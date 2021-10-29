High School Football Focus: Round 2 of playoffs promises fireworks

High school football playoffs are now in full swing. It didn't take long for a sizable upset to happen, either, Lewison-Altura beating recently surging Caledonia.

Next comes a pack of games that will be much tougher to call, led by Plainview-Elgin-Millville traveling to play Lake City and LeRoy-Ostrander on the road at Grand Meadow.

And what might Lourdes be able to do to slow down offensive giant Cannon Falls?

Here’s a look at what just happened, our weekly power poll, and what’s next.

Week 9’s Top Performers

1. DT, Martin Prieto, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

The Bulldogs have been a devouring defense all season, led by ferocious players such as Prieto. On Tuesday, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Prieto was at his pursuing best with 10 tackles, including two quarterback sacks in P-E-M’s 37-0 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

2. RB, Braxton Munnikhuysen, Triton

The 6-0, 180-pound senior rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns as Triton slipped past St. Charles 30-28. The Cobras needed every inch of that with the Saints rallying from a two-touchdown deficit.

3. CB, KK Silipkoh, Century

Maybe the fastest player on Century’s team, Silipkoh took advantage of it as he picked off a pair of John Marshall passes and returned one of them 49 yards for a touchdown. Damian Gerards also had two interceptions.

4. QB, Matt Haun, Century

The senior showed off his ability to run and pass once again, throwing for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns and running for 81 and a touchdown in the Panthers' win over John Marshall. Haun was 10-for-15 passing.

5. WR, Gavin Sweeney, LeRoy-Ostrander

Best guess is that Gavin Sweeney has always been a “quality-over-quantity” guy. There wasn’t much quantity from him on Tuesday in a win over Mabel-Canton, but there sure was quality: 2 catches, both for touchdowns, and 144 yards receiving. Seventy-two yards per catch is nice.

Week 9 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Cannon Falls (7-1)

The Bombers got the day off Tuesday to begin the Section 1AAA playoffs, receiving a first-round bye. It allowed the competition a few extra days to catch its collective breath. Cannon Falls’ run, run and run again option running attack has produced point totals of 54, 62 and 74 in its last three games. Lourdes has the heavy assignment of trying to slow down this runaway train next, in the section semifinals.

2. Lanesboro (8-1)

The Burros won 53-0 in their first-round game against Lyle/Pacelli and there was a fleeting thought that — for a bottom seed — the Athletics had hung in there. Lanesboro put up 72 points the week before against Spring Grove. JT Rein and Co. are too much.

3. Blooming Prairie (9-0)

More attention needs to be paid to the Blossoms’ defense. Forever known as an offensive machine through the years, Blooming Prairie plays great on the other side of the ball, too. It just got done shutting out Medford and the Blossoms have allowed eight or fewer points in six of their nine games.

4. Stewartville (8-0)

There’s not much wrong with this team and a whole bunch of things right. The latter starts with the Tigers’ quarterback, Eli Klavetter, who’s been brilliantly efficient all season. The Tigers can run it and throw it. Defensively, they’re allowing just fewer than 14 points per game.

5. Chatfield (8-1)

This Sam Backer-at-quarterback thing sure works. Since being shifted from running back to QB, where the stud athlete still runs like crazy, the Gophers have gone from really good to great. Backer entered the playoffs having rushed for 1,406 yard and 19 touchdowns and passed for 571 yards and eight touchdowns. Chatfield hasn’t lost a game since its opener.

6. Rushford-Peterson (9-0)

The Trojans haven’t come up against a great team all season. It makes one wonder how they’ll do deeper in the playoffs when it actually happens. But through its first nine games, R-P has been way too much for everyone on its schedule. Malachi Bunke is one of a long list of standout quarterbacks in the area this season. He was good for 114 yards passing and four TDs in R-P’s quarterfinal playoff win over Wabasha-Kellogg.

7. Grand Meadow (8-1)

The Superlarks look a lot like they did from 2013-16, when they won four straight state championships. But as good as they are, they may not even get to state this year. That’s because in their same section is No. 2-ranked Lanesboro. If it materializes as expected, Grand Meadow vs. Lanesboro in the title game would be a heck of a fight. The Superlarks are coming off a 42-18 win over Houston in which they totaled 418 offensive yards.

8. Mayo (7-1)

Mayo seemed to have righted its defensive ship to end the regular season when it held Byron to 152 yards of offense. The Spartans have been consistently great all season offensively, riding the talents of running back Noah Smith, quarterback Bennett Ellsworth and receivers Cayden and Carter Holcomb. If Mayo’s defense can be sound, look out — the Spartans can go far.

9. Lake City (8-1)

The Tigers have slipped some from the middle of the season when they were looking like an absolute juggernaut and ranked No. 1 in Class AAA. Defense has been the biggest problem, with Lake City having allowed 40, 74 and 18 points in its last three games. But that offense is still humming along led by star quarterback Justin Wohlers and plenty of weapons around him.

10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (7-2)

The Bulldogs had a tough time two weeks ago against Cannon Falls, losing 52-26. But who doesn’t have trouble against the high-scoring and run-heavy Bombers? P-E-M still has one of the top defenses around and is permitting just 13 points per game. The Bulldogs’ next assignment is a fun one, traveling to take on No. 2 seed Lake City in the Section 1AAA semifinals. Lake City beat P-E-M 13-7 earlier this year.

Looking Ahead

On Saturday, in all classes, are the section semifinals.

Here is a quick look at some of the most intriguing matchups:

• Section 1AAA, No. 4 Lourdes at No. 1 Cannon Falls: At first glance, it would be easy to dismiss this one, with Cannon Falls the hottest team around. Nobody’s been able to slow down the Bombers' running attack the last bunch of weeks. In five of its last six games, Cannon Falls has scored 57, 54, 54, 52 and 74 points. But the game prior to that onslaught, Cannon Falls’ tally was not gaudy. It came against none other than Lourdes, Cannon Falls escaping with a 17-14 win. The Eagles are directed by an elite coach in Mike Kesler, whose team has pitched three straight shutouts in reclaiming its season.

• Section 1AAA, No. 3 P-E-M at No. 2 Lake City: The last time these teams faced off was Sept. 24, just as Lake City was asserting itself as a power. It sure wasn’t easy against defensive-minded P-E-M. Lake City walked away a just-barely winner, 13-7. P-E-M has picked up some steam since then and Lake City has lost some, especially defensively. Pretty sure that the Bulldogs don’t view themselves as an underdog this time.

• Section 1AA, No. 4 Triton at No. 1 Chatfield: Chatfield is in the conversation as the area’s “hottest team.” The Gophers have reeled off eight straight wins since a season-opening loss to P-E-M. They might also have the most dynamic player in the area, star running back turned quarterback Sam Backer. Backer has been putting up massive numbers since the switch. But Triton will come in confident. The teams met once before this season, Triton barely falling, 21-20. The Cobras also have running back Braxton Munnikhuysen, who is a handful in his own right.

• Section 1 9-Man, No. 3 LeRoy-Ostrander at No. 2 Grand Meadow: Grand Meadow hasn’t lost a game since its season opener, that against unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Lanesboro. But in LeRoy-Ostander, the Superlarks face a scary opponent and a dynamo at quarterback, Chase Johnson. The last time the two met was Oct. 1, Grand Meadow emerging a 44-36 winner. Johnson had 188 yards rushing and 151 yards passing in that one. But it was Grand Meadow’s Dustin Copley who was the difference, with 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, including sprints from 50 and 65 yards.