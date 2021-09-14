High School Football Focus: Johnson, Ta short in stature, big in ability

This is the year of the "Little Big Man."

Two of them are emerging, though one has been front-and-center for a few seasons now. That is LeRoy-Ostrander 5-foot-6 senior quarterback Chase Johnson, who might just be part cat with all of his elusiveness.

The other "Little Big Man" just arrived on the scene. That is John Marshall's 5-4, 135-pound running back Danny Ta, one of the fastest football players in southeastern Minnesota. Ta showed off his stuff on Friday, sprinting and darting for 102 yards rushing against Austin.

Johnson and Ta were just part of another sparkling show put on by football players and teams in this corner of the state in Week 2 of the season. Let's take a look at what's developed.

WEEK 2’S TOP PERFORMERS

1. QB Chase Johnson, LeRoy-Ostrander

It’s hard to imagine Johnson ever not making it into this top five this season. The speedster and strong thrower is that dynamic. He handed it to Mabel-Canton on Friday, rushing for 277 yards and four touchdowns, including a 59-yard sprint. He also threw for 180 yards and a touchdown. Good luck, all of you opponents, dealing with this guy.

2. QB Bennett Ellsworth, Mayo

Mayo's Bennett Ellsworth (10) throws a pass during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Possibly the strongest-armed quarterback in southeastern Minnesota showed off that gun on Saturday. Ellsworth did it as he threw for 390 yards, the second highest single-game total ever by a Mayo quarterback. Ellsworth finished 20-for-24 passing with three TDs and no picks.

3. RB Jarod White, Pine Island

Pine Island's Jarod White (24) carries the ball during a football game against Goodhue Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Pine Island. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The senior is best known as a pole vaulter. He finished as the event’s state champion this past spring, going a state-meet record 15-feet-9. While White soars in the pole vault, he roars on the football field. Also an excellent sprinter, he dashed for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. That included one run of 65 yards.

4. QB Justin Wohlers, Lake City

Lake City quarterback Justin Wohlers (7) throws a pass as Dover-Eyota's Karsen Behnken (54) closes in during a football game last season in Eyota. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

A week ago, it was Wohlers leading Lake City to a win over Caledonia, snapping the Warriors’ nation-leading 71-game winning streak. Friday, it was Wohlers' running and passing that helped bury La Crescent-Hokah 39-12. Wohlers passed for 225 yards (13-for-18) and ran for 116 yards on just 11 carries.

5. K Spencer Krinke, Cannon Falls

It was just one play that did it for Krinke, landing him in this spot. But it was a massive and clutch one. Krinke drilled a 35-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining in regulation to beat Lourdes in comeback fashion, 17-14.

WEEK 2 POWER RANKING

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Mayo (2-0)

Mayo celebrates after a touchdown during a football game against Owatonna Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Spartans have been tortuous to teams offensively. Led by quarterback Bennett Ellsworth, the receiving tandem of brothers Cayden and Carter Holcomb, and running back Noah Smith, Mayo is a handful. It scored 58 points a week ago against Owatonna, then hit Northfield with 49 points on Saturday. Mayo’s defense has been a bit of a question mark, allowing some big plays.

2. Lanesboro (2-0)

Lanesboro’s JT Rein (1) carries the ball during a Section 1 9-man championship football game against Grand Meadow on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the high school in Grand Meadow. Lanesboro defeated Grand Meadow 16-12. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

The Burros are big, fast and really good. For the second straight week, they beat a team that was considered a contender in the District-9 South. First it was Grand Meadow, then Southland, the latter going down 40-20. Containing JT Rein (TD runs of 30 and 76 yards against Southland) is a problem for teams. The Burros are ranked fourth in Nine Man and likely should be higher.

3. Blooming Prairie (2-0)

Blooming Prairie players celebrate their 49-6 win against Randolph in the Section 1A championship football game on Nov. 20, 2020, in Blooming Prairie. The Blossoms are ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the first high school football state polls of the 2021 season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Blooming Prairie had a weird night on Saturday, with a bunch of mishaps against Lester Prairie. But when a team can do that and still win 41-26, you know it’s special. The Blossoms are ranked No. 1 in Class AA and certainly look the part.

4. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0)

Bulldogs football is definitely back. After a bunch of winning seasons, followed by a few lean years, P-E-M has gotten its act together the last two seasons. The Bulldogs beat a quality Chatfield team in Week 1, then drilled Dover-Eyota 37-0 Friday. Connor McGuire looks to have the right stuff at quarterback (9-for-14 passing against D-E, 135 yards, 2 TDs) and the P-E-M defense has been fantastic, allowing just six points in two games.

