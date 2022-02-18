High School Boys Basketball Focus: The postseason is almost here

We are now heading down the home stretch of the high school boys basketball regular season.

A number of teams are jockeying for section seeding in addition to hoping they end up on top of their respective conference title races.

Mayo and Century are playing better in hopes of a run in Section 1AAAA, while Stewartville looks to close out a Hiawatha Valley League title and the top seed in Section 1AAA.

Section 1AA continues to be a cut above the rest with Caledonia (No. 1), Lake City (No. 4) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville (No. 7) all being ranked in the Class AA top 10 by the Minnesota Basketball News. That's not even including Lewiston-Altura, La Crescent-Hokah and Chatfield.

Section 1A is just as crowded with top-ranked Hayfield, No. 9 Rushford-Peterson and No. 11 Spring Grove all having a combined 59-8 overall record. Lyle-Pacelli (19-3) and Kenyon-Wanamingo (18-5).

It should be fun watching it all get sorted out in the coming weeks.

With that, here is the eighth edition of the High School Boys Basketball Focus.

TOP FIVE STANDOUTS

1. Kris Fadness, Austin

The longtime Packers coach picked up his 400th win during his tenure in Austin in the team's 84-61 win over Albert Lea on Friday, Feb. 14.

“It means I’m old,” Fadness told the Austin Daily Herald after the victory. “I’ve got more wins than any other coach in this high school, but I’ve also got more losses than anyone. But the parents, school, players and community have been very supportive over the last 25 years and they’ve helped us build something.”

Fadness picked up career win 401 at Austin when the Packers followed with a 71-68 victory over Northfield on Tuesday and he is now closing in on another personal milestone.

Fadness' career began in 1993 at Caledonia where he went 97-11 and led the Warriors to the program's only state title with an undefeated season in 1997. His combined coaching record at the two schools is 498-262, leaving him two wins short of 500.

With the victory tonight, Coach Fadness had reached his 400th win while coaching at Austin. Legend 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/XExBfNMFy8 — Austin Packers Boys Basketball (@HoopsAhs) February 12, 2022

2. Deso Buck, Red Wing

Buck became the latest in his family to notch 1,000 career points, joining his older siblings Tesha, Ty and Tayzha in the exclusive club.

Buck finished with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Wingers 83-35 defeat of Albert Lea on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Very impressive as Deso joins his 3 older siblings as members of the Red Wing Basketball 1,000 Point Club!! pic.twitter.com/3yFDnUIb6Z — Red Wing Boys Hoops (@RedWingHoops) February 13, 2022

3. Makuei Riek, Mayo

Riek continues to be the gas that makes the Spartans go.

The 6-foot-6 senior knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a game-best 26 points to help Mayo overcome a seven-point halftime deficit and defeat Red Wing 62-55.

Riek also had 22 points in Mayo's 61-49 upset win over Mankato East on Feb. 8. The Spartans had won three of their past four games entering Wednesday night's clash against Owatonna, before falling in a close one 70-65 to the No. 8 ranked team in Class AAAA. Riek had 23 in a game the Spartans were in right until the end.

Prep Now a senior, Riek looks to take leadership role for Spartans Makuei Riek has tried to learn from older basketball players he grew up playing with and against. Now the senior for the Mayo boys basketball team looks to be a team leader during the 2021-22 season.

4. Aidan Jahns, Lourdes

The 6-foot-3 junior point guard recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to spark Lourdes past Cannon Falls 59-43 on Friday, Feb. 11.

Jahns also was in double figures with 10 points in the Eagles 59-39 win over Winona Cotter on Saturday, Feb. 12 and scored 20 in an 82-52 loss to Lake City on Feb. 15.

5. Isaac Matti, Hayfield

It's the second week in a row the junior sharpshooter as seen himself on this list.

Matti reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season, scoring 31 for the top-ranked Vikings in their 81-50 win on Friday against United South Central. The 6-foot-2 guard was 12-for-18 from the field, including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. He is 12 of 20 from 3-point range in his last three games.

