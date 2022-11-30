High school football focus: Chatfield's Backer relishing second opportunity

ROCHESTER — For Sam Backer, Friday’s Class AA state championship matchup against Barnesville is the perfect ending.

Of course, it was last year in the Class AA state semifinal against these same Trojans that Backer was disqualified after picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game in the third quarter. Backer not only had to watch as the Gophers rallied from 10 points down, scoring 14 unanswered to punch their ticket to the state championship, but the disqualification came with a one-game suspension.

Once again, Backer had to watch his teammates celebrate as they knocked off West Central/Ashby 14-13 for the program’s fourth state title and first since 2013.

That celebration is something Backer has thought about often.

“I'm going to be on the field this time, not on the sideline, pretty excited,” Backer said after this year’s Class AA semifinal. “To get to this point, I don't even think about stats or anything. I just want that state championship. I want to win it this year with my friends on the field."

Backer will get that chance after he and the Gophers held off a feisty Eden Valley-Watkins squad 27-12 in that semifinal. Backer was great, showing off his patience and physical strength to grind out 150 yards rushing with a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries. He also threw for two scores, completing 7 of 9 passes for 55 yards with touchdowns to Cole Johnson and Luke Carrier.

It sets up a rematch with Barnesville (12-0), which rolled past Jackson County Central 41-12 in the other semifinal. It was only the second time all season that the Trojans defense had allowed their opponent in double figures.

Overall, the Trojans are allowing a Class AA-best 4.0 points per game, while outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 38 points.

It will be a great test for the Gophers and Backer, who needs 309 yards to pass all-time leader Tyler Evans of McLeod West (7,503) to give him the state-record. Backer downplayed the record, as well as the rematch with Barnesville after the victory.

The Minnesota State-Mankato commit simply just wants to end his high school career on top.

“They're good competition,” Backer said after the Class AA semifinal. “Obviously, last year was the one where I had to sit out the end, but I don't really think about that going into it. I just kind of want to, you know, get my last ‘W’.”

Spring Grove's Ethan Crouch (76) celebrates a tackle during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Spring Grove gets defensive

All season long, the Spring Grove football team has rode its high-powered offense to victory, but this postseason has been all about that Lions’ defense.

In their five playoff games, that group has allowed just 10 points per game, including just six points in the Nine-Man semifinal against Fertile-Beltrami.

Those six came on the Falcons' first drive of the game, but that would prove to be it, as the Lions shut down what was the fourth-best scoring offense in 9-Man at 44 points per game to advance to the program’s third Prep Bowl. The Lions allowed just over 3 yards per play, limiting the Falcons potent rushing attack while getting off the field by holding F-B to 7 of 20 on third and fourth down.

“We knew this team was run-heavy so we were going to have to do a good job of that,” coach Kody Moore said after the game. “This year in general, I’d say that’s the biggest thing that we’ve improved upon.”

It was exactly what was needed as the offense had trouble at times against a stingy F-B defense.

“Our defense stepped up and made plays,” standout quarterback Elijah Solum said after the Nine-Man semifinal.

Solum and that offense did just enough, with the junior signal-caller rushing for touchdown runs of 14, 2 and 4 yards. He finished with 67 yards rushing on 19 carries to go along with 116 yards passing with 12 completions on 18 attempts. Hunter Holland rushed for 130 yards on 17 carries, while fellow senior Tysen Grinde had a 76-yard punt return in addition to an interception on the defensive side of the ball.

It all sets up a date with Iron Mountain-Buhl at 10 a.m. Saturday where the Lions will now go for the program’s third state championship.

It should be a good one.

MI-B has outscored its opponents by an average of 54.8-11.8 this season, is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 9-Man QRF rankings and No. 4 in the state-wide media poll.

Top five standouts

Fillmore Central's Bryce Corson (12) pulls in a touchdown pass during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Bryce Corson, Fillmore Central

Corson was special in what was his final game in a Fillmore Central uniform. The senior went out with an absolute bang, catching 10 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown as the Falcons nearly completed a comeback for the ages before falling to Minneota 28-27 in a Class A state semifinal. He also completed five passes for 76 yards in the air, had 17 rushing yards and made six tackles — one for a loss — on the defensive side of the ball.

2. Tysen Grinde, Spring Grove

One of the best talents in 9-Man, Grinde took a punt 76-yards to the house that gave Spring Grove a 14-6 lead after the first quarter in its Nine-Man semifinal. Grinde also had 64 yards receiving on five receptions and added an interception in the fourth quarter to set up the Lions' final touchdown.

Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor (13) carries the ball during a State Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Dillon O’Connor, Fillmore Central

Another Falcon that gave it everything he had one last time, O’Connor tossed for 249 yards and two touchdowns. His pocket presence and ability to extend plays with his legs was fully on display often. He ended up being the leading rusher as well, tallying 71 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

4. Elijah Solum, Spring Grove

The junior quarterback once again delivered for the Lions, rushing for touchdown runs of 14, 2 and 4 yards. He finished with 67 yards rushing on 19 carries to go along with 116 yards passing with 12 completions on 18 attempts.

5. Rory Lane, Chatfield

The senior linebacker finished with a game-high 13 total tackles (10 assisted) for a Gophers defense that was quite stingy in the semifinal victory over Fertile-Beltrami. Lane — an offensive guard — also was key in helping Backer rush for 150 yards and two touchdowns.