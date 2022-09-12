High School Football Focus: Mayo's Holcomb having no trouble filling older brother's cleats

Many around the area were curious to see what type of season was in store for Mayo High School football standout Carter Holcomb.

Last year, Carter and his uber-talented older brother Cayden combined for 120 receptions and nearly 2,000 yards receiving. Carter produced 46 catches for 823 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with two returns — one punt, one kick — for touchdowns. Yet, with Cayden now playing at Winona State University, this season is Carter's turn to be the Spartans' go-to guy.

Along with Mayo's high expectations this season comes pressure — a pressure that Carter enjoys.

"I like it, but at the same time, I miss my brother," Carter said. "I missed having another guy they could throw the ball up to and know 100% that it's going to be caught. But I like the pressure of being the go-to guy. I like it a lot."

So far, he has had no issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the season opener, he was terrific, catching eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns against rival Owatonna. He one-upped himself on Friday with 194 yards receiving on seven receptions and two more touchdowns.

That included a highlight reel 81-yard grab where he "Mossed" his defender, snatching the ball away before shedding the tackle for the score.

The younger Holcomb is explosive, fast and has great hands. He works hard too, going above and beyond in the strength and conditioning program.

"He's a dog," senior Rudy Lozoya said. "He's just got that dog mentality."

It's that mindset that makes Carter the picture perfect high school receiver.

"He's using the abilities God's given him," Donny Holcomb said. "He's going out there to do exactly what we ask him to do. He's a heck of an athlete."

TOP PERFORMANCES

1. Dillon O'Connor, Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central’s Dillon O’Connor (13) gets hit by Hayfield’s Ashton Beckman (44) during a football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Hayfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Behind the arm of O'Connor, the Falcons won early season bragging rights with a 33-13 defeat of rival Rushford-Peterson. O'Connor passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns against the Trojans on Friday, completing passes to six receivers, including eight to running back Bryce Corson, for 110 yards and two TDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prep Lanesboro's Orion Sass could be star in the making After being a key backup as a junior, Orion Sass is stepping into the featured running back role for Lanesboro in 2022. The Burros were 10-1 a year ago with their only loss coming in the Section 1 Nine-Man title game.

2. Orion Sass, Lanesboro

Sass has put up gaudy numbers through the first two weeks of the season. After nearly tallying 200 yards in the season opener against Grand Meadow, he one-upped himself in a performance against Southland in Week 2. The senior recorded 248 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in the 30-14 Burros' win.

3. AJ Donovan, La Crescent-Hokah

The Lancers won their first varsity game since Oct. 13, 2017, on Friday and Donovan was a big reason why. The junior signal-caller threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns as La Crescent-Hokah snapped a 21-game losing streak with a 41-15 win against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Credit goes to coach and AJ's father, Terry Donovan, who has revitalized the Lancers' program in his first season.

Byron's Adam Glynn (17) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Adam Glynn, Byron

Glynn has been heavily instrumental in the Bears 2-0 start. The junior running back registered his second consecutive 150-plus yard rushing performance, registering 176 rushing yards on 28 carries in Byron's 21-20 thrilling win over Faribault on Friday night. That came after Glynn ran for 165 yards on 25 carries, including a 65-yard TD against Kasson-Mantorville in Week 1.

5. Rudy Lozoya, Mayo

Lozoya was the talk of the Spartans' offseason with his work in the strength and conditioning program. It flashed on Friday with the senior defensive lineman returning a blocked punt for a score and he also had a 60-plus yard fumble return that set up the Spartans first score of the game. He finished with three carries for 26 yards as well in Mayo's 35-6 victory over Northfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 2 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Chatfield (2-0)

The defending state champion kept things rolling with a 42-19 win over Dover-Eyota behind another strong performance from Sam Backer. The Minnesota State University commit recorded 262 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. As a team, the Gophers racked up 509 yards of total offense. Backer now has 448 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.

Prep Rumbling Rudy Lozoya sparks Mayo to victory over Northfield Rudy Lozoya had two big plays, including a blocked punt for a touchdown as Mayo held off Northfield in a rain-soaked affair.

2. Mayo (2-0)

The Spartans shrugged off a slow start thanks to multiple big plays from Rudy Lozoya and another big day from Holcomb. The defensive front seven for the Spartans is a good one and was on full display in the victory over Northfield.

3. Cannon Falls (2-0)

The Bombers got a little payback, avenging last year's Section 1AAA championship game loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville by beating the Bulldogs 24-18 on Friday at Elgin. The Bombers ground game was its customary great self, with Colton Otto leading the seven-man rushing attack against last year's Class AAA state runner-up. Otto finished with 93 yards on eight carries, with a 69-yard TD run. He also connected with Dylan Banks for a 19-yard TD pass. Banks had a 92-yard kick return for a TD as well. Otto and Logan Anderson-Rosebear (114 yards rushing, 16 yards per carry against PEM) will be the two the Bombers will likely lean on.

4. Byron (2-0)

The Bears kept their momentum going after beating Kasson-Mantorville for the first in 19 years in Week 1, with a thrilling 21-20 victory against Faribault in Week 2. Byron scored 14 points in a crucial third quarter, utilizing interceptions from Jackson Schnell and Max Dearborn. Faribault went for the win after scoring a touchdown with 1:57 left in regulation, but the the two-point conversion try — a pass — was batted down by Matt Frigaard to preserve Byron’s win.

5. Lanesboro (2-0)

Defensive adjustments were the key for the Burros as they scored 24 unanswered points to overcome a 14-6 halftime deficit against Southland. Lanesboro also used a big day from RB Orion Sass as well as 92 yards rushing from Mason Howard. Next up is defending state champion LeRoy-Ostrander in a rematch of last year's Section 1 Nine-Man title game.

6. Stewartville (2-0)

The Tigers delivered the score that left everyone shaking their heads, wondering if they were hearing, reading or seeing it correctly. Stewartville beat Albert Lea 71-7, including building a stunning 41-0 lead after the first quarter. Stewartville has outscored its first two opponents by a combined 120-10. Owen Sikkink led a rushing attack which with 227 yards, finishing with 106 on just five carries.

7. Caledonia (2-0)

The Warriors seem determined to make last season an anomaly, appearing to have regained their dominant form. The latest evidence provided was a 61-6 drubbing of Lewiston-Altura, thanks to an offense that saw four players record more than 50 yards rushing. Eric Mauss led the way with 94 yards, with three of his six carries going for touchdowns.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-1)

The Bulldogs hold tight here after nearly overcoming an 18-0 halftime deficit against the powerful Cannon Falls Bombers. Cannon Falls was able to rush for more than nine yards a carry against a strong PEM defense, but the Bulldogs were stout in the red zone. Kaiden Peters continues to flash his big play potential with a 57-yard punt return for a score.

9. Fillmore Central (2-0)

The Falcons represent the change in this week's top 10 rankings, making the jump into the fold with their impressive victory against Section 1A rival Rushford-Peterson. QB Dillon O'Connor has great weapons around him in RB Bryce Corson and wide receiver Jayce Kiehne, who caught five passes for 73 yards and a TD against the Trojans.

10. Blooming Prairie (1-1)

The Awesome Blossoms suffered their first defeat of the season with a 26-6 loss on the road to the always tough Lester Prairie. BP will look to bounce back when it hosts United South Central.