Matti is averaging over 21 points per game and has reached the 20-point mark in 14 of Hayfield's 22 games this season.

Prep Matti staying on point, running the show for defending state champion Hayfield Isaac Matti was Hayfield's No. 2 scorer a year ago when the team won the Class A state boys basketball title. This season he is the top scorer and point guard for the 13-1 Vikings.

POWER RANKINGS

1. Caledonia (21-1)

Since dropping their first game of the season to a ranked DeForest (Wis.) team on Feb. 7, the Warriors have earned impressive wins over ranked foes in Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) and Maple River, as well as victories against Lourdes and Winona Cotter.

Jackson Koepke scored 22, while Eli King finished with 20 to help the top ranked team in Class AA according to Minnesota Basketball News to the 65-52 over Memorial — which is ranked No. 5 in Wisconsin's largest class by the Associated Press.

Two days later, King scored scored 25 as Caledonia ran away from Maple River — ranked No. 7 in Class AA by the Minnesota Basketball News — on Feb. 12.

The Iowa State University commit was recently named one of the 10 finalists for the Mr. Basketball award. He is averaging 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals per game.

The Warriors do wrap up the regular season with a pair of big games against Rushford-Peterson (Feb. 22) and La Crescent-Hokah (Feb. 25).

2. Hayfield (21-1)

The top-ranked team in Class A had just one game before a well-deserved week off between contests.

The Vikings had little issue with that one game using the aforementioned 31-points as well as standout performances from Ethan Pack and Easton Fritcher to sprint past United South Central on Feb. 11.

Pack made five 3-pointers to finish with 23 points, while Fritcher recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Vikings take on Martin County West on Friday and Springfield on Saturday.

3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21-1

The Bulldogs moved up a spot in the latest rankings by the Minnesota Basketball News, coming in at No. 7 in Class AA after notching their sixth and seventh consecutive wins.

Peyton Schumacher scored 24 points, while Kaiden Peters added 14 as P-E-M built a 23-point halftime lead, before beating Cannon Falls 65-32 on Feb. 12. The Bulldogs then clinched the Three Rivers Conference West Division title with a 66-36 blowout of Dover-Eyota on Tuesday.

Big win tonight 66-36 over Dover Eyota and with that win we clinch the West Conference Title!! Back to Back feels great as does 21-1!! Back to back tough games coming up to end the week! We all ready to get better working hard tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/IPmrwDsu1k — PEM Boy's BB (@PemBb) February 16, 2022

The Bulldogs have a big one on Saturday when they host No. 4 Lake City in a Section 1AA clash at 3 p.m.

4. Stewartville (18-6)

The Tigers dropped out of the Class AAA rankings after falling to a solid Chatfield team 62-54 on Valentine's Day, but they hold tight in our power rankings because they are still in control of their destiny in the Hiawatha Valley League at 13-1 after beating Pine Island 57-52 on Tuesday.

The loss to Chatfield (15-6) was just the Tigers second in their past 12 games.

The Tigers wrap up their regular season at Cannon Falls (Feb. 22) and Kasson-Mantorville (Feb. 25).

5. Lake City (18-3)

The Tigers — ranked No. 4 in Class AA — are keeping pace with Stewartville in the HVL (13-2) after dominating victories over Pine Island (77-46, Feb. 11) and Lourdes (82-52, Feb. 15).

Justin Wohlers drilled five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 27 points to pace LC over Lourdes. Hunter Lorenson chipped in 16 points as well for LC.

The Tigers then made it look easy against a good Lewiston-Altura team in a 79-55 win on Thursday with Lorenson scoring a career-high 22.

Lake City has big Section 1AA matchups against P-E-M (Feb. 19), La Crescent-Hokah (Feb. 22) and Chatfield (Feb. 26). It wraps up the HVL season with Byron on Feb. 25.