5. LeRoy-Ostrander (2-0)

It doesn’t all come down to blazing and strong quarterback Chase Johnson, but a lot of it does. Johnson (could there be a better name than “Chase” for this guy??!!) is as close to having a cat in your backfield as is imaginable. He rushed for 281 yards in Week 1, then 277 yards in Week 2. And he can also throw (167 passing yards, then 180 passing yards). Next up for the Cardinals is their “Game of the Regular Season.” They travel to play No. 4-ranked Lanesboro next Friday.

6. Kasson-Mantorville (2-0)

To think that the KoMets have been this good to open the season and have done it without one of the best running backs in southeastern Minnesota, Anthony Moe-Tucker. He’s expected to return soon. K-M is averaging 37 points per game. Led by maestro option-quarterback Matthew Donovan, it runs the ball incredibly well. Broc Barwald had 197 yards rushing in Friday’s win over Winona, while Donovan had 127 and four touchdowns.

7. Lake City (2-0)

The Tigers made history one week ago when they snapped Caledonia’s nation-leading 71-game winning streak. On Friday, they further solidified themselves as for real with an easy 34-12 win over La Crescent-Hokah. Quarterback Justin Wohlers makes this show go, operating as an excellent runner and thrower. There are also plenty of weapons around him, including Carson Matzke, who had 142 yards receiving against the Lancers. Things are going to get a lot tougher from here, though. In order, Lake City plays difficult teams Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Pine Island its next three games.

8. Stewartville (2-0)

Stewartville’s opponents haven’t been the greatest so far, Mankato East and Albert Lea, but it’s tough not to see some greatness in the Tigers, who beat Albert Lea 56-0 on Saturday and are averaging 51 points per game. A better read on Stewartville will be made following its next game, at powerhouse Kasson-Mantorville.

9. Cannon Falls (2-0)

The Bombers have an interesting test coming up Friday, at Pine Island, which boasts one of the top running backs around in Jarod White. Cannon Falls has been good so far, but not yet dominating. It snuck past 0-2 Lourdes 17-14 on Friday. Defense looks to be the Bombers’ calling card. They’re allowing just 10 points per game.

10. Rushford-Peterson (2-0)

R-P makes its first appearance in this top-10 poll. On Friday, the Trojans passed what may be their toughest test this regular season, beating rugged Fillmore Central 27-15. Malachi Bunke operates beautifully at quarterback for R-P, passing and running. He was good for 257 yards of total offense against the Falcons. The Trojans’ defense has been stout, permitting six and 15 points in their first two games, respectively.

THREE JAW-DROPPING STATS

• The first one isn’t really a stat, though it sort of is. It’s that two of the most dynamic players in the area (yes, I am putting John Marshall’s Danny Ta in this category after just one viewing) are 5-foot-6, and 5-4, respectively. They are LeRoy-Ostrander quarterback Chase Johnson and JM running back Ta. Both are fast and so difficult to track down. Johnson — simply one of the top players in the state — is putting up video-game numbers. And Ta showed what he can do on Friday, rushing for 102 yards, most of that coming on counter plays where he burst to the outside, then won footraces (timed in 11.4 in the 100 meters). Ta is just 135 pounds, while Johnson is a much more robust and physical 165.

2. In two games, LeRoy-Ostrander quarterback Chase Johnson is already more than halfway to 1,000 yards rushing. He’s rushed 29 times, totaling 558 yards. That is 19 yards per carry. 19!!!

3. Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth just missed the 400-yard mark on Saturday night, throwing for 390 yards against Northfield. That was the second highest mark ever in a single game by a Mayo quarterback. Two of Ellsworth’s three TD throws went for 68 and 62 yards.

THINGS I THINK . . .

Chatfield's Sam Backer (21) is one of the top returning running backs in southestern Minnesota and in Class AA across the state. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

• Chatfield is going to start consistently winning games after losing 31-6 to Plainview-Elgin-Millville and then using a tough-minded comeback to beat strong team Triton on Friday. The Gophers are solid up front and might have the best running back in southeastern Minnesota in powerful and fast senior Sam Backer.

• Colleges are going to want to get closer looks at Lake City quarterback Justin Wohlers. He does pass the eye test at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and with above-average speed and quickness. He’s also been the guy most responsible for the Tigers’ 2-0 start.

• It’s just one game and it came against an Austin team that’s now 0-2. Still, John Marshall has some possibilities this season with so many players with speed. And Danny Ta is the most exciting little guy (5-4, 135) I’ve seen in a long time. Great burst of speed and fearless.

• Oct. 1 will be a night that Hwy. 14 is filled with westerly driving cars departing from southeast and southwest Rochester. That’s the evening that Mayo travels to play No. 1-ranked Mankato West. Both teams are prohibitive favorites to remain unbeaten until then, and both are loaded with playmakers with speed.