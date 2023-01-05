High School Boys Basketball Focus: Stewartville bringing joy on and off the court

STEWARTVILLE — For a number of years, Max Barnes and his family would bring holiday cheer through Christmas caroling.

Although admittedly not a great singer himself, he always enjoyed busting out the pipes, seeing the happiness it brought others. He figured he and his Stewartville basketball teammates could do the same.

So he brought up the idea at the team's holiday party that was held at the Barnes household. Understandably, there was some skepticism at first, but eventually the close-knit group was all for it.

"I thought it would be fun to have a bunch of basketball players go singing," Barnes said. "At the beginning it was more like, 'Are we really doing this?'"

Armed with the lyrics to Jingle Bells and We Wish You a Merry Christmas, anchored by Stewartville choir members Brady Pickett and Blake Turner, the Tigers basketball team went to more than 10 houses to bring the holiday cheer.

Despite not practicing much at all, Pickett felt the group wasn't all that bad.

"It was pretty good," the senior captain said. "We had a wide variety of different sounds coming in. It was a unique sound, but we we sounded pretty good all together."

The bundt cakes they handed out afterwards helped the songs sound a little better as well.

For Stewartville football assistant coach Alex Hain, they had a special delivery: Snowballs.

They were a little flat and threw snow balls at my children, but it was nice to be visited by @tigerbbask and their Christmas carols. Good luck in the Rotary! 🏀🎶 pic.twitter.com/pHrItgK1aR — Alex Hain (@realAlexHain) December 29, 2022

But perhaps, the best part was seeing the reactions to the people who opened their doors.

"People were very surprised to see us in front of their door," Barnes said with a laugh.

The joy of Christmas caroling translated to joy on the basketball court. The following day, the Tigers dished out more than 20 assists in a 68-64 win against Century on Day 1 of the Rotary Holiday Classic. They followed that with an impressive 67-61 victory against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Day 2 that saw four Tigers finish in double figures.

Now they are hoping to keep the momentum going.

"Each game that we play, we can get less and less turnovers," Pickett said. "We are able to spread the ball around more and give more assists for the team and stuff like that. We are getting better and better each day."

Top Standouts

1. Kayden Rodrick, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

For 27 years, Brian Potratz held the Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys single game scoring record with 38 points. Now there is a new name atop the Z-M record book: Kayden Rodrick. The 6-foot-4 senior now holds the mark after pouring in 39 in a 75-62 win against Dover-Eyota on Dec. 30 at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic. Rodrick has been great for a much improved Z-M squad that sits at 6-1, averaging 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Congratulations to @KaydenRodrick for breaking ZMs single game scoring record. Kayden had 39 in the contest breaking the previous record of 38 held by Brian Potratz. The record was 27 years old!



A free throw off an and-1 sealed the deal! pic.twitter.com/Owhe8gmNYJ — ZMBoysBasketball (@zm_basketball) December 31, 2022

2. Ryan Heise, Lake City

The 6-foot-9 Heise is one of many Tigers who can stuff the stat sheet. With his size and length, the senior has great impacts on both ends of the floor as evident with an 18-point, 6-rebound, 4-block, 3-assist and 2-steal game against St. Croix Prep in the Rotary Holiday Classic. Heise also had the game-winning 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to send Lake Cit past Lourdes 65-62 on Dec. 17.

3. Isaac Matti, Hayfield

The Hayfield sharpshooter's senior season is off and running. During a six-game stretch from Dec. 6-28, Matti finished with 20 or more points to help the Vikings to a 5-1 record. The performance that sticks out is the effort against Triton on Dec. 28. Matti flirted with a triple double, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in a 74-59 win over the Cobras.

Top Plays

1. Manny Guy, Austin

Austin is going to have a number of highlights this season. The latest is this buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Guy that knocked off Century.

@HoopsAhs down by 2. Manny Guy hits a 3 at the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/B4K9bPir3H — King of the courts (@KOTCsports) December 21, 2022

2. Ater Manyuon, Austin

That's right, the Packers have the top two plays over the past few weeks with this off the backboard finish from Ater Manyuon. He's one of the best athletes on the hardwood this year.

3. Henry Davison, St. Charles

They always say the low man wins. Well, St. Charles' Davison took it to a whole new level.

