-American nominee and a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Minnesota, led the way against Waunakee with 19 points in the 74-52 win. Jackson Koepke led the offense on Monday with 24 points, while King added 18 and Ja'Shon Simpson — who has missed a good portion of the season — scored 15 in the 83-57 victory.

The Warriors, ranked No. 2 in Class AA by Minnesota Basketball News, have a tough next nine days with games against Chatfield, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Rushford-Peterson and an exciting showdown against Totino-Grace.

2. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (12-0)

The Bulldogs are off to their best start since 2009, thanks to an offense that is one of the most balanced in the in the state.

Whether it's Kaiden Peters, Aeron Stevens or Peyton Schumacher, then throw in John Evers and Connor McGuire, PEM can spread the wealth. And they can play defense too, averaging a Section 1AA best 46.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs kicked off a stretch of eight games in 14 days with a 63-42 win over a tough Rushford-Peterson team on Monday. They play La Crescent-Hokah Friday, before facing off against 9-2 New Life Academy at a showcase in Burnsville on Saturday. They then have a big showdown against Caledonia on the 25th, before taking on Lewiston-Altura on the 27th.

3. Hayfield (13-1)

There is a new No. 1 in Class A and spoiler: It's the Vikings, who have won 11 in a row.

Despite not having played since a 58-45 victory over Randolph on Jan. 13, the top ranking is well deserved for the defending Class A champions. Isaac Matti, Easton Fritcher and Ethan Pack are as good of a trio as you will find.

4. Lake City (10-2)

The Tigers have won five in a row after knocking off Goodhue 56-44 and have yet to lose in 2022. Their only losses this season has come to Stewartville and Mayo — both of which were games the Tigers were a few plays away from winning.

They beat a tough Byron team 65-64 in overtime on Monday in a game that Hunter Lorenson continued his stretch of great play with 20 points. Wohlers added 17 on five made 3-pointers for the Tigers, who surged up to No. 5 in the Class AA rankings.

Not many teams will want to play LC in the playoffs.

5. Rushford-Peterson (8-3)

The Trojans suffered their first loss since Dec. 18 with the setback against PEM, but are still a perfect 6-0 in Section 1A play with solid wins over Spring Grove, Hayfield and Fillmore Central.

They have a big one coming up on the 27th at Caledonia. When those two square off, it's always a good one.

6. Stewartville (9-4)

Stewartville is somewhat quietly having a solid season.

They are fresh off a nice 60-52 win over Kasson-Mantorville in which four finished in double figures — led by Ayden Hedler's 14 points. IT also provided one of the best atmospheres of the season.

Great example of this in Stewie last night for the @tigerbbask game! The gym was electric and was exactly what high school sport should be! The Stewie student section is unmatched! 👊🏼 #LetsGoooo pic.twitter.com/6GKGUJFU0h — Matt Bailey (@CoachMBailey34) January 19, 2022

Outside of their 18-point loss to Caledonia earlier in the season, the Tigers other three losses have all been by seven points or less.

7. Lewiston-Altura (9-4)

The Cardinals are doing their best to right the ship after COVID-19 has hit them hard.

They have lost four in a row to Pine Island, Rushford-Peterson, Caledonia and La Crescent-Hokah. Against the Warriors, the Cardinals saw the return of Thomas Menk, who went for 22 points. But they were without Collin Bonow, who is the gas that fuels the L-A engine.

Bonow is expected to return Friday night. Menk had 24 against the Lancers on Thursday.

But when they are all together, there are few as talented as the Cardinals.

8. Austin (6-6)

The Packers enter the power rankings for the first time this season, in part because of a stretch that has seen them nearly defeat Class AAA No. 3 ranked South St. Paul (64-61), before knocking off a good Winona team 55-48 and Faribault 75-55.

The Packers are 4-0 in Section 1AAA play and has a number of talented individuals in Victor Idris, Gage Manahan, Cham Okey and Jack Lang. They appear to be finding their groove together at the right part of the season.

9. Winona (6-4)

The Winhawks have won two straight since falling to Austin, defeating Kasson-Mantorville and Albert Lea this week.

The aforementioned Hedin has been great, providing both scoring, rebounding and defense for the Winhawks. But the play of Charlie Vandeberg, Bryan Cassellius and Wesley Wollan have been big as well.

10. La Crescent-Hokah (8-1)

The Lancers suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday to Spring Grove 56-41 but answered back with a 71-52 over an undermanned Lewiston-Altura team.

La Crescent-Hokah did knock off Holmen (Wis.) 48-40 in the Midwest Player's Classic as well with Carter Todd scoring 18 points to lead the way.

The Lancers — ranked No. 15 in Class AA — are a perfect 5-0 in Section 1AA.

TOP PLAYS

We could probably just keep this section as the King highlight reel, but he just keeps making plays like this.

Iowa State commit Eli King took over in the second half yesterday at the Midwest Players Classic!





Check out this connection from PEM's Schumacher to Stevens.

The @pmschumacher20 and @AeronStevens duo is a scary one. 12-0 heading into a big game Friday night!! Love this team pic.twitter.com/c9pgkyhPU4 — Michael Veenhuis (@MichaelVeenhuis) January 19, 2022

Austin's Gage Manahann and Victor Idris saw that and said hold my drink with this pretty play.

VICTOR





The two hooked up for another alley-hoop a little bit later.