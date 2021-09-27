High School Football Focus: Mayo-Mankato West matchup highly anticipated in southern Minnesota

Coming on Friday is the most anticipated regular-season football game in southeastern Minnesota, with Mayo traveling to play Mankato West.

Both teams are unbeaten and ranked in the Class AAAAA state poll. West is No. 1 in the state, Mayo No. 6. West is said to have its best team ever. That's saying a lot, as it's had a pile of them the last two decades. Mayo has its best talent in years, especially with the speed and power of Noah Smith, Cayden Holcomb and Carter Holcomb, and the rifle arm of quarterback Bennett Ellsworth.

West is likely the favorite, but not by much.

Let's take a look at what's just transpired as well as take a peek at what's coming.

Week 4’s Top Performers

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Chase Johnson (4) carries the ball while defended by Lanesboro’s Jordan Peterson during a football game on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Lanesboro. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





1. Chase Johnson, LeRoy-Ostrander

Leave it to the Cardinals’ dynamic senior to totally take over a game and to do it against the No. 1 ranked Nine-Man team in the state, Mountain Lake Area. The 5-foot-6, 165-pound quarterback ran for 211 yards, with touchdown sprints of 58, 40 and 13 yards. He also completed 6 of 9 passes for 132 yards and TDs of 32 and 39 yards. Johnson might be the state’s most exciting player in Nine-Man football.

Mayo's Noah Smith (20) runs the ball in for a touchdown during a high school football game against John Marshall Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Mayo beat John Marshall 53-6. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Noah Smith, Mayo

Smith is a big problem for defenses, with his strength, speed and relentless approach as a running back. The senior gave John Marshall fits as he scored touchdowns on runs of 20 and 50 yards, and also took a screen pass 30 yards for a TD. Smith finished with 123 yards rushing on just seven carries, for a sizzling 17 yards-per-carry average. Smith, also a track star, is a big reason Mayo is ranked sixth in Class AAAAA.

3. Trent Foss, Kenyon-Wanamingo

Foss is young (sophomore) and undersized for a linebacker (5-feet-9, 155 pounds), but he sure played big on Saturday against Hayfield. A wrestler in the winter, Foss used that toughness to come up with seven tackles, two interceptions and two pass knock-downs. His final interception went 37 yards for a touchdown. It came in the fourth quarter and helped seal K-W’s 28-14 win over Hayfield.

Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth (10) throws a pass during a high school football game against Century Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo beat Century 42-0. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Bennett Ellsworth, Mayo

The Spartans senior quarterback hasn’t had anything short of a stellar performance yet. He did it again, this time with John Marshall being the victim. The strong-armed senior threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns, completing 11 of 14 passes. His speedy, strong and skilled receivers also make him look great, with their ability to get massive yards after the catch.

5. Sam Backer, Chatfield

Arguably the best running back in southeastern Minnesota (there is an argument for Mayo’s Noah Smith), Backer had one of his all-time best games with 260 yards rushing on 20 carries. It came in a 37-6 win over St. Charles. Backer, who has ideal power and speed, also forced his way into the end zone four times.

Week 4 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

Mayo's Brigg Poppe (21), Noah Smith (20) and Carter Holcomb (11) celebrate a touchdown scored by Smith during a high school football game against John Marshall Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Mayo beat John Marshall 53-6. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin





1. Mayo (4-0)

Rarely will you find a group of three athletes on the same team as electric as receivers Cayden and Carter Holcomb, and running back Noah Smith. All three are track stars, all three are powerful and all three are skilled. Throw in the strongest-armed quarterback in this corner of the state, Bennett Ellsworth, and Mayo has an offense that can and often does score from anywhere on the field. They are the best reasons that the Spartans average just more than 50 points per game.

Lanesboro’s JT Rein carries the ball during a football game against LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Lanesboro. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





2. Lanesboro (4-0)

The Burros are making it look easy. They did it again on Friday in their 48-0 win against Houston. The Burros seem just as tough on defense as they do on offense, twice having pitched shutouts. There’s been a long-term commitment to the weight room for Lanesboro’s seniors especially, and it’s sure paying off. Lanesboro, ranked No. 4 in the state, has been too powerful for everyone.

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Tristan Lewison (8) takes the ball in for a touchdown during a football game against LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Lanesboro. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





3. LeRoy-Ostrander (3-1)

Teams have to do something completely head turning to jump from seventh to third in one week in this poll, and the Cardinals did that. L-O, behind phenomenal dual-threat quarterback Chase Johnson, had its way with No. 1-ranked Mountain Lake Area, winning 33-0. L-O has just one loss this season, that by 11 points to No. 4-ranked Lanesboro. Nine-Man football is awesome in southeastern Minnesota.

