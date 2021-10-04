High School Football Focus: Lake City secures first winning season since 2012

Four years ago, the Lake City football team went 0-8 as part of a four-year stretch that saw the Tigers win just three games. On Friday, they clinched their first winning record since 2012 with a 27-14 victory against Pine Island that moved them to a perfect 5-0 with three regular-season games remaining.

The special season started with a bang when the Tigers snapped Caledonia's and the nation's longest active winning streak at 71 with a 30-13 victory against the Warriors. Lake City passed its biggest test when it defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13-7 in a top-10 matchup before taking care of Pine Island.

Quarterback Justin Wohlers has been a big reason for all of the Tigers' success, utilizing both his arm and his feet throughout the season, with that trend continuing Friday. The 6-foot-6 senior completed 13 of his 18 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for another 116 yards and two touchdowns. In a region that's in the midst of great quarterback play, he's one of the best.

And with No. 1-ranked Cannon Falls losing, the Tigers — who entered Friday night's game ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press in the state in Class AAA — will most likely move up to the No. 1 ranking this week, ahead of their game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Lake City and Cannon Falls meet in a highly anticipated matchup in the final game of the regular season.

Let's take a look at what's just transpired as well as take a peek at what's coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 5's Top Performers

1. RB Sam Backer, Chatfield

The Swiss army knife did a little bit of everything to help the Gophers knock off top-ranked Cannon Falls 44-34 on Saturday afternoon. The junior set a school record with an eye-popping 455 all-purpose yards against the Bombers, 297 coming on the ground and 154 through the air. He rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more. Backer's first two TDs came from 72 and 45 yards out and were part of a 24-point third quarter that helped the Gophers overcome a 20-6 halftime deficit. Backer's last touchdown was from 12 yards and iced things with just more than two minutes remaining. His passing TDs went for 57 and 25 yards.

2. QB Matt Donovan, Kasson-Mantorville

The option quarterback rushed for 226 yards on 16 carries, with four TD runs as the KoMets came from behind to beat formidable Faribault 42-41 in an instant classic. The teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards of offense. Donovan also provided K-M with the winning touchdown, doing it with a 73-yard TD sprint midway through the fourth quarter. Donovan and the high-flying KoMets (4-1) are playing well, ranked seventh in the state in Class AAAA.

Blooming Prairie’s Tyler Archer (25) carries the ball during a football game against St. Clair-Loyola on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Blooming Prairie High School in Blooming Prairie. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. RB Tyler Archer, Blooming Prairie

The senior running back was the catalyst Friday for the top team in Class AA, benefitting from a dominant performance by his offensive line en route to a 127-yard, two-touchdown rushing effort. Archer also added 58 yards on three receptions, as the Blossoms racked up 414 yards of total offense against St. Clair Loyola to remain undefeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Meadow’s Dustin Copley (15) is taken down by Southland’s Noah Bauer (26) during a game last season. Copley missed the 2021 season opener due to COVID, but he has scored seven touchdowns in two games since his return. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

4. RB Dustin Copley, Grand Meadow

The speedy Copley helped the Superlarks knock off talented LeRoy-Ostrander 44-36 by rushing for 229 yards on 26 attempts (8.8 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. Copley scored on runs of 50, 30, 65 and 4 yards as Grand Meadow picked up its fourth straight win. The only blemish for the Superlarks this season came against Lanesboro in Week 1, a game in which Copley did not play.

5. RB Braxton Munnikhuysen, Triton

Munnikhuysen rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 29 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds to go in Triton’s 22-20 win against St. Charles. It was the third straight win for the Cobras (4-1), who average 227 rushing yards per game.

Week 5 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Blooming Prairie’s Jacob Pauly (14) and Ezra Kiley (59) are introduced before a football game against St. Clair-Loyola on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Blooming Prairie High School in Blooming Prairie. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Blooming Prairie (5-0)

The Blossoms have not skipped a beat since making the jump to Class AA , outscoring opponents by an average of 36 points per game. They have blown past Section 2AA opponents Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and St. Clair/Loyola by a combined score of 89-0 thanks to an offense that can pop off a big play at any time. Blooming Prairie is the top-ranked team in Class AA and will face its biggest test Saturday when it travels to take on the seventh-ranked team in Class A, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.

