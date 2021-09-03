High School Football Game of the Week: Mayo hopes to get over the hump against Owatonna

OWATONNA AT MAYO

Friday, 7 p.m.

2020 records: Owatonna 4-1 Big Southeast, 5-2 overall; Mayo 2-2, 4-3.

Last meeting: Owatonna beat Mayo 30-28 on Nov. 17, 2020, in the Section 1AAAAA championship game.

Owatonna notes: The Huