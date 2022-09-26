High School Football Focus: Caledonia is back to being Caledonia

Any thought that Caledonia’s days of dominance in high school football were over, has been quickly put to rest.

The Warriors, whose nation-leading 71-game winning streak was snapped last year amid suffering the indignity of a losing season (4-5), are quickly resembling a juggernaut once more.

Caledonia is 4-0, ranked third in the state in Class AA and is outscoring its opponents by an average of 43-2.

Yes, Caledonia is allowing two points per game.

It’s played four games and pitched shutouts in three of them. The Warriors are back to playing fast and furious and making opposing offenses miserable.

“(Caledonia defensive coordinator Brent) Schroeder and our staff all wanted to get back to being us,” Caledonia head coach Carl Fruechte said. “Last year falls on my head. We are getting back to playing attacking, aggressive football. Our coaches have done a great job of getting our kids to play like we want them to.”

Fruechte said he put his team through an unusually difficult week of practice leading up to this past Saturday’s game with Triton. Film sessions were stopped twice due to lack of players’ attention.

The head coach isn’t settling for anything less than the "Caledonia Way" this season. It seems to be working.

“The kids are enjoying it, but we did put them through a tough week,” Fruechte said. “As a coaching staff, we are hard on them, but we do it in the right way. It’s not about the scoreboard, it’s about attitude and effort. Win, lose or draw, if you give an all-out effort, we’re going to be happy.”

Caledonia figures to need more effort than ever if it is to somehow win its next two games. While the Warriors’ first four opponents are a combined 3-14 to begin the season, Caledonia’s next two foes — No. 1 ranked Chatfield and powerhouse Goodhue — are a combined 7-1.

Week 4’s Top Performers

• Owen Sikkink, Stewartville: The Tigers have been dominant all season, and on Friday, Sikkink was the most dominant Tiger in his team’s 44-0 blasting of a solid Byron team. The senior running back finished with 170 yards rushing on 12 carries and 51 yards receiving. Sikkink mixed in a dynamic 51-yard touchdown run and had two shorter TD plunges.

• Will Van Epps, Kenyon-Wanamingo: Van Epps isn’t a tall guy, at 5-feet-8, but he sure played tall against Hayfield. The junior quarterback passed for 198 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 32-7 win. He made the first half his time, with TD passes of 20, 26 and 50 yards before intermission.

• Orion Sass, Lanesboro: The No. 2-ranked Burros likely didn’t expect to get seriously tested by winless Houston, but they sure were. The Burros needed to scramble back from a 26-8 deficit to beat the Hurricanes 32-26. Sass went a long way toward helping Lanesboro pass that test as he ran for 127 yards and found the end zone on three of the Burros’ four successful two-point conversion attempts.

• Hunter Holland, Spring Grove: The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Holland showed off just how improved Spring Grove’s running game is this season with 165 yards rushing on 19 carries in the Lions’ 47-16 win over Grand Meadow. He had TD runs of 20, 49 and 10 yards for the unbeaten and No. 6-ranked Lions.

• Rees Grimsrud, Mayo: Grimsrud threw four touchdown passes and the unbeaten and No. 6-ranked Spartans routed John Marshall 52-0. Grimsrud had TD throws of 35, 7, 9 and 17 and finished with 164 yards passing on 11-for-16 accuracy. Grimsrud, a junior and first-year starter, seems to get better every game.

Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Chatfield (4-0): Nobody has come remotely close to sticking with the No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Gophers. Chatfield is outscoring its opponents by an average of 52-10. It will get a better test on Thursday when it plays at much-improved La Crescent-Hokah. Then things get really interesting on Oct. 7 when it hosts traditional rival and fellow unbeaten Caledonia.

2. Mayo (4-0): Speaking of wiping out its foes, that is also Mayo. The Spartans’ latest victim was winless John Marshall (52-0). It’s Mayo’s offensive and defensive lines that are the biggest difference. And quarterback Rees Grimsrud seems to get better every week. The Spartans will get a major test this week, when they host the top-ranked team in the state in Class AAAAA, Mankato West, at 7 p.m. Friday. The Scarlets are 4-0 and the defending state champions. They have won 23 consecutive games; their last loss coming in the 2019 Section 2AAAAA title game against Chaska.

3. Stewartville (4-0): It seems the Tigers have had their hair on fire ever since getting stunned in last season’s Section 1AAA playoff semifinals by Byron. Stewartville is wiping out everyone in its path thus far in 2022. Its offense is elite (53 points per game) and its defense is even better (allowing three points per game). Talent and hunger — they both are in abundance for Stewartville.

4. Cannon Falls (4-0): To say that Cannon Falls runs over teams would be just right. The Bombers’ offensive attack is single-minded, but it works. On Friday, it rushed for a crushing 413 yards on 48 carries in a 58-19 win over Lake City. Cannon Falls is averaging 43 points per game.

5. Caledonia (4-0): Last year’s aberration season already seems like a distant memory. The Warriors don’t resemble that 4-5 team. They look a lot more like the team that entered last season on a 71-game winning streak, with a defense that is devouring. Things are going to get really interesting for them the next two weeks, though, with games against 3-1 Goodhue and then No. 1-ranked Chatfield.

6. Fillmore Central (4-0): Fillmore Central has answered every call so far in its bid to be regarded as the best team out of Section 1A. The Falcons can run and pass and this past Friday quarterback Dillon O’Connor had 139 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns in an easy win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

7. Spring Grove (4-0): The Lions are ranked sixth in the state in Nine-Man but are giving indications that they should be higher than that. Spring Grove is coming off a 47-16 blitzing of sturdy Grand Meadow on Saturday afternoon. The Lions’ offense has turned beautifully balanced, with 272 yards rushing against the Superlarks and 223 passing.

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-1): The best tackling team in southeastern Minnesota has just one loss, that to No. 1-ranked Cannon Falls in a game that could have gone either way. P-E-M has had great athletes seemingly forever, and it does again this season. Kaiden Peters fits into that category. He had two punt returns for touchdowns against Pine Island last Friday.

9. Lourdes (3-1): The Eagles might still be recovering from post-traumatic-stress syndrome after almost coughing up a 35-0 lead against resurgent La Crescent-Hokah. Actually, they did cough up the lead, only to just as dramatically bounce back and win 41-36. "I've been doing this a long time," Lourdes’ 18-year head coach Mike Kesler said. "I haven't seen anything like that."

10. Lanesboro (4-0): Lanesboro coach James Semmen is honest about it. His team lacks speed. But that hasn’t prevented the strong and well-coached Burros from piling up a 4-0 record. Lanesboro did look vulnerable this past Friday, though, needing a late comeback to edge winless Houston.