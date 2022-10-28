High School Football Focus: Peters a 'special' weapon for P-E-M

Kaiden Peters will at times, in his coach’s words, “drive coaches crazy.”

But whatever brief anxiety Peters causes his Plainview-Elgin-Millville coaches, the talented senior more than makes up for as a special weapon for the Bulldogs’ football team.

Peters has become one of the best — if not the best — special teams players in southeastern Minnesota, and perhaps the entire state, as a punt and kickoff returner for the 6-3 Bulldogs, who face No. 4-ranked Rochester Lourdes (7-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Section 1AAA semifinal game at Rochester Regional Stadium.

Peters has been a nightmare matchup for opposing special teams units this fall. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound athlete is dynamic with the ball in his hands, but it’s when he sets up for a punt return that his coaches take a deep breath. It’s not that they don’t trust him, but …

“Kaiden has great vision,” P-E-M head coach Kevin Lamb said. “He, a lot of times on punt returns will let the ball bounce in front of him. It’s a technique that can drive coaches crazy, but when the ball is coming down, his eyes come down, too, and he kind of gets a peek at what’s going on in front of him.”

Peters has turned that exceptional vision into a remarkable nine kick returns for touchdowns — eight punts, one kickoff — in nine games this season. His resume this season alone reads like a career list of accomplishments:

• A 59-yard punt return for a score in Tuesday’s 48-26 win against Lake City in the section quarterfinals.

• A 78-yard punt return and an 85-yard kickoff return for scores in Week 7 at La Crescent-Hokah.

• Four touchdowns in a 37-16 win against Lake City on Sept. 30. Peters had two receiving TDs (43, 76 yards), a 77-yard punt return TD and a 14-yard rushing TD.

• Two punt returns for touchdowns (39, 42 yards) in a 32-13 victory at Pine Island on Sept. 23.

• Two receiving TDs in a Week 3 win against Triton, two weeks after grabbing two TD catches in a season-opening win against Lewiston-Altura.

• A 57-yard punt return for a score in a narrow 24-18 loss to now-No. 5 ranked Cannon Falls on Sept. 9.

If all of that special teams and receiving work isn’t enough, Peters is also one of the best defensive backs in Section 1. He isn’t thrown at often, mainly because he often makes teams pay when he is thrown at. He intercepted two passes against Lake City on Tuesday, setting the Bulldogs’ record for career interceptions.

“He can flat-out run and change direction at full speed,” Lamb said. “And when he does stuff like — when he takes one or two for touchdowns — and our kids see that, they really, really want to block for him. … Kaiden’s just a freak athlete who loves to compete.”

Lamb and the Bulldogs know they’ll have their hands full Saturday with a Lourdes team that runs its option offense like a well-oiled machine — and mixes in a passing attack with strong-armed junior QB Adam Sellner at the right moments — as well as a stingy Eagles defense that allows the fewest points per game in the section (17.1). The Bulldogs allow the second-fewest (18.0).

But P-E-M will have a bit of a different look this time around, than when the teams met in Elgin on Oct. 7. Sophomore Alex Hinrichs, 6-2, 170 pounds, made his first start at QB on Tuesday, allowing P-E-M to move athletic senior Kyler Lamb (5-10, 165) out to wide receiver, on the opposite side of the field from Peters. In between, is standout running back Aaron Martinez, a 5-6, 160-pound sophomore who ran for 237 yards and three TDs in P-E-M’s playoff opener.

“We’ll need to play their option better than we did the first time,” Kevin Lamb said. “We’ve seen it a bit more recently and our guys are running to the ball better. Our ‘D’ has played really well and we’ll have to stop their ‘iso’ game, too. That running back (freshman Caleb Akinbolu) is a heck of a dude and they mix in that play-action pass. It’ll take an extraordinary effort on defense for us.

“We look forward to being more consistent on offense than we were in that first game (against Lourdes). We’ve gotten better in our run game and have the potential to keep the ball in our hands a little longer and keep our ‘D’ off the field.”

Top Performances

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aaron Martinez (4) is taken down by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Egan Ladewig during a football game on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Aaron Martinez, RB, P-E-M

As much as the Plainview-Elgin-Millville offense likes to see Kaiden Peters take a punt or a kickoff return to the house, they're OK with Peters letting them have a chance with the ball, too. And when they had the ball Tuesday, the Bulldogs made it count. Martinez, a sophomore running back, made his presence known, too. At just 5-feet-6, Martinez used his speed and vision to rush for an average of 11.3 yards-per-carry (21 rushes, 237 yards) and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Lake City 48-26 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals.

