High School Football Focus: Stage is set to see who goes to state

We’ve gotten down to it. This week comes seven games in southeastern Minnesota that will determine who advances to high school football state tournaments.

One team that figured to be going, won’t be. That is Stewartville, which had looked as sound as any team in the area all season. On Saturday, Byron put an end to the Tigers’ season in stunning style.

Here’s a look at what just happened and what’s ahead.

Week 10's Top Performers





1. QB Chase Johnson, LeRoy-Ostrander

Johnson says he’s not missed a day of weight lifting since the eighth grade. The forceful senior showed he’s not kidding with the way he played against Grand Meadow on Saturday night, sprinting, twisting and slamming his way for 264 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 39-34 upset win over the section’s No. 2 seed. Johnson did it on 36 inspired carries. He also had an interception.

2. QB Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie

The senior was nearly perfect in guiding the Blossoms to a 47-19 win over No. 4 seed St. Cloud/Loyola. Kittelson finished 13-for-14 passing, for 200 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown. Kittelson destroys with his arm, his legs and his smarts.

3. RB Malakye Parker, Goodhue

The best guess is that Parker slept incredibly soundly on Saturday night. Exhaustion will do that. Parker earned the right for a long slumber after rushing the football 42 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 48-28 win over Lewiston-Altura.

4. RB Carson Hammel, Cannon Falls

Eighteen carries, 252 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Those were the 6-foot, 175-pound senior’s numbers as the Bombers stayed on the ground once more, and once more scored in the 50s in beating Lourdes 50-21 to advance to Friday's Section 1AAA final.

5. RB JT Rein/QB Seth Semmen, Lanesboro

We're going to put these two together in this spot. That’s because the teammates had almost identical rushing numbers in Lanesboro’s 45-21 win over Southland. Rein went for 227 yards and four touchdowns, Semmen for 223 yards and two TDs.

Week 10 Power Rankings

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)





1. Cannon Falls (8-1)

Cannon Falls just keeps doing it. Now make it four straight games and six of the last seven that the Bombers have scored 50 or more points. The latest came against defensive-minded Lourdes, a team that held Cannon Falls to 17 points in Week 3. One week later, the Bombers’ fuse was lit and it’s never gone out.

2. Lanesboro (10-0)

For the first time in weeks, the Burros were made to blink just a bit as they nursed an 18-7 lead in the closing minutes of the second quarter in their section semifinal game with Southland. But as far as Lanesboro is concerned, all’s well that ends well. And it did, the Burros a decisive 45-21 winner.

3. Blooming Prairie (10-0)

It’s that combination of elite offense and defense that makes the Blossoms the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA and so special. It also helps to have one of the more more prolific quarterbacks in the state on your side, Drew Kittelson. He’ll play for Minnesota State, Mankato next year.

4. Chatfield (9-1)

If there was any hesitation in placing Chatfield this high in the power ranking in previous weeks, the only hesitation now is in wondering if this is high enough for the Gophers. Never has Chatfield looked better than in the section semifinals, a 54-0 blitzing of a quality Triton team. The Gophers held the Cobras to 64 total yards of offense.

5. Mayo (8-1)

The Spartans got an initial scare in their section semifinal game against city rival Century. But in the end — as has been true all season — the Spartans’ offense was just too good. Containing quarterback Bennett Ellsworth, running back Noah Smith and the Holcomb brothers at receiver is almost impossible. And in Smith, there might not be a better player in southeastern Minnesota with his combination of speed, strength and pure running back skills.

6. Rushford-Peterson (10-0)

That test we’d been waiting for finally arrived for Rushford-Peterson, No. 4 seed Randolph providing it. The No. 3-ranked Trojans had the answer, though, after being tied 14-14 with 1:50 left in regulation of their section semifinal game. Quarterback Malachi Bunke once again did Malachi Bunke things down the stretch, including tossing a 34-yard touchdown pass to win it.

7. Stewartville (9-1)

Despite its stunning season-ending overtime loss to Byron, this is no time to dismiss Stewartville. Credit the Bears for making it happen as well as that crazy things happen in sports. Byron trailed 14-0 with less than 3 minutes to play in regulation, then did everything right to win 22-21 in overtime. Stewartville left one lasting impression this season, that it was as balanced a team as any in southeastern Minnesota.

