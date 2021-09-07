High School Football Focus: An amazing first week, led by Lake City beating Caledonia

What a way to usher in the 2021 high school football season in southeastern Minnesota.

Goodness!

It starts, of course, with a story that wasn’t just seismic in this corner of the state, but registered to anyone in the country who pays attention to high school football dynasties. It was Caledonia — owner of a nation-best 71-game winning streak — losing for the first time since Nov. 15, 2014, when BOLD beat it in the state semifinals. Since then, there have been five straight state titles won by the Warriors and 71 straight games won overall.

That all ended on Friday night. Lake City — just 2-4 a year ago — was the unlikely Caledonia streak buster. The Tigers did it emphatically, winning 30-13, creating quite an impression on the Warriors.

That wasn’t nearly the only game that registered in a big way as the season opened on Thursday and Friday night. There was also Mayo finally getting over the hump (did it ever!) against fellow power Owatonna, blasting the Huskies 58-31. There was Lanesboro and LeRoy-Ostrander immediately looking like the class of District-9 South, doing it with impressive wins over contenders Grand Meadow and Southland. And there was Triton, Blooming Prairie, Stewartville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, and Fillmore Central all looking like serious contenders with head-turning wins.

Let’s take a deeper dive into Week 1.

WEEK 1'S TOP 5 PERFORMANCES

1. QB Matt Donovan, Kasson-Mantorville

Kasson-Mantorville took on Byron a year ago. Friday night, they met again ,with K-M quarterback Matt Donovan running and passing the KoMets past the Bears. Contributed / Jerry Olson)

Donovan put up crazy numbers and did it against the KoMets’ biggest rival, Byron. The senior dual-threat quarterback sure lived up to that title. He rushed 23 times for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also passed for 141, doing it on crisp 6-for-8 accuracy. Donovan is one tough guy to track down for defenders as he runs K-M’s option offense to perfection.

2. RB/LB Noah Smith, Mayo

Mayo’s Noah Smith (20) celebrates with teammate Cayden Holcomb (12) after scoring a touchdown during a football game against Owatonna Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Smith likely had the biggest hand in the biggest and most impressive win that Mayo has had in years. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound sprinter had his fingerprints all over this game, rushing for 188 yards and three touchdowns, and also taking an interception 34 yards for a score. Smith wasted no time in showing the kind of night he was going to have. His first carry went for 51 yards and a touchdown. He also had TD runs of 54 and 29 yards. Smith is big, physical and will almost always be the fastest guy on the field, all season long.

3. QB Justin Wohlers, Lake City

Lake City quarterback Justin Wohlers (7) throws a pass as Dover-Eyota's Karsen Behnken (54) closes in during a football game last season in Eyota. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Wohlers’ numbers in helping take down the team with the nation’s longest winning streak — Caledonia — were fantastic. He was 8 for 19 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown, and also ran 20 times for 101 yards. Those passing stats would have been even more impressive had his receivers not dropped a handful of his throws. Wohlers, who also looks the part at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, is guiding a Lake City team that, in the blink of an eye, looks great.

4. QB Chase Johnson, LeRoy-Ostrander

LeRoy-Ostrander quarterback Chase Johnson put up video game-like numbers last fall, accumulating nearly 1,900 total yards in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link)

Whatever Johnson lacks in height (he’s 5-6) he more than makes up for in everything else. The 165-pound senior has lifted himself into a mass of muscle and is also one of the fastest and quickest players in southeastern Minnesota. On Friday, he used all of that to put on a show in L-O’s 57-26 win over Southland: 281 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, as well as 168 yards passing and three TD strikes. Johnson is an incredible problem for opposing defenses.

5. QB Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie

Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson (4) rushes with the ball during the Section 1A championship football game against Randolph Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Blooming Prairie. Blooming Prairie beat Randolph 49-6. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Monster games won’t ever be a surprise this season from Blooming Prairie’s quarterback. The 6-4, 195-senior guided the Blossoms to a 5-0 record last year while being the ultimate dual-threat. He passed for 1,318 yards and 22 touchdowns, and also rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns. On Friday night in a lopsided win over Hayfield, Kittelson was back at it, doing almost all of the damage with his arm. Kittelson completed a tidy 10 of 12 passes for 242 yards and a whopping six touchdowns. Blooming Prairie won its first state football title in 2019. Behind Kittelson, it might win its second in 2021.

WEEK 1 POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Mayo (1-0)

The Spartans have been hinting the last two years that they were on the verge of something special. That included twice just missing against big-boy Owatonna last season. Now, thanks to a decisive 58-31 win on opening night over those Huskies, Mayo is no longer hinting that it is great. It really is. The Spartans have so much speed in the backfield and at wide receiver, two sturdy lines, and a special quarterback in rifle-armed Bennett Ellsworth.