2. Lake City (5-0)

The Tigers secured their first winning season since 2012 and will most likely be ranked No. 1 in Class AAA after Cannon Falls lost. Justin Wohlers was once again solid, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for another 116 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Lanesboro (5-0)

The Burros were No. 2 in our rankings last week and dropped but not because of anything of their own doing as they once again took care of business by running away from Kingsland 52-13. The Burros will most likely move up from their No. 3 ranking in the Nine-Man polls with No. 2 losing.

Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth leads the Spartans onto the field before Friday night's game against Mankato West. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

4. Mayo (4-1)

The Spartans lost their first game of the season, falling to top-ranked Mankato West 30-6 in a rain-soaked matchup of top-10 Class AAAAA teams, dropping them from the top spot in our rankings. The final score is a little deceiving as the Scarlets scored three touchdowns in the final 68 seconds of the first half. But still, the explosive Mayo offensive attack was held to just 100 total yards. The Spartans will look to bounce back Friday when they host a solid New Prague squad, which is 4-1.

5. Stewartville (5-0)

The Tigers just keep winning and quarterback Eli Klavetter continues to be a huge reason why. He passed for 231 yards and three touchdowns as Stewartville romped to a 42-0 win against Red Wing and stayed unbeaten (5-0). The Tigers sit atop the Big Southeast Blue District.

6. Chatfield (4-1)

The Gophers extended their win streak to four with perhaps the most impressive victory of the weekend, knocking off the top-ranked team in Class AAA — Cannon Falls — 44-34. As was noted up above, it happened in good part due to Sam Backer's record-breaking performance. Backer appears to be a man on a mission, having collected 557 rushing yards the last two games.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Connor McGuire (18) passes the ball during a football game against Lourdes on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-1)

The Bulldogs bounced back from a loss to Lake City by using three touchdown passes from Connor McGuire and a fake punt to overcome a pair of deficits in a 26-13 win over Lourdes. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Class AAA and host Pine Island, before a top-10 matchup against Cannon Falls.

8. Rushford-Peterson (5-0)

The Trojans keep winning, demolishing Winona Cotter 66-12. Quarterback Malachi Bunke continued his solid season by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another as Rushford-Peterson, ranked No. 9 in Class A, led 54-6 at the half. The Trojans next take on a solid Randolph squad on the road.

9. Cannon Falls (4-1)

The Bombers dropped their first game of the season, thanks to a record-breaking performance from Chatfield's Sam Backer. Cannon Falls still finished with 329 yards rushing with Carson Hammel (156 yards) and Colton Loeschke (103) each going over the century mark, while averaging more than 9 yards per carry. Cannon Falls has plenty of chances ahead to make big noise, with top-10 games against P-E-M and Lake City looming.

10. Grand Meadow (4-1)

The Superlarks enter our power rankings by knocking off LeRoy-Ostrander 44-36. L-O was ranked 10th in Nine-Man and was coming off a 33-0 victory over top-ranked Mountain Lake Area. Dustin Copley rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns for Grand Meadow on Friday.

Looking Ahead

Stewartville at Kasson-Mantorville: Undefeated Stewartville travels to Kasson to take on the one-loss KoMets in a top-10 matchup Friday. The Tigers are ranked fifth in Class AAAA with K-M coming in at No. 7. It's also the matchup of two of the best —albeit much different in style — quarterbacks in the area in Stewartville's Eli Klavetter and K-M's Matt Donovan. Klavetter utilizes his arm and Donovan mostly using his legs in K-M's option attack.

Blooming Prairie at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

The top-ranked Blossoms and their potent offense will be taking on their toughest test of the season. G-F-W is undefeated and ranked No. 7 in Class A. Both teams come in averaging more than 40 points per game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.