2. AJ Donovan, QB, La Crescent-Hokah

Donovan's top target, 6-foot-4 senior Carter Todd, filled this space after the final regular-season games. This week the spot belongs to Donovan, the strong-armed leader of the Lancers' high-octane offense. Donovan, son of Lancers' first-year head coach Terry Donovan, led his team to a 49-28 Section 1AAA quarterfinal victory against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday night, going 13-for-20 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The victory assured the Lancers of having at least a .500 season, just one year after going 0-9 and two years after not fielding a varsity team.

3. Sampson Wilkemeyer, WR, Rushford-Peterson

The junior receiver's performance on Tuesday was as fantastic as his name, which would be an instant candidate for our All-Name Team, if we had one. Which we may start now because of Sampson Wilkemeyer. On the field, the 6-foot, 165-pounder was a force for the Trojans in their 41-6 Section 1A quarterfinal win against Hayfield. He caught four passes — two for touchdowns — for 123 yards. R-P will have its hands full Saturday in the section semifinals; they play at No. 2 seed Faribault B.A. at 2 p.m.

Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen (3) carries the ball while St. Charles’ Tytan Small (52) makes a tackle during a game last season at Triton. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

4. Tytan Small, RB, St. Charles

Small was huge for the sixth-seeded Saints on Tuesday night, as they pulled the biggest upset of the section quarterfinals in southeastern Minnesota, winning 19-14 at third-seeded Triton in the Section 1AA quarterfinals. Small scored all three of his teams touchdowns and ran for 92 yards on 17 carries. After snapping a six-game losing skid in their regular-season finale, the Saints (3-6) have won two in a row heading into Saturday's section semifinals.

Byron's Kale Robinson (10) makes a pass during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Kale Robinson, QB, Byron

Robinson and his teammates sent their home field out in style, shutting out Red Wing 37-0 in a Section 1AAAA quarterfinal game. It was a total team effort — Byron's defense forced four turnovers, giving it a remarkable 30 for the season — but Robinson's performance stood out. He completed 75 percent of his passes (15 of 20) for 174 yards and three touchdowns in what was likely the final game at Mitchell-Cunningham Stadium. The Bears expect to move into a new a field behind the high school next fall. First, though, they'll head to No. 1-seeded and No. 1-ranked Stewartville for a section semifinal game Saturday.

Power Rankings

1t. Chatfield (9-0)

Last Week: 1t.

The Gophers received the intentional walk of high school football, advancing to the Section 1AA semifinals after Winona Cotter decided to forfeit its first-round playoff game. Chatfield will be well rested when suddenly hot Goodhue (5-4) comes to town Saturday for a section semifinal matchup, just 10 days after the Wildcats pushed Chatfield to the final buzzer in a 28-20 Chatfield victory at Goodhue.

1t. Stewartville (8-0)

Last Week: 1t.

Bye, bye, bye. It's not just a 2000 pop music hit. A first-round bye has made for a rested Stewartville team, which makes for an even faster Stewartville team. The Tigers have had a 10-day break to prepare for their first playoff game, this Saturday at home against rival Byron. Stewartville relies on its speed to fly to the ball defensively — it allows just 4.1 points per game, the best defensive scoring average in the state in Class AAAA — and to outrun opposing defenses (their 51.0 points per game average is second in Class AAAA by just one-tenth of a point to Mound Westonka's 51.1). And don't think that last year's home overtime loss to Byron in the section semifinals hasn't been heavily at the front of the Tigers' minds this week. They remember what an early exit feels like. A playoff loss isn't the type of bye, bye, bye they like.

Cannon Falls running back Kalahan Anderson reacts after scoring his second touchdown in the 2021 Section 1AAA championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Cannon Falls (8-1)

Last Week: 3.

In Tuesday's Section 1AAA quarterfinals, the No. 5-ranked Bombers continued to do what they do best, using a dozen ball-carriers to run the ball 42 times for 407 yards (9.7 yards per carry) in a 53-6 win against Pine Island. We're starting to think that the Bombers' lone loss this season — 24-22 at Lourdes on a last-minute field goal in Week 5 — might have been a good thing for Cannon Falls and a bad thing for anyone in its path. Since that loss, Cannon Falls has gone 4-0 and outscored those four opponents by an average of 57.8-22.3.

