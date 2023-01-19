High School Boys Basketball Focus: Uptick in scoring has Goodhue envisioning another section run

After the 2021-22 season was over, it was clear to Goodhue boys basketball coach Matt Halverson what the Wildcats needed to work on the most: Shooting.

It was that Achilles’ Heel that proved to be the Wildcats downfall in last year's Section 1A championship game.

Trailing 26-22 at the break against Hayfield, the Wildcats just simply couldn't hit enough shots, as the Vikings plugged the lane to take away Goodhue's senior big man Dayne Wojcik.

Goodhue scored just eight points in the first 14 minutes of the second half and was held to just 20 after halftime, resulting in Hayfield collecting another section title with a 53-42 victory.

“Some teams last year were kind of able to run some — some people call it junk, some call it amoeba — and we just didn’t have those shooting threats to really keep teams spread out,” Halverson said. “We just didn’t have the shooting to get teams out of those defenses.”

His challenge to the returners for the summer was simple: Get in the gym and shoot.

“They really took ownership of that,” Halverson said.

The evidence is in the results so far this season.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A, shooting 37% from beyond the arc — an increase of 5% from last year. It's thanks to guys like Justin Buck, Luke Roeschen, Tristan King, all proving to consistently find the mark from downtown. Their shooting is vital to help to take the pressure off of Minnesota State University, Mankato commit Will Opsahl and fellow standout Adam Poncelet.

“Going to that Hayfield game last year in the section (final), we challenged our guys, we had to make three 3-pointers outside of Adam and Will,” Halverson said. “We just weren’t able to do that. … Now I really feel that it's more difficult this year for teams to zone us and to play those junk defenses. Our scoring has been way up compared to previous years.”

Goodhue is averaging 67 points per game — up 10 points from last year.

Halverson credits the shooting, as well as their defense.

The Wildcats still have their patented 2-2-1/2-3 zone, but with good size, athleticism and experience, this year’s squad can mix in a number of different presses and traps. They have also sprinkled in man-to-man more regularly. It has resulted in more turnovers and easier opportunities on the other end.

"Our defense is getting us easier buckets that maybe we didn't have last year," Halverson said. "Being able to turn some teams over for easy buckets so that the offense flows better and those points become easier."

Add it all up and it appears Goodhue is more than capable of making another deep run in the Section 1A playoffs. March can't get here soon enough.

Top standouts

1. Buay Koak, Lyle/Austin Pacelli

One of the better players in the area, Koak reached the 2,000-career point club in Lyle/Austin Pacelli's 46-29 win against Southland on Tuesday. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for an L/P team that is playing well.

Congratulations to Buay Koak on scoring 2,000 points!@Buay71069889 pic.twitter.com/bIt9HdKat6 — LP Boys Basketball (@LylePacelliBB) January 18, 2023

2. Kaiden Peters and Aeron Stevens, P-E-M

Both Peters and Stevens have found the bottom of the net plenty this season, but the two seniors took it to a new level a couple of weeks ago. First it was Peters, pouring in 40 points in a 82-57 win over Breck. Three days later, Stevens did one better, tallying 41 points as Plainview-Elgin-Millville outlasted Caledonia 93-88 in a triple overtime overtime thriller on Jan. 10.

3. Isaac Matti, Hayfield

With 29 points in a 75-61 win against Randolph on Jan. 13, Matti passed 2021 graduate Ethan Slaathaug for second all-time in school history in scoring with 1,818 points. Matti also grabbed 10 rebounds to record a double-double and is now averaging close to 20 points per game.

4. Ethan Pack, Hayfield

Pack joined Matti and Slaathaug in the 1,000-point club, earning the milestone as part of a 16-point night in the Vikings' 59-58 loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Jan. 10. He and Matti team up to score an average of more than 35 points per game.

5. Ater Manyuon, Austin

It was only a matter of time until Manyuon found himself on this list. He’s been a regular on this year’s editions of top plays along with the rest of his Packers’ teammates. Manyoun is a top standout after a 28-point, 12-for-14 shooting performance in a 76-57 victory against Winona on Jan. 10. He hit four 3-pointers to go along with some rim-shaking dunks. He also had 23 points and the assist on the go-ahead bucket in overtime in a 77-75 win against Mayo.

Top plays

1. Aidan Jahns, Lourdes

Down one in the final seconds against Byron, the Eagles turned to Jahns. The senior did the rest, splashing home this triple for the 57-55 win.

Great moment for our team! pic.twitter.com/JjLaQetrdi — LHS Boys' BBall (@LHS_BBB) January 11, 2023

2. Ater Manyuon, Austin

Manyuon can fly. He does stuff like this on the daily.

Just me having fun and loving the game ! pic.twitter.com/1wAhoBLYTg — Ater Manyuon (@ManyuonAter) January 13, 2023

But it's not just Manyuon that can fly. Austin is becoming Lob City.

Lob city🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/bWVgfks3Ve — Austin Packers Boys Basketball (@HoopsAhs) January 11, 2023

Power Rankings

(All records are accurate entering Wednesday, Jan. 18)

1. Lake City (13-0)

The Tigers — ranked No. 1 in Class AA — have been tested their last three contests, coming away with three hard-fought victories against Goodhue (51-47), Zumbrota-Mazeppa (67-62) and Byron (63-58). As balanced of an offensive attack as one will find, Lake City had a different leading scorer in each of those three games.

2. Goodhue (12-2)

The Wildcats saw their eight-game win streak snapped against Lake City, but have bounced back with 17-plus point victories against Kingsland, Kasson-Mantorville and Chatfield.

3. Austin (8-4)

The Packers — ranked No. 11 in Class AAA — have become one of the more fun teams to watch, not only in the area, but across the state. They are long and athletic as they showed with recent wins against Winona and Mayo — two teams on this list.

4. Hayfield (11-3)

The No. 7-ranked Vikings had their seven-game win streak snapped against then-top ranked New Life Academy and then dropped a one-point contest to Kenyon-Wanamingo. They did bounce back with a pair of double-digit wins over solid opponents in Randolph and Bethlehem Academy.

5. Stewartville (9-3)

Since a loss to Goodhue on Dec. 20, the Tigers — ranked No. 16 in AAA — have won seven in a row with wins over Park of Cottage Grove and Columbia Heights. Henry Tschetter led an offense that saw four finish in double figures with 16 points in the 70-69 victory over Columbia Heights.

6. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (9-3)

Another team really finding its footing, the Bulldogs — ranked No. 14 in Class AA — have won six in a row. Kaiden Peters and Aeron Stevens have been stellar. They combined to outscore Breck by themselves 59-57 on Jan. 7. Stevens also had a 29-point effort in a 70-57 defeat of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

7. Lyle/Austin Pacelli (11-2)

The Athletics — ranked No. 11 in Class A — are another squad streaking, entering Thursday night's game against Grand Meadow with a five-game win streak. L/P is 10-1 against Section 1A opponents, thanks to scoring a Section 1A-best 75.6 points per contest.

8. Spring Grove (9-1)

The fourth team from Section 1A ranked, the Lions are at No. 12 in Class A with a seven-game win streak. Elijah Solum has been solid all season long for Spring Grove.

9. Mayo (8-4)

Since a 7-0 start, the Spartans have lost four of five games. They can still score plenty. Isaiah Hanson finished with 31 points in a 78-75 loss to Northfield on Jan. 17.

10. Winona (5-4)

The Winhawks — ranked No. 18 in AAA — snapped a two-game skid with a 78-48 win over Albert Lea. Winona travels to Mayo for a big clash on Friday.