Henry Davison with a new trick of between the legs. pic.twitter.com/jHFGuy02Wj — SCSaintsBBB (@SCSaintsBBB) December 29, 2022

4. Kayden Rodrick, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Here are some highlights from the aforementioned Rodrick. He's lighting it up so far.

5. Aiden Johnson, Cannon Falls

With a record of 5-2, Cannon Falls is playing well, thanks, in part, to plays like this from 6-foot-5 junior Aiden Johnson.

Power Rankings

(All records are accurate entering Thursday, Jan. 5)

1. Lake City (8-0)

There is a new No. 1 in Class AA. Using the game-winning 3-pointer and some big performances from Heise, the Tigers are now No. 1 in Class AA. Lake City does it with balance, receiving contributions from a number of different players. The latest saw Hunter Lorenson and Keegan Ryan combine for 34 points against St. Croix Prep in a blowout victory. Ryan also added an eye-popping five steals and four blocks to go along with his 16 points. Lake City limited St. Croix to just 17 points in the second half. It was the second straight day of the Rotary Classic in which the Tigers had held their opponent to fewer than 20 points after halftime.

2. Austin (5-2)

The Packers surge up this list after picking up a couple of Big Nine Conference victories against Owatonna (73-61, Dec. 16) and Century (72-71, Dec. 20) as well as an impressive 85-73 win against New Prague at the Lakeville North Holiday Classic. Ater Manyuon led the way with 24 for the Packers, who are ranked No. 9 in Class AAA.

3. Hayfield (8-1)

Fueled by the good stretch of play from Matti, the Vikings have won seven in a row after dispatching Southland 70-44 on Monday. Yet, it was Ethan Pack and Zander Jacobson, who each scored 17 to lead Hayfield to a 53-52 win over ranked Lyle/Austin Pacelli. The Vikings — ranked No. 4 in Class A — have a huge game on Saturday when they host Class A top-ranked and unbeaten New Life Academy as part of the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest at 7:30 p.m.

4. Mayo (7-0)

Another team surging in the right direction, the Spartans — ranked 17th in Class AAAA — had a good showing at the Rotary Holiday Classic, knocking off a solid Bloomington Kennedy squad 67-52, before fending off a feisty Byron squad 57-52. The Spartans have a number of different scorers. Against Kennedy, Isaiah Hanson led the way with 20 points, while Sawyer Markham paced the offense with 20 against Byron. Kai'Ree Gadson poured in 36 in an 80-78 win against Mankato East on Dec. 20. A good challenge against Eagan on Saturday, in Kasson, now awaits.

5. Goodhue (7-1)

The Wildcats — ranked No. 7 in Class A — have won six consecutive games. That includes an impressive 71-59 win on the road at Stewartville on Dec. 20. Will Opsahl continued his stellar start to this senior season with a game-best 25 points, while Luke Roschen poured in 21 to pace the Wildcats against the Tigers.

6. Stewartville (4-3)

The Tigers are finding their rhythm, beating Century and P-E-M in the final Rotary Holiday Classic. Tegan Malone led an offense, that saw four Stewartville players finish in double figures, with 16 points.

7. Winona (3-2)

Another talented squad from the Big Nine, the Winhawks — ranked No. 18 in Class AAA — rebounded from a 74-59 loss to an always good Mount Horeb team, before handling a competitive Chatfield team with ease for a 55-38 win at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic. Junior Jackson Harvey recorded a double-double in a 65-58 win against Red Wing, finishing with 26 points and 11 rebounds on Dec. 20.

8. Lyle/Austin Pacelli (6-2)

After starting the year 6-0, L/P has now lost two in a row, including a tough 53-52 loss to Hayfield on Dec. 29. L/P closed the game with a 7-0 run but missed a free throw with 4.8 seconds remaining that would have tied the game. Mac Nelson led L/P with 14 points and eight rebounds.

9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-4)

The Bulldogs are no longer ranked in Class AA after being No. 7 when squaring off with Stewartville. They have had some tough luck early on, falling to solid opponents in Lake City, Holy Family, John Marshall and Stewartville. P-E-M was right there against Stewartville, before the Tigers pulled ahead late. Kaiden Peters and Aeron Stevens combined for 42 points in that one.

10. Cannon Falls (5-2)

Thanks to impressive wins over Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lyle/Austin Pacelli, the Bombers make their first appearance of the season on this list. Jadan Winchell and Dylan Banks each scored 14 points as the Bombers handed Z-M its first loss of the season with a 58-44 defeat.