8. LeRoy-Ostrander (8-2)

The Cardinals have gone from absent from this top-10 power poll to hopping into the No. 8 spot. Hard to leave L-O out after its performance against just once-beaten and No. 2 seed Grand Meadow in the section semifinals. Quarterback Chase Johnson is worth the price of admission, always. He wills his team and did that again Saturday in L-O’s 39-34 win.

9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (8-2)

The Bulldogs can sure play defense. On Saturday, a team that’s allowing just 13 points per game held Lake City’s prolific offense to seven points. Just twice all season has P-E-M allowed a team more than 14 points. The Bulldogs have a borderline star, too, in quarterback Connor McGuire.

10. Grand Meadow (8-2)

The Superlarks are another team that can’t be dismissed after being bounced from the playoffs. Grand Meadow’s production and winning all season has been too much for that. In likely the toughest Nine-Man section in the state, the Superlarks strung together eight straight wins before falling 39-34 to LeRoy-Ostrander and its impossible-to-stop quarterback, Chase Johnson.

Looking Ahead

The section finals are this week. Here is a look at the matchups:

• Section 1AAAAA, No. 2 Owatonna at No. 1 Mayo (Saturday , at Mayo High School) : This seems to be the Spartans’ year. The first sign of that was when they beat Owatonna 58-31 in their season opener. That after barely falling to the Huskies twice last season. But will the Mayo defense hold up enough to get it done in this state-tournament qualifying game? The Spartans have been up and down there all season, while seemingly up at all times on offense. Owatonna is coming off a 33-7 blowout win over solid Northfield.

• Section 1AAAA, No. 4 Byron vs. No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (Friday, at Mayo High School): All bets are off after what Byron did to previously unbeaten and No. 4-ranked Stewartville on Saturday, winning in overtime. On paper, though, this looks like K-M’s game to lose. The teams met to open the season and the KoMets prevailed 31-21. K-M is also coming off an impressive 45-14 thrashing of Winona. The KoMets also edged the Bears 7-0 in last year's Section 1AAAA final.

• Section 1AAA, No. 3 P-E-M vs. No. 1 Cannon Falls (Friday, at Rochester Regional Stadium): It’s tough to picture any team hanging with the Bombers these days. Cannon Falls is ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA and certainly deserves that after scoring at will against all comers the last seven weeks, routinely with point totals in the 50s. P-E-M will give it all it has, though, as its defense is as determined and active as any around.

• Section 1AA, No. 2 Goodhue vs. No. 1 Chatfield (Friday, at Kasson-Mantorville H.S.): Chatfield hasn’t lost a game since its opener and almost none of its games have been close. In its two playoff wins, the quarterback/running back Sam Backer-led Gophers have outscored their opponents 114-14. That includes blasting a formidable Triton team 54-0 in the section semifinals. Goodhue lost to Chatfield 40-15 in the regular season but is coming off an impressive 48-28 win over Lewiston-Altura in which its running game was unstoppable.

• Section 2AA, No. 2 Maple River vs. No. 1 Blooming Prairie (Friday, at Janesville): It’s never wise or even considerate to assume anything in section final games. But all signs point to Blooming Prairie rolling past Maple River in this championship. The Blossoms’ offense is great and its defense is great. And they have arguably the best quarterback in these parts in senior Drew Kittelson.

• Section 1A, No. 2 Fillmore Central vs. No. 1 Rushford-Peterson (Friday, at Winona High School): History is on R-P’s side. The Trojans beat the Falcons 26-15 in Week 2 this season. R-P also happens to be perfect, at 10-0. That said, R-P did look vulnerable on Saturday when it edged past Randolph 21-14. Fillmore Central is nowhere close to a pushover. R-P is the only team to have scored more than two touchdowns against it all season.

• Section 1, 9-Man, No. 3 LeRoy-Ostrander vs. No. 1 Lanesboro (Friday, at Triton High School): The Burros haven’t had a close call all season and are appropriately ranked with the best in Nine Man, at No. 2. They are also coming off a run-dominant blasting of Southland, 45-21. But any team that has to deal with L-O quarterback Chase Johnson had better be ready for a long night of trying to tackle him.