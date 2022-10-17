High School Football Focus: John Marshall lineman Zeller on a mission despite 0-7 season

The desire to cash things in would seem tempting for a senior football player whose team is 0-7 and been outscored by an average of 40-4 this season.

But John Marshall standout offensive and defensive lineman Tate Zeller can't relate to that. The only things on his mind seven weeks into this winless season is that he can’t wait for the next practice and game, and that his mission stays the same — to pave and show the way for future JM football teams.

“I was talking to (fellow senior captains) Keondre (Byrant) and Michael (Nicometo) at the beginning of the season about what our roles would be as captains,” said Zeller, one of just a handful of seniors on this team. “And it was that we were focusing on paving the way for future years of JM football. I am not playing for myself. I’m playing for the eight sophomores who are starting next to me. This program is for them as we are trying to reclaim Rockets football (JM has gone a combined 12-47 the last seven years). And I can see that things are starting to work.”

Zeller believes he found evidence of improvement with what JM was able to do against Century this past Friday night. No, the Rockets did not win the game, ultimately falling 34-14 as Century converted two interceptions into touchdowns. But for the first time this season, they were competitive. They went into the locker room at halftime tied 14-14 with Century.

It’s moral victories that Zeller clings to this season, legitimately enjoys and seeks to build on.

It’s a mindset and approach that’s hugely appreciated by first-year JM coach Kyle Riggott.

“Tate knows how to celebrate the little victories,” Riggott said. “Even in a zero-win season, he is celebrating the sophomore next to him who is making strides. His enthusiasm has been great. There have been a few times this season when things have not gone our way during the course of a game and he’ll put his arm around me on the sideline and say, ‘Let’s go get some points here.’ Or ‘Let’s make a couple of good plays together.’ It’s an incredible level of maturity that he shows in recognizing when my energy level can drop for a second after a bad play and be there to intervene and pick me up.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Zeller goes about his business with such hope and fire, it’s as if he’s trying to protect a perfect season, not finally get a win.

“It’s still fun for me,” said Zeller, who leads the team with five quarterback sacks and is a bonafide college prospect, with his size, strength, quickness and agility. “I spent all summer and all year with these guys on the football team and they’re like my brothers. If something happens to any of us, we have 50 other (JM football teammates) we can call and all of our coaches care about us.”

Week 7’s Top Performers

Byron's Tyler Fox (23) carries the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Tyler Fox, Byron

Friday night was a too-good-to-be-true display by Fox. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior defensive back/running back had four interceptions — four! — in Byron’s 46-26 win over Albert Lea (the Bears finished with seven as a team). Fox also had 166 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the 5-2 Bears.

2. AJ Donovan, La Crescent-Hokah

It was a massive 42-26 win over powerful Plainview-Elgin-Millville for the Lancers, who’ve enjoyed a breakout season under first-year head coach Terry Donovan. It was Donovan’s son, AJ, who was the biggest cog for La Crescent-Hokah. The junior quarterback threw for 247 yards and a touchdown.

3. Camden Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander

It came against one of the area’s most struggling teams, Houston. But there is no discounting what Hungerholt was able to accomplish. The sophomore quarterback rushed for a whopping 254 yards and passed for 130 in guiding L-O to a 61-6 win.

4. Elijah Solum, Spring Grove

Solum has had a number of games this season like Friday’s against Kingsland. The 190-pound junior quarterback was almost perfect. He completed 17 of 19 passes for 254 yards. That included touchdown passes of 45, 31, 25 and 35 yards to Caleb Griffin.

Lourdes running back Caleb Akinbolu (16) is brought down by La Crescent-Hokah defenders, including Noah Bjerke-Wieser (14) during a Southeast District football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at La Crescent. Daniel Borgeson / contributed

5. Caleb Akinbolu, Lourdes

Just a freshman, Akinbolu ran like a senior on Friday night against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Akinbolu was good for 200 yards and two touchdowns, getting it done on 23 carries in a 28-15 win. Akinbolu is a shifty runner who squeezes through gaps, then has the speed to run for big chunks of yardage.

