High School Boys Basketball Focus: Spring Grove's Grinde and Winona's Hedin hit milestones

The area saw a pair reach memorable milestones this past week.

Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde collected his 500th career victory, while Winona's Jasper Hedin reached the 1,000 point mark.

Read more about those two in the sixth edition of the High School Boys Basketball Focus.

We are just about coming to the home stretch of the regular season.

TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES

1 Wade Grinde, Spring Grove

Grinde collected his 500th win of his career on Thursday, Jan. 27 when the Lions knocked off Waukon (Iowa) 55-52.

Grinde is in his 25th season, guiding the Lions to 14 Southeast Conference titles and one state berth. Spring Grove is ranked No. 11 in Class A by the Minnesota Basketball News, having won 16 of 19 games this season and being a perfect 11-0 in SEC play.

Our Guy Limbeck caught up with Grinde in a nice story that looks back on his years manning the Lions sideline.

2. Jasper Hedin, Winona

It's the third straight week Hedin has found himself on this list.

Hedin's monster senior season continued when he reached the 1,000 career point mark with 21 points on Saturday in Winona's 58-47 win over Byron.

He poured in 25 points as the Winhawks ran away from John Marshall 65-27 on Monday.

Congratulations to our very own, @HedinJasper for his 1,000th career point tonight @ home vs. Byron!!! We are very proud of you!!! pic.twitter.com/fzBfrOmmhK — Winona Winhawks Boys Basketball (@BoysWinona) January 30, 2022

3. Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie

Kittelson recorded a monster double-double, tallying 25 points and an incredible 24 rebounds to help Blooming Prairie slip past United South Central 70-64 on Friday, Jan. 28.

You don't see too many 20-20 games in high school.

Kittelson collected another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds in the Blossoms' 51-42 loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.

On Wednesday, Kittelson signed his letter of intent to play football at Minnesota State University Mankato next year.

4. Carter Todd, La Crescent-Hokah

Todd poured in 33 points in the Lancers 69-52 victory over Lourdes on Monday. This came two games after scoring a game-high 23 points in the Lancers 65-53 win over Lewiston-Altura on Friday, Jan. 28

5. Mason Flom, Kasson-Mantorville

Flom finished with as rare of a triple-double one can have at any level.

The 6-foot-7 senior recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Worthington 74-55. Teammate Camden Holecek collected his consecutive 26-point game as well in the win after scoring 26 against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, Jan. 28.

POWER RANKINGS

1. Caledonia (16-0)

The Warriors capped off an incredibly impressive week with probably the win of the year on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Iowa State University commit Eli King hit the game-winning jump shot in the closing seconds as they overcame a 50-30 halftime deficit to knock off Totino-Grace, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, 68-67 on the road.

The shot leads our top plays of the week down below.

King finished with 21 points and Jackson Koekpe added 13 for the Warriors, who also beat top-10 ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Rushford-Peterson last week.

The Warriors are now ranked No. 1 in Class AA by the Minnesota Basketball News.

2. Hayfield, 17-1

The Vikings win streak is now up to 15 after blowout victories over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday, Jan. 28 and Triton on Monday.

Isaac Matti tallied 25 points and eight rebounds, Easton Fritcher had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Ethan Pack collected 16 points and nine rebounds in the Vikings 81-56 win over the Cobras.

Hayfield plays at 13-3 Cherry on the road Saturday, which should be a good test.

3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (18-1)

The Bulldogs did exactly what coach Jason Herber was hoping they would do after a tough 71-43 loss to Caledonia on Jan. 25: respond.

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Bulldogs have bounced back with wins over Lewiston-Altura (77-62, Jan. 27) and St. Charles (69-30, Jan. 29), before a really impressive 53-46 victory over Stewartville on Monday. Kaiden Peters scored 20 points and Connor McGuire made a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 17 to pace the Bulldogs against the Tigers.

The win capped off an eight-game, 14-day stretch that saw P-E-M, ranked No. 8 in Class AA, go 7-1.

The Bulldogs then ran away from Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday 71-25. Peyton Schumacher poured in a game-best 23 points, while Peters finished with 17.