6. Rushford-Peterson (18-4)

The Trojans have won eight in a row after a pair of solid Section 1A wins against Southland (61-52, Feb. 14) and Grand Meadow (61-50, Feb. 15).

R-P — ranked No. 9 in Class A — finished their Section 1A slate a perfect 12-0 with impressive wins over Hayfield and Spring Grove. Both those teams are ranked in Class A and have a combined record of 41-4.

The Trojans have what should be a good game against La Crescent-Hokah on Friday, before concluding the Three Rivers Conference schedule by hosting Caledonia on Feb. 22 and on the road at Winona Cotter (Feb. 25).

7. Spring Grove (21-3)

The Lions ran their win streak up to 10 with wins over Schaeffer Academy (64-22) on Feb. 17, LeRoy-Ostrander (82-49) on Feb. 11 and St. Charles (74-19) on Valentine's Day.

Tysen Grinde scored 22 points, Elijah Solum notched 17 and Jaxon Strinmoen added 14 to help pace SG against the Saints. Grinde once again finished with 22 against the Lions.

Spring Grove — ranked No. 11 in Class A by the Minnesota Basketball News — has an important game against Lyle-Pacelli (19-3, 13-1 in the SEC) on Friday.

8. Goodhue (17-6)

The Wildcats enter our rankings for the first time, thanks to a four-game win streak that has seen them knock off Kasson-Mantorville and Byron in a four-day stretch. Overall, Goodhue — Ranked No. 17 in Class A — has won nine of their past 10, using great defense.

The latest proof of that came Wednesday when Goodhue knocked off Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43-33 on Wednesday. Dayne Wojcik finished with a game-high 15 points, while Adam Poncelet added 14 to pace the Wildcats.

Goodhue currently leads the HVL in opponents points per game at 46. Stewartville (49.5) is the only other team in the HVL to allow less than 50 points per game.

9. Mayo (11-10)

The Spartans re-enter our power rankings because they are playing some good basketball.

They took the top team in the Big Nine in Owatonna to the wire, before the Huskies ended the game on a 6-1 run in the final two minutes to prevail 70-65.

The previously mentioned Riek always gives the Spartans a chance, having reached the 20-point mark in three straight contests.

The Spartans (8-9 in Big Nine play) travel cross town to take on city rival Century on Friday. The Panthers (11-10, 9-8) won the first meeting 62-61 in overtime on Jan. 11.

10. La Crescent-Hokah (15-5)

The Lancers had won three in a row and four of five before falling to Triton 83-72 on Thursday.

Catrter Todd led the Lancers with 28 points, while Parker McQuinn added 22 in the loss to the Cobras.

The Lancers have opportunities to improve their 10-3 mark in Section 1AA when they travel to Lake City (Feb. 22) and Caledonia (Feb. 25).

TOP PLAYS

The top play of the week is this alley-oop off the backboard from Stewartville's Henry Tschetter to Miles Hettinger on Tuesday against Pine Island.

Bridging this post from @pittedmedia on Instagram - Gavin Stoltenberg’s …https://t.co/1qRBQUgD0J give him a follow , he is shooting some great stuff for @tigerbbask ! pic.twitter.com/fRVuYPw28o — Garth Tschetter (@GarthTschetter) February 17, 2022

These pair of dunks highlighted a season-high 27-point night from Wohlers against Lourdes on Feb. 15.

Justin Wohlers scored a season-high 27 points tonight in Lake City's 82-52 win over Rochester Lourdes.



Here is another pair of dunks for the unsigned Tigers senior! pic.twitter.com/yGft4pzZcH — Lake City Boys BB (@lakecitybb) February 16, 2022

He also threw down this dunk against Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.

Justin Wohlers threw down his most impressive dunk of the season to date as part of a 15-point performance in the first half in last night's 79-55 win at Lewiston-Altura!👀 pic.twitter.com/bs3egp8r5D — Lake City Boys BB (@lakecitybb) February 18, 2022

No top plays section would be complete without Eli King. The Iowa State University commit goes up high for this alley-oop against Maple River.