Week 7 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Chatfield (7-0)

The Gophers, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, look like odds-on favorites to win their second straight state championship. That means their spot atop this power poll is rock solid. The Gophers have stars and cohesion, which so far has allowed them to dominate every game. The latest example was Thursday’s 35-0 win over solid Triton.

Stewartville's Ayden Helder (2) throws a pass during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Kasson. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

2. Stewartville (7-0)

Like Chatfield, Stewartille is No. 1 ranked in its class, AAA. The Tigers figured to get challenged the latter part of the regular season when the schedule toughened. That hasn’t been the case. Three of its last four games have been against 5-2 teams Byron, Kasson-Mantorville and Winona. Stewartville beat Byron 44-0, Kasson-Mantorville 31-10 and Winona 41-0.

3. Mayo (6-1)

The Spartans weren’t particularly sharp early against struggling Austin on Friday. Still, their talent won out, especially their offensive talent, in a 57-26 win. Mayo has a special offensive line. It paved the way for the Spartans to rush for 311 yards.

Cannon Falls' Kalahan Anderson (30) carries the ball during a football game against Lourdes on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Cannon Falls 24-22. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

4. Cannon Falls (6-1)

It’s tough to read the Bombers. They can surely score (60, 58, 53 and 80-point games this year) and get it done almost exclusively behind a running attack that on Friday piled up 638 yards in their 80-13 win over Pine Island. They can also allow a fair amount of points (23 points given up per game). But it’s hard to overlook an offense that’s averaged 48 points per game, second only to Esko’s 53 ppg. in Class AAA.

5. Lourdes (6-1)

Lourdes did beat Cannon Falls this season (24-22), but its overall margin of victory is much less than the Bombers’ (nine points, compared to Cannon Falls’ 25). In the Eagles’ favor is that they haven’t lost a game since their opener, to No. 1-ranked Chatfield. Lourdes has some special talent, including freshman running back Caleb Akinbolu. He ran for 200 yards in Friday’s win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Caledonia's Eric Mauss (23) carries the ball during a football against Chatfield on game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chatfield. Chatfield beat Caledonia 19-6. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

6. Caledonia (6-1)

The Warriors have forever been one of the state’s best defensive teams. They’re that all over again this season, allowing just eight points per game and swarming to the football. Caledonia’s only loss has been to the No. 1 team in this power ranking, Chatfield. And it wasn’t by much, 19-6. The Warriors historically play their best football when leaves are gone from the trees. We’re getting there.

7. Spring Grove (7-0)

The Lions have been ranked behind Lanesboro all season in the state poll. The gut feeling here, though — and it’s no disrespect to a Burros team that is having another outstanding and unbeaten season — is that Spring Grove’s individual talent is a notch above. That argument can begin to get settled on Wednesday when the teams meet to end their regular season in Spring Grove. Can the Burros hang with Spring Grove’s tall and athletic receivers? That’s something to watch.

8. Fillmore Central (7-0)

Pretty weird to be coming off a 66-14 win and then drop two spots in this power poll. But the feeling here is that the No. 4-ranked Falcons haven’t gone against great competition this season (those 66 points came against winless Wabasha-Kellogg). They’ve not faced a ranked team all year. But to their credit, they’ve taken care of business every week en route to that 7-0 record.

9. Lanesboro (7-0)

There are five unbeaten teams in southeastern Minnesota and the No. 2-ranked Burros are one of them. A Lanesboro group that had trouble putting away winless Houston three weeks ago sure seemed to have found itself on Friday with its 57-30 blasting of 5-2 team Mabel-Canton. Orion Sass is a special running back. He had 185 yards rushing and four touchdowns against M-C.

10. Dover-Eyota (5-2)

All right, Dover-Eyota, get in here. It’s time to make the Eagles a part of this power poll. There is no ignoring how good they were Friday in a 28-7 beat down of previously ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville. D-E has just two losses this season, to powers Chatfield and Caledonia. Its defense is turning heads. The Eagles have allowed 13, 12, 7 and 7 points in their last four games, the latest in a 28-7 win over a Goodhue team that had been averaging 33 ppg.