2. Lanesboro (1-0)

Size matters, which the Burros have all kinds of. Lanesboro has at least three starters checking in at 250 pounds or better. Speed matters, too, and Lanesboro can also check that box with such players as running back track guy JT Rein. Momentum also counts. Lanesboro went 7-1 last season. It also matters what a team has done last. That, too, is in Lanesboro’s favor. On Friday, it beat solid team Grand Meadow 28-0, taking over late.

3. Blooming Prairie (1-0)

The Blossoms won the state Class A title in 2019 and might have repeated that feat had there been a state tournament last year. Now, Blooming Prairie finds itself in Class AA and hoping to make the same kind of impact. Judging from their opening game and the play of star quarterback Drew Kittelson, few are betting against the Blossoms. They torched Hayfield 57-6 as Kittelson threw for 284 yards and six touchdowns. Blooming Prairie has weapons all over the place, again.

4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-0)

Many in the communities of Plainview, Elgin and Millville had been pining for the days when the Bulldogs were dominating in football. P-E-M won a state title in 2002 and were serious contenders in a bunch of seasons that surrounded that. But lean years started in 2016 and lasted until last year when the Bulldogs had their first winning season (5-3) since 2015. But judging from Friday’s season opener, a flying-around 31-6 win over a Chatfield team with high expectations, P-E-M really might be back.

5. Triton (1-0)

If defense is your thing, start paying close attention to the Cobras. Their defenders put on a show in their season-opening 23-8 win over Lourdes. They allowed the Eagles just 184 yards of offense. They also rarely allowed Lourdes to enter its portion of the field, owning the line of scrimmage the entire night with their fast and physical linemen.

6. LeRoy-Ostrander (1-0)

That was supposed to be a serious test on Friday night, LeRoy-Ostrander hosting a Southland team that figured to be a serious contender in District-9 South. Turns out it wasn’t much of a test at all for the Cardinals, a 57–26 winner. L-O quarterback Chase Johnson did “Chase Johnson things,” using his speed and quickness to drive Southland crazy. He totaled 449 of total offense. Along the way though, L-O’s top two running backs went down with injuries, Peyton Roe and Memphiz Gomez. Roe’s injury could be a season ender.

7. Kasson-Mantorville (1-0)

There are some excellent dual-threat quarterbacks in southeastern Minnesota this year. But likely none of them are better than K-M’s senior wizard, Matt Donovan. Donovan put up silly numbers in the KoMets’ win over Byron, with 204 yards rushing and 141 passing. Combine him with star running back Anthony Moe-Tucker and K-M is going to be tough all season.

8. Lake City (1-0)

Lake City did on Friday night what no other team had been able to do in 71 straight games — beat Caledonia. The Tigers didn’t just get that done, they did it emphatically. There is a lot to like about this team, including having a star at quarterback (Justin Wohlers), two guys who can take it the distance in Matt Demars and Kris Ryan, and physical and athletic offensive and defensive lines.

9. Stewartville (1-0)

The Tigers had it all going in an opening 47-20 win over Mankato East. They might do that a lot this year, with quarterback Eli Klavetter and running back Alex Wood leading the way. East is likely just a so-so team, but to handle the Cougars like this was impressive. Stewartville scored in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams. Working against the Tigers is that they've made the jump to Class AAAA and will be smaller in terms of enrollment than everyone they play in the regular season.

10. Cannon Falls (1-0)

Cannon Falls is tried and true. The Bombers have reached the section championship game the last four seasons, winning the last three. They graduated some crucial linemen last year but still have sturdiness there led by 6-1, 260-pound Kendrick Otto. The Bombers’ vaunted running game is still a big problem for teams. They showed that again Friday in beating St. Charles 21-6, with Colton Leschke and Carson Hammel each running for more than 100 yards.

THREE JAW-DROPPING STATS

1. Let’s start with the winning streak that is no more. Caledonia really did win 71 straight games until having that streak snapped Friday by Lake City. That was the ninth-longest winning streak ever by a high school football team.

2. Three of the most successful football programs in the state, Lourdes, Caledonia and Owatonna all lost on the same night Friday.

3. Winona Cotter won its season opener, 34-16 over Alden-Gonger/Glenville-Emmons. That is a great sign, as prior to that, the Ramblers had won just twice in the last seven years.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Lake City coach Trevor Narum following his team's win over Caledonia: “This is something that we’ll look back on at the end of the season, that we snapped the longest winning streak in the nation. In the past, we've had to talk about dealing with adversity. Now we have to figure out how to deal with success.”

Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson following his team’s turnover-filled loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville: “We had some unfortunate issues with mishaps. P-E-M had some of the same issues, but they landed on the ball, we did not.”

Lake City coach Trevor Narum, offering this about Tigers receiver Matt Demars: “He has to be the fastest kid in southeastern Minnesota.”

Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel on his team being shut out in the first quarter, then winning 57-6: “We started off slow and Hayfield played well. Our kids were flat-footed and not executing well. But then we hit a couple of big plays and found the holes.”

Mayo running back Noah Smith after his team finally beat Owatonna: “This game just meant so much. I mean, it’s Owatonna. We live for Owatonna. This is the game that we want, and we took it today.”