High School Football Focus: Chatfield leaps out in high school football's opening stanza

Week One of high school football is in the books.

The lead paragraph is an easy one. Defending state champion Chatfield is good — really good — again. And its best player, Sam Backer, is also the area's best player. He took off like no other in the Gophers' opener with 226 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 35-14 victory against a sturdy Lourdes outfit.

Backer supplied his first helping of excellence and we'll try to do the same with installment No. 1 of our High School Football Focus.

Here goes:

Week 1’s Top Performers

Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) finds room to run during a Southeast District game against Dover-Eyota on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Chatfield. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Sam Backer, Chatfield

There is a strong hunch that Backer will be on this perch a bunch this season. That’s because he was there a bunch last year and is even better now. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Backer, who combines incredible speed, strength and relentlessness, rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 35-14 win over Lourdes. The Chatfield quarterback did that on 19 carries.

Mayo's Ethan Kramer on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Ethan Kramer, Mayo

It was defensive lineman Kramer who likely had the biggest singular play in Week 1 out of southeastern Minnesota, picking off a pass with 4 minutes left in regulation and rumbling into the end zone for what would be the winning points against rival Owatonna. The Spartans defeated the Huskies 34-27 at Owatonna, in a rematch of the past two Section 1AAAAA championship games.

Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen (3) carries the ball while defended by St. Charles’ Tytan Small (52) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal playoff football game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Triton High School in Dodge Center. Small is now a running back for the Saints. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Tytan Small, St. Charles

St. Charles entered this season feeling the loss of graduated running back Noah Disbrow and all-around athlete Jett Thoreson. The Saints needed someone to step in and be dynamic. Small indicated Friday he could be that guy. Not “small” at 6-feet, 200 pounds, the senior running back — who played center last year — pounded his way for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Lake City. Small had TD runs of 44, 65 and 37 yards.

4. Brady Kittelson, Blooming Prairie

Blooming Prairie never seems to be without a stellar quarterback. That seems to be the case again. The latest standout is Brady Kittelson. In the Blossoms’ 46-22 win over Hayfield, the 170-pound sophomore passed for 128 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAAA semifinal game against Century Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

5. Carter Holcomb, Mayo

The star junior receiver had his fingerprints all over another big Mayo win against Owatonna. Holcomb hauled in eight passes for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns, all of the passes thrown by fellow Spartans junior Rees Grimsrud. Holcomb’s TD grabs were from 12 and 40 yards.

Week 1 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Chatfield (1-0)

The Gophers are an easy pick here. Not only did they win a Class AA state championship last year, but they return eight starters on offense and eight on defense. And then there is the fact that they have quarterback/running back Sam Backer on their team. He is simply the best, most productive and most electric player in southeastern Minnesota. He went a long way in providing the Gophers their opening win Friday, sprinting and slamming his way for 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

2. Mayo (1-0)

Without doing much homework, the assumption was that as good as the Spartans were last year — good enough to get to the state tournament and beat Owatonna twice — that graduating such elite talent as running back Noah Smith, receiver Cayden Holcomb and quarterback Bennett Ellsworth would leave the Spartans a shadow of themselves. Well, thanks in large part to loads of offseason weight lifting by last year’s juniors, sophomores and freshmen, Mayo is a load all over again. It started its season with another impressive win over Owatonna. And there remains another dynamic Holcomb to deal with, junior receiver Carter. He had 132 yards receiving and two TDs in the opener.

Cannon Falls running back Kalahan Anderson reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game in the Section 1AAA championship against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Cannon Falls (1-0)

Cannon Falls has quietly turned into one of the top programs in the state under sixth-year coach Dan Meyers. The Bombers went a combined 23-4 the last three years, with a trip to state in 2019 (they likely would have gone in 2020, too, had it not been for COVID-19 cutting short the playoffs). Friday night, they got the ’22 season started with a 38-33 win over a richly talented Goodhue team. The Bombers’ style is to run, run and run some more. They had 58 carries against the Wildcats.

