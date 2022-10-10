High School Football Focus: Lourdes proves it's the real deal

It seems as though it was not too long ago that many around the area were asking if the Rochester Lourdes football team is for real.

The Eagles have answered that question with a resounding yes.

Behind another strong showing from a stout defense, the No. 5-ranked Eagles picked up their second consecutive victory against a top-10 team, defeating No. 7-ranked Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27-8 Friday night at Elgin.

Overall, it was the Eagles fifth consecutive victory — including a thrilling see-saw battle on the road at La Crescent-Hokah in Week 4, followed by statement wins versus then-No. 1 ranked Cannon Falls in Week 5 and the Bulldogs in Week 6.

"It's been an emotional few weeks, including beating the top team in the state last week," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said Friday night after the victory. "Then, to come over here (Elgin) and play a great team on its homecoming was quite a challenge."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kesler gave credit to his defense for answering that challenge. That group held the Bulldogs to fewer than 200 total yards. That performance came on the heels of the Eagles' defense holding the potent Cannon Falls rushing attack to 289 yards on 62 carries (4.6 yards per carry). To put it into reference, the Bombers ran for close to 500 yards against La Crescent-Hokah in their latest victory.

Lourdes senior Aidan Jahns had a big role in the team's recent success.

The senior got things started by picking off a Kyler Lamb pass about 5 minutes into the contest at PEM and taking it in for a touchdown. Lourdes led the rest of the way. Jahns also kicked two extra points, a week after making a game-winning 20-yard field goal against Cannon Falls.

The Eagles are now in the driver's seat for the top seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs and as opponents are now aware: The Eagles are legit.

"They are the real deal," PEM coach Kevin Lamb said on Friday. "It was a really physical battle and I thought we played one of the better games we have this year. But give credit to Lourdes. Their defense is big and fast. And on offense, they made some critical conversions on third down."

Prep Sikkink the latest product of Stewartville's 'Iron Tiger' program Senior running back Owen Sikkink has been a true home-run hitter this season, putting up video-game-like numbers as well as viral highlights. He's one of the many reasons why No. 1-ranked Stewartville is as confident as ever.

Week 6's Top Performers

1. Grady Hengel, Rushford-Peterson

Hengel did a little bit of everything in the Trojans' 36-28 overtime win over Randolph. The senior had a 1-yard passing touchdown, a 1-yard rushing touchdown, a 45-yard touchdown reception and also kicked a pair of extra points. He returned a punt 45 yards as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Beau Wiersma, Kingsland

Wiersma rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns as Kingsland toppled Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42-22 for a homecoming victory. Wiersma had TD runs of 50, 2, 9 and 6 yards, all in the first half, as Kingsland jumped out to a 36-0 lead at the half. The junior has already reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark, tallying 1,127 yards on the ground in just six games.

3. Sam Knowlton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Z-M may have lost 21-13 to Lake City, but its senior receiver had a memorable night. Knowlton finished with 189 yards receiving on 11 catches, which included 12- and a 24-yard touchdown receptions.

4. Isaiah Beale, Mayo

The sophomore running back had flashed potential over the course of the season, but broke through in a big way against New Prague. Beale finished with 204 yards on just 22 carries with 5- and 7-yard touchdown runs. He and a healthy Tore Papenfuss — who missed Friday’s game due to injury — should make the No. 9-ranked Spartans that much more lethal.

5. Owen Garness, Triton

At 3-3 overall, the Cobras reached the .500 mark on Friday and Garness is a big reason why. The running back rushed for 254 yards and four touchdown as Triton raced to a 48-8 win against Lewiston-Altura. The speedy 6-foot, 180-pound senior did it all on just 16 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 6 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Chatfield (6-0)

The Gophers and their defense made the statement of the week, limiting high-powered Caledonia to just 205 total yards in a 19-6 win against the No. 3 Warriors. It was the 19th consecutive win for the defending Class AA state champions. Sam Backer was great as usual, icing the game on a 76-yard rushing TD. He finished with 204 yards rushing on 25 attempts and had a 70-yard touchdown pass to Cole Johnson.

2. Stewartville (6-0)

There is no other way to put it: The Tigers are good. They are strong, physical and fast at every level — further proven in a 31-10 victory against No. 10 Kasson-Mantorville on Friday. Parker Wangen hauled in a 27-yard touchdown, connected on all four extra point attempts and nailed a 35-yard field goal to account for 13 of the top-ranked Tigers 31 points. Stewartville's defense held the KoMets to just 155 total yards.

3. Mayo (5-1)

The Spartans shook off a bit of a slow start, trailing New Prague 7-0 after the first quarter, before ripping off 21 unanswered points in the second. Twelve of those came courtesy of two Carter Holcomb touchdown receptions. He added a third in the second half to give him 12 on the year. The combination of Holcomb and Beale was too much for NP.

4. Lourdes (5-1)

The Eagles are the biggest riser in the Power Rankings this week, thanks to their third consecutive impressive win. A week after knocking off top-ranked Cannon Falls, No. 5-ranked Lourdes beat No. 7 Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27-8 in dominant fashion.

5. Caledonia (5-1)

The Warriors went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Chatfield, but the inability to get running back Eric Mauss and the offense going did them in. Mauss had a touchdown but rushed for just 60 yards on 15 carries. The Warriors will look to bounce back against St. Charles.

6. Fillmore Central (6-0)

Behind the arm of Dillon O’Connor, the Falcons just keep winning. They beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 41-8 in a game in which the senior quarterback collected his second consecutive four-touchdown performance. He’s averaging more than 200 yards per game through the air and now has 18 touchdown passes to just four interceptions.

7. Spring Grove (6-0)

The No. 5-ranked Lions had little trouble against defending 9-Man state champion LeRoy-Ostrander, using a 36-point second quarter en route to a 50-21 win. Tysen Grinde opened the game with an 81-yard kick return for a touchdown. He also scored on a 44-yard punt return and a 51-yard reception.

8. Cannon Falls (5-1)

After suffering their first defeat, the Bombers bounced back by doing what they do best: running the ball. No. 6-ranked Cannon Falls gashed La Crescent-Hokah for 494 yards rushing with six touchdowns coming from more than 40 yards.

Prep How Plainview-Elgin-Millville has set the standard for tackling Year in and year out, P-E-M has one of the best tackling defenses in southeastern Minnesota and the state. This season is no different, as the Bulldogs' system has produced more defenders putting up eye-popping numbers thanks to the drilling of safe tackling fundamentals at the youth levels.

9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-2)

The Bulldogs dropped a tough one against a great opponent in Lourdes. P-E-M held the Eagles to fewer than 200 yards of total offense but its own offense just never got going, finishing with 181 yards. The Bulldogs will look to get back on track against a tough La Crescent-Hokah squad that gave Cannon Falls all it could handle.

10. Lanesboro (6-0)

The Burros — ranked No. 2 in Nine-Man — dominated Nicollet, leading 40-0 in the second quarter. Mason Howard ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more in the 54-22 victory. Lanesboro will have a good matchup coming Friday when it hosts Mabel-Canton.