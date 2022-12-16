High School Boys Basketball Focus: Shones' composure a key to Lake City's impressive start

As he walked to the free-throw line with a chance to give Lake City a win against top-10 ranked Minneapolis North, Jaden Shones looked as cool as the other side of the pillow.

Yet, on the inside, even though one would never guess it, the senior was sweating bullets.

"People say I looked calm and collected, like coach said, 'You didn't even look nervous,' But I was extremely nervous," Shones said. "I kind of blacked out. People were sitting there jumping up and down on the court, and I never saw that. I was just at practice shooting free throws."

Only this practice was one that saw the majority of the pro-Minneapolis North crowd at Hopkins High School — one that had just watched the then-No. 7-ranked Polars take the lead — go practically onto the court as Ryan Heise passed the ball to an open Shones underneath the basket.

They remained there as Shones stepped to the line with 2.7 seconds left and the No. 2 ranked Tigers down 81-80.

"I don't know how many other areas where people get two feet away from the hoop and scream at you and wave their hands up and down," Shones said. "There were people throwing stuff on the floor. There aren't going to be many other places like that."

He calmly swished home the first and then the second to give the Tigers an 82-81 win.

The momentum from that game carried over into Tuesday, when Lake City used a 16-0 run at the start of the game to coast to a 71-52 win over HVL-rival and Class AAA No. 7-ranked Stewartville. It was the third victory against a ranked opponent already for the 4-0 Tigers, who beat No. 7-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville 76-57 to open the season.

It's as impressive of a start as one will see anywhere across the state. But the Tigers will be the first to say they expected to be in this position this early in the season.

"It's been pretty fun," Shones said. "Coach told us he had high expectations for us right away early in the season and I think we've proven him right so far."

This year should be a fun one in Tigers country.

Top 5 standouts

1. Kayden Rodrick, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Rodrick is a big reason why the Cougars are off to their best start in recent memory at 3-0. The 6-foot-4 senior poured in 30 points, knocking down a trio of triples, as Z-M beat Byron 64-63 on Dec. 14. This came after he also tallied a game-best 26 points in a 72-55 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Dec. 9. After three games, he is now scoring just more than 24 points per contest.

2. Isaiah Hanson, Mayo

Hanson has now posted back-to-back 25-plus point nights for a solid Mayo team. The senior made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in a 57-39 road win over New Prague, before nearly recording half of the Spartans' points in a 58-56 win over intra-city rival John Marshall on Tuesday.

3. Will Opsahl, Goodhue

The standout senior passed the 1,000-point mark in his career as part of a 14-point night in a 72-48 season-opening win over Randolph on Dec. 6. The Minnesota State University, Mankato commit has scored 20 or more in the three games since, including a 25-point game in a 76-33 defeat of Dover-Eyota on Dec. 10.

4. Zander Jacobson, Hayfield

The junior center posted a rare 20-20 game, tallying 20 points and an eye-popping 23 rebounds in No. 1-ranked Hayfield’s 48-32 season-opening victory against Class A No. 9-ranked Martin County West. Perhaps even more impressive was that eight of those 23 rebounds came on the offensive end.

5. Ethan Van Schepen, Schaeffer Academy

The 6-foot-3 sophomore had a game to remember against United Christian Academy. Van Schepen scored 40 points and collected 12 rebounds as the Lions won 85-79.

Top play

Ater Manyuon, Austin

Watch the dunk, stick around for Manyuon showing off his all-around game. The 6-foot-4 senior is a great one for the Packers.

Power Rankings

1. Lake City (4-0)

The Tigers have come out on the good end of a gauntlet to start the season with a 4-0 record. In fact, they have already handled both rivals Stewartville and Plainview-Elgin-Millville — two teams on this list — just three weeks into the season.

2. Stewartville (1-2)

Stewartville is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak, falling to a pair of top-five ranked teams in Class AAA No. 4 Mahtomedi and Class AA No. 2 Lake City. Henry Tschetter led the way against the Zephyrs, finishing with 21 for the Tigers, who are ranked seventh by the Minnesota Basketball News. He also scored 14 against Lake City.

3. Hayfield (2-1)

The two-time defending Class A state champion Vikings fell in a highly-anticipated early season matchup against then-No. 2-ranked Cherry — which is now ranked No. 1 — 62-43 at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins. It’s a battle that could very well be a preview of the Class A state tournament.

4. PEM (1-2)

The Bulldogs — ranked No. 7 in Class AA — got off to a tough start to the season, losing to the top two ranked Class AA teams in the state, Lake City and Holy Family. They were right there against Holy Family, losing 65-62 and PEM bounced back in a big way with an 81-56 win over Lewiston-Altura. Standout Kaiden Peters finished with 33 points to lead the way.

5. Austin (2-1)

Despite the retirement of longtime legendary coach Kris Fadness, the Packers — ranked No. 9 in Class AAA — have not seemed to skip a beat under first-year coach Jamaal Gibson. The Packers sandwiched wins over Byron and Red Wing around a loss to a hot-shooting Mankato East squad. Jack Lang is shooting better than 50% from beyond the arc and Buai Doup is a force down low for Austin.

6. Mayo (3-0)

Thanks in part to the play of Hanson, the Spartans — ranked No. 20 in Class AAAA — are 3-0 with wins against Faribault, New Prague and John Marshall. Their defense has been formidable as well, allowing an average of just 43 points per game.

7. Goodhue (3-1)

With Opsahl spearheading the way, the defending Section 1A runner-up appears heading down another deep postseason path. The ninth-ranked team in Class A, the Wildcats also have received good play from Justin Buck. He joined Opsahl with 23 points in a win over Dover-Eyota.

8. Winona (1-0)

The Winhawks knocked off an always tough Mankato West team 86-80 in their opener on Dec. 10. The Winhawks have a number of guys who can put the ball in the hoop this season.

9. Spring Grove (0-0)

With the majority of their team playing a key role in the Spring Grove football team’s run to the Nine-Man state championship game, the Lions have yet to play their season opener. Yet, Spring Grove is still ranked 12th in the state in Class A.

10. Lyle Austin/Pacelli (4-0)

Another team off to a fast start, 16th-ranked L/P has allowed just 38.8 points per game, while scoring 87 per game in four dominant victories. Buay Koak is a fun one to watch. He put up 33 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-54 win against Lanesboro.