Lake City’s Kris Ryan (5) carries the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin





4. Lake City (4-0)

The Tigers slipped one spot in this poll. They can blame LeRoy-Ostrander’s smashing of No. 1-ranked Mountain Lake Area for that, as it lofted the Cardinals to the No. 3 spot. For the first time this season, Lake City didn’t score in droves, but that was predictable as it played defensive-minded Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, winning 13-7. As good as the Tigers offense is behind quarterback Justin Wohlers, their defense is just as good. Lake City has allowed 6, 0, 0 and 7 points in four games this season.

5. Blooming Prairie (4-0)

There was nothing discombobulated about the Blossoms’ 47-0 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, as there had been in beating United South Central the week before. Chad Gimbel is easily among the top coaches in southeastern Minnesota and likely the state, with his innovative approach to offense and the huge numbers and wins Blooming Prairie piles up every year. The Blossoms are ranked No. 1 in Class AA and always seem a big play about to happen.

Stewartville’s Alex Wood (27) runs the ball for a touchdown during a game on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Zumbrota. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott





6. Stewartville (4-0)

It wasn’t a pretty 28-20 win against Byron on Friday and a comeback was in order to make it happen. Still, a win is a win. Owen Sikkink helped save the day for the Tigers after they’d trailed by 14 points in the first quarter. He had 144 yards rushing and 36 yards receiving. Stewartville is tied for fifth in the latest Class AAAA poll.

7. Chatfield (3-1)

The Gophers have continued to hit their stride after a season-opening loss to formidable Plainview-Elgin-Millville. There have been three straight wins, including beating 3-1 Triton. Sam Backer might be the best running back in the area. He dashed and powered his way for 260 yards on 20 carries as Chatfield unloaded on St. Charles on Friday. The Gophers also have a heck of an offensive line and a defense that’s allowed just six points combined in their last two games.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville huddles during a football game against Lake City on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-1)

The Bulldogs were hit with their first loss on Friday, and it was by just one score — 13-7 to unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Lake City. Seventh-ranked P-E-M is tied with Lake City in having given up the least points in the area, 13 in four games. Lake City had been averaging 37 points per game before running into P-E-M and its bunch of scrappers. The Bulldogs have two tough regular-season games left, at Lourdes and at Cannon Falls.

9. Cannon Falls (4-0)

The state rankings suggest that Cannon Falls should be higher in this “pound-for-pound” poll. Cannon Falls is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA. The Bombers’ option running attack has really taken off the last two weeks, though against struggling defenses from Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. In Cannon Falls’ 54-7 win over Z-M, that running attack produced a massive 543 yards. Five players rushed for at least 51 yards as the Bombers keep teams guessing.

10. Rushford-Peterson (4-0)

It’s been a relatively easy schedule so far for the Trojans and they’ve taken advantage of it with four decisive wins. A better judgement will be made about R-P after it travels to play 3-1 Randolph on Oct. 8. There is also a difficult regular-season ending game against 3-1 Bethlehem Academy. R-P, ranked fourth in Class A, is getting big things from quarterback Malachi Bunke. He threw three first-half touchdowns on Thursday against Wabasha-Kellogg.

Friday’s Look Aheads

Mayo at Mankato West

The game of the year in this area is in Mankato. That finds unbeaten and No. 6-ranked Mayo traveling to play unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Mankato West. The rumbling is that West has its best team ever. The Scarlets have outscored their opponents by an average of 48-2. Mayo has outscored its opponents by an average of 51-15. The Scarlets likely have an advantage up front, with so much strength in both lines.

Faribault at Kasson-Mantorville

Faribault has one of the best quarterbacks around in Hunter Nelson. The senior can pass and run and figures to seriously test K-M’s defense. The Falcons can also play defense, allowing an average of nine points per game in their three wins. K-M’s offense is a lot to handle with its excellent option running attack quarterbacked by Matthew Donovan.

Chatfield at Cannon Falls

This pairs the No. 2-ranked team in Class AAA (Cannon Falls) against the No. 8-ranked team in Class AA (Chatfield). Both are playing their best football right now and rely on run-dominant offensive attacks. Chatfield has a heck of a defense, one that’s allowed a combined six points in its past two games. The Gophers need to be at their best there against the Bombers, who’ve scored 57 and 54 points, respectively, in their past two games.

Grand Meadow at LeRoy-Ostrander

Grand Meadow hasn’t lost since falling 28-0 to No. 4-ranked Lanesboro to begin the season in a game that was much closer than that score suggests. LeRoy-Ostrander is coming off a head-turning 33-0 win over No. 1-ranked Mountain Lake Area. Grand Meadow beat L-0 14-0 last year.