4. Stewartville (14-5)

The Tigers drop a spot after their seven-game win streak was snapped against the Bulldogs. Tegan Malone led the Tigers with 14 points, while Parker Wangen added 12.

Stewartville has a couple of big Hiawatha Valley League games against Goodhue (Friday night) and then Byron on Tuesday. With a season sweep of Lake City under their belt, the Tigers — ranked No. 19 in Class AAA — are in the driver's seat for an HVL title at 9-1.

5. Lake City (12-3)

The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in Class AAA after responding to the Stewartville loss with comfortable wins over Cannon Falls (72-53) on Thursday, Jan. 27 and Dover-Eyota (71-53).

Hunter Lorenson scored 23 points, while Keegan Ryan and Jaden Shones both had nine points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Eagles.

They slipped past Kasson-Mantorville 65-63 on Thursday when six players finished in double figures. It improved LC to 10-2 in the HVL, while K-M is 8-3 in the league.

Starting on Saturday, the next three games for LC are all against teams with a losing record.

6. Austin (9-8)

The Packers saw their three-game win streak snap, falling to Red Wing 42-37 on Thursday.

They had also won five of their past six games.

Their only loss during that stretch came in a 42-41 loss to John Marshall, but have been impressive since. They blew out a really good Mankato West team 76-51 on Tuesday, Jan. 25 before knocking off Mankato East 73-71 on a Victor Idris buzzer-beater in overtime (see play below) on Friday, Jan. 28.

They then followed that up with a 74-53 drubbing of Mayo on Saturday Jan. 29. Cham Okey drained six 3-pointers and scored 27 points, while Idris had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way.

The Packers — ranked No. 9 in Class AAA — have a chance to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Owatonna, which is unbeaten in Big Nine play at 12-0. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

7. Winona (10-5)

The Winhawks — ranked No. 13 in Class AAA — saw their six-game win streak snapped against Northfield on Monday in a game that Hedin did not play in.

They have a big one coming up 2 p.m. Saturday at Mankato East.

8. Rushford-Peterson (12-4)

The Trojans only two losses in 2022 have both come to two top-five Class AA teams in P-E-M and Caledonia.

They responded to the Caledonia loss on Jan. 27 with a nice win over Galesville-Ettrick-Treampealeu on Saturday, Jan. 29 before blowing out Houston 87-41 on Monday.

Justin Ruberg collected 21 points and Malachi Bunke knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 18 points to lead the way against the Hurricanes.

9. La Crescent-Hokah (12-3)

The Lancers — ranked No. 15 in Class AA — have won three for the past four games entering Friday night's clash against Caledonia. Their loss came to Pleasant Valley, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA in Iowa.

But Todd's aforementioned performance against Lourdes helped the Lancers bounce back in a big way.

10. Lewiston-Altura (11-6)

The Cardinals have lost two in a row to two teams that are ranked in the top 15 of Class AA with a combined record of 29-4 in P-E-M and La Crescent-Hokah.

But they have a chance to right the ship with games against Cristo Rey Jesuit, Grand Meadow and Wabasha-Kellogg in the coming week.

TOP PLAYS

Here is that game-winner from King that lifted the Warriors over top-ranked Totino-Grace.

Eli King has ice in his veins! Iowa State commit hit the game winner for Caledonia against Totino-Grace pic.twitter.com/JGvxotm2TL — Fresh Coast Hoops (@FreshCoastHoops) January 29, 2022

Another game-winner. This time from Idris, who wins it for Austin at the buzzer on the road.

VICTOR WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨



🅰️73 | East 71

Final. pic.twitter.com/sgR6w6gyUU — Austin 🅿️ackers Boys Basketball (@HoopsAhs) January 29, 2022

Nice play here all around from Stewartville underclassmen Ayden Helder and Parker Wangen. The two will be fun to watch for years to come.

Sweet feed from 2024 @AydenHelder to 2025 @parker_wangen for the dunk to get the crowd going. Young Guns of Stewartville @tigerbbask pic.twitter.com/OjC6FMYNXV — Wayd Wangen (@WWangen) February 1, 2022

First career dunk for Lake City sophomore Keegan Ryan, who is one of many Tigers having a breakout campaign.