High School Football Focus: Playoffs have been wild and woolly; state is next

Sam Backer goes for nearly 300 yards rushing in the first half, LeRoy-Ostrander does it again, Mayo ends its state tournament drought, Cannon Falls gets humbled by Plainview-Elgin-Millville, No. 1 Blooming Prairie loses, and on and on.

There's so much to go over in the wild and woolly high school football playoff world. So let's get to it.

Week’s 11’s Top Performers





1. QB Sam Backer, Chatfield

Picking the junior star for the top spot here is about as easy as Backer sifting through, running over and then sprinting past a defense. Backer was at his ultimate best on Friday night, and so were the awesome Chatfield blockers who spring him. Backer finished with nearly 300 yards rushing in the first half, then tacked on two more carries in the second half to finish with a school-record 345 rushing yards. He also scored six touchdowns in Chatfield’s 46-15 Section 1AA title win over Goodhue.

2. RB Chase Johnson, LeRoy-Ostrander

The “Chase” was on once again Friday night, and as so often been the case this season, there was no catching the Cardinals’ 5-foot-6, 165-pound star. Johnson helped carry the Cardinals to a 30-6 upset win over No. 2-ranked Lanesboro, getting it done with 248 spectacular yards rushing. That included touchdown sprints of 72, 53 and 38 yards. Johnson now has more than 2,000 yards rushing this season.

3. RB Anthony Moe-Tucker, Kasson-Mantorville

After starting off the season injured, the K-M senior has rounded into the dominant player most figured he’d be. He was electric on Friday in the KoMets’ Section 1AAAA title win over Byron, scoring his team’s first three touchdowns and finishing with 157 yards rushing on nine carries. Tucker had TD runs of 7, 53 and 75 yards.

4. DL Tanner Olson, LeRoy-Ostrander

The LeRoy-Ostrander defense has gone from good to awesome in the last two weeks. Leading that charge has been the 6-3, 225-pound Olson, who toggles between defensive end and tackle for the Cardinals. And tackle he does. In L-O’s Section 1, Nine-Man championship upset win over previously unbeaten Lanesboro, Olson had a pack of bunch-crunching hits and finished with 18 tackles, one sack and also recovered a fumble.

5. RB, Noah Smith, Mayo

In one of the wilder and most impactful games that Mayo has played in years, nobody was more valuable to the Spartans’ cause than the 6-foot-1, 185-pound speedster, Smith. The senior scored three touchdowns, one of them a 53-yard catch from Bennett Ellsworth, and finished with 89 yards rushing. All of it guided Mayo back from a 16-point deficit late in the first half and ultimately beat Owatonna 38-33 in the Section 1AAAAA title game. Mayo is now headed to state for the first time in 25 years.

State-Bound Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the six southeastern Minnesota teams who are state bound and are relative to the class they play in.)





1. Chatfield (10-1)

60-14, 54-0, 46-15. Those were the scores of Chatfield’s three section playoff games, the Gophers on the winning end of all of them. Simply, this team, led by a powerful offensive line and an amazing running quarterback, Sam Backer, has turned into a juggernaut. The numbers that Backer has put up recently are dizzying. That includes him having rushed for nearly 300 yards in the first half alone in the section final against Goodhue.

2. LeRoy-Ostrander (9-2)

The Cardinals made everyone a believer after what they did in their last two games. First, they beat No. 7 ranked Grand Meadow 39-34, then topped that by crushing No. 2-ranked and previously unbeaten Lanesboro 30-6 in the section final. As good and dynamic as run-first quarterback Chase Johnson is (more than 2,000 yards rushing this season), L-O’s defense has equally turned heads in November. The Cardinals have two college-level players along their defensive line in seniors Tanner Olson (6-3, 225) and Gavin Sweeney (6-4, 210). Both big, tall, fast, agile and bone-crunching with their tackles.

3. Mayo (10-1)

The Spartans hadn’t been to state in 24 years. But Mayo ended that drought on Saturday with a drama-drenched 38-33 section title win over the team that’s owned Section 1AAAAA the last bunch of years, Owatonna. The question with Mayo is always its defense, which allows close to 20 points per game. What’s never in question is that offense of the Spartans, which might be the best in school history. If Mayo can keep putting up large point totals in the state playoffs, it has a chance to go far.

4. Kasson-Mantorville (7-3)

The KoMets were decided favorites in their Section 1AAAA championship game with surprising Byron, which stunned previously unbeaten Stewartville in the semis. K-M lived up to that status and then some against the Bears, roaring to a 42-14 win. Containing K-M’s two running stars, quarterback Matthew Donovan and running back Anthony Moe-Tucker, is a lot to ask. Donovan had 197 yards rushing against Byron, Moe-Tucker 157 on just nine carries (17 yards per run). K-M has three losses this season, but all of them to excellent teams — Mankato East, Stewartville and Owatonna. And none of those losses was by more than a touchdown.

5. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (9-2)

The Bulldogs pulled off something on Friday that has us looking at them in an entirely new light. They not only hung around with offensive running machine Cannon Falls, they beat the Bombers. And they did it while holding them to 18 points. Cannon Falls had scored 54, 52, 74 and 50 points in their previous four games. Enough said. P-E-M, take a long, deep bow. And answer the question: How did you do that?

6. Rushford-Peterson (11-0)

The Trojans are the only unbeaten team left in southeastern Minnesota. R-P would be ranked even higher in this power poll if it had more notable wins. Unranked Fillmore Central is the toughest team it played so far, and R-P beat the Falcons twice. The last time was not easy, the Trojans escaping with a 7-0 win in the Section 1A championship. R-P’s defense (allowing 8 ppg.) and the arm and legs of quarterback Malachi Bunke puts them in winning situations every week.

Things I think . . .

• LeRoy-Ostrander is one of the most fun teams I've had the privilege of watching in years. That quarterback of the Cardinals, Chase Johnson, is a big play just waiting to happen. At just 5-foot-6, he's hard to locate behind L-O's sizable offensive line. And once found, good luck bringing him down. He's lethal with his strength, speed, quickness and ability to make people miss.

• I'm not cheerleading, but I am very happy for Mayo head coach Donny Holcomb and his team for having reached the state tournament. This has been a special year for the Spartans, having finally figured out a way to get past the king of Section 1AAAAA, Owatonna. Mayo did that not once this season, but twice. Beat Owatonna — one of the top programs in the state the last 20 years under coach Jeff Williams -- and you've done something.

• It's no longer stunning to be stunned by what happens on football fields, especially high school ones. I thought Grand Meadow and Lanesboro were absolutely the top two teams in Section 1, Nine-Man. Then LeRoy-Ostrander goes out and beats them both, in order, in the playoffs. I also thought there was little chance that Stewartville wouldn't reach the state tournament. Then sub-.500 team Byron beats the Tigers in the section semifinals. I was also sure unbeaten and No. 1 ranked Blooming Prairie would stay that way in its section playoffs and return to the state tournament. Nope. Unranked Maple River took down the Blossoms 40-18-in the Section 2AA title game. And finally, there was no way that Cannon Falls would even be seriously tested, much less lose in the section tournament. Wrong again. Plainview-Elgin-Millville went out and held the Bombers 36 points below the 54 they'd been averaging in their previous seven games, winning 21-18 in the Section 1AAA championship game.

High school football. Who knows.