4. Mayo (7-1)

Last Week: 4.

After a first-round bye in the Section 1AAAAA playoffs, perhaps the biggest obstacle standing between the Spartans and a trip to the Class AAAAA state tournament is itself. Penalties and turnovers have dinged Mayo at times this season, though the Spartans have always found a way to bounce back from those and win games — often winning handily. The other three teams remaining in the section tournament — No. 2 Owatonna, No. 3 Northfield and No. 4 Century, Mayo's opponent in Saturday's semifinals — were outscored by Mayo by a combined 118-51 in their regular season meetings.

5. Lourdes (7-1)

Last Week: 5.

Another team that took advantage of a quarterfinal bye to heal some injuries and prepare for a tough rematch. The top-seeded and No. 4-ranked Eagles beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 27-8 at Elgin during the regular season. But P-E-M is righting its ship after a few rough weeks and could throw some different wrinkles — the things coaches always save for the postseason — at Lourdes in Saturday's semifinal. But Lourdes, beyond being a talented team whose players work well together, has an intangible that could carry it a long way — it has learned how to win. The Eagles have two last-minute, one-score victories and they have five double-digit wins. They've shown a reliable ability to move the ball through the air when needed, too, which makes them feel like they're never out of a game.

6. Fillmore Central (9-0)

Last Week: 6.

Like Chatfield, Fillmore Central moved on in the Section 1A playoffs due to a forfeit. The top-seeded Falcons can dominate on both sides of the ball; they're seventh in the state in Class A in scoring (36.9 ppg) and fourth in defense (9.4 ppg). They've won all eight games that they have played this season by at least two touchdowns and they've scored at least 28 points in seven of those eight games. A good defense, with an offense that produces at least four touchdowns per game, is a recipe for a lot of success.

7. Spring Grove (9-0)

Last Week: 7.

How do you stop an offense that averages nearly 46 points per game and features playmakers such as Elijah Solum, Tysen Grinde, Hunter Holland and Caleb Griffin? In the words of the wise old owl on the Tootsie Pop commercials (Google 'em or YouTube 'em, kids), the world may never know. Stranger things have happened, but it sure looks like the Lions' offense is intent that no opponent will stop it. Who are we to doubt them?

8. Caledonia (7-2)

Last Week: 8.

If there's one thing Caledonia's coaching staff knows how to do well (and they definitely know how to do more than one thing well, but this is a big one), it's prepare a team to play at this time of the season. The Warriors opened the Section 1AA playoffs Tuesday with a 47-0 shutout against Lewiston-Altura. Caledonia was efficient, too, running just 30 offensive plays and putting up 319 total yards. As the postseason rolls along, the opponents will get tougher, but so will the Warriors.

9. Kasson-Mantorville (6-2)

Last Week: 9.

Of all the Section 1 teams that received byes in the section quarterfinals, the KoMets might have the toughest draw in the semifinals, as 7-2 Winona comes to K-M Saturday on a roll. The Winhawks have won back-to-back games by 30 and 43 points, including a 56-13 thumping of Albert Lea in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals. K-M earned a comfortable 31-13 win against Winona back in Week 2. The Winhawks' only other loss came in Week 7, a 41-0 setback against top-ranked Stewartville. K-M earned the No. 2 seed, though, going 6-1 after a season-opening loss at Byron. The KoMets can strike quickly on offense; they have the second-highest scoring offense in the section at 35.2 points per game.

10. Lanesboro (8-1)

Last Week: 10.

The Burros bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season, beating Southland 35-6 in Tuesday's Section 1 9-Man quarterfinals. That sets up a semifinal showdown Saturday at Lanesboro against third-seeded Mabel-Canton. The teams played a track meet in their regular-season matchup, Lanesboro winning 57-30 just two weeks ago. Aside from No. 1-seeded Spring Grove, no opposing defense has figured out how to slow the Burros' offense. Other than that 28-6 loss to the Lions, Lanesboro has scored at least 30 points in all of its games.

HONORABLE MENTION (Alphabetical order): Goodhue (5-4), Mabel-Canton (7-2), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (6-3), Rushford-Peterson (7-2), Winona (7-2).