4. Byron (1-0)

Byron seventh-year coach Ben Halder went into his team’s opener against rival Kasson-Mantorville talking about the togetherness of his team and what a fine cast of leaders it has. His Bears then followed that up with one of the program’s best performances in years, holding off last year’s state runner-up K-M 28-17. Byron junior Adam Glynn looks like a player. He had 165 yards rushing on 25 carries, including a 65-yard sprint.

Lanesboro running back Orion Sass (31) finds room to run during a District 9-South game against Grand Meadow on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Grand Meadow. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

5. Lanesboro (1-0)

Lanesboro, Grand Meadow and LeRoy-Ostrander were the best Nine-Man teams in southeastern Minnesota last year, and the Burros and Superlarks have been among the elites for years. On Friday, Lanesboro gave a hint that it might be the team to beat in District 9-South with a 30-20 win over Grand Meadow. Orion Sass provided the juice, rushing for 193 of Lanesboro’s 293 yards on the ground.

6. Stewartville (1-0)

Stewartville is another football program that can be counted on most every year to do winning things. Though hit hard by graduation last spring, the Tigers sure looked sturdy in blasting Mankato East 49-3 on Friday. They’ve got another guy who can pass. First-year starter Ayden Helder was 10-for-15 for 169 yards and three TDs against East.

7. Caledonia (1-0)

Is it too soon to say the Warriors are back? No, don't think so. Not when you're just one aberration season (4-5 last year) removed from having the longest winning streak in the nation (71 games). Caledonia sure looked like the Caledonia of old in its opener, punishing its way to a 47-0 win over Pine Island. Caledonia held the Panthers to negative 17 yards of offense and did whatever it wanted when it had the ball (223 yards rushing, 123 passing).

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-0)

P-E-M had a few not-so-distant years of stumbling around. Starting in 2016, the Bulldogs endured four straight decidedly losing seasons. Those tough times seem just memories now, because P-E-M is back to being a force, including finishing as a state runner-up last year. The Bulldogs have had some elite athletes in recent years and receiver Kaiden Peters gives them another. There is a major test looming on Friday, Sept. 9, P-E-M hosting Cannon Falls.

9. Blooming Prairie (1-0)

There is no temptation to look up the last time Blooming Prairie had a losing season. It would take too long, because it’s been THAT long. And the last time the Blossoms didn’t have an elite quarterback? Again, too much research — Blossoms quarterbacks are ALWAYS stellar. And now here comes the latest one, with sophomore and first-year starter Brady Kittelson finishing with 128 yards passing and 110 rushing in his team’s 46-22 season-opening win over Hayfield.

Goodhue's Adam Poncelet (23) carries the ball during a football game against Pine Island Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Pine Island. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

10. Goodhue (0-1)

Goodhue will likely make a gradual climb up this Power Ranking. There is a threesome of talent there that few can match — 6-6 senior quarterback Will Opsahl; 5-11, 190-pound senior running back/linebacker/safety Malakye Parker; and 6-3, 185-pound senior receiver/cornerback Adam Poncelet. Still, the Wildcats started this season with a loss, falling to perennial power Cannon Falls in a tight one.

Friday’s Look Ahead

Fillmore Central at Rushford Peterson

The two favorites from Section 1A won’t wait long to figure out who gets to brag first. Neither showed much offense in Week 1, but both showed all kinds of defense. The Falcons are itching to knock the Trojans off. R-P beat them twice last year, 26-15 and then 7-0 in the Section 1A title game.

Cannon Falls at Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Here’s another repeat showdown from a year ago. In this case, it’s the Bombers hot for revenge after being denied a trip to the state tournament in 2021 by P-E-M, the Bulldogs beating them 21-18 in the Section 1AAA championship. Both teams show up 1-0 and having looked impressive in their openers. P-E-M knows what the Bombers are going to do offensively — run the football. But can it do much about it?

Byron at Faribault

Yes, Byron looked excellent on Friday in beating a Kasson-Mantorville team that has high hopes. But can a team that finished 4-7 last year string together two straight big-time wins? Faribault blasted Albert Lea 41-7 in its opener and is coming off a 7-4 season. The Bears will have their work cut out. It didn’t go well for them last year, losing to the Falcons 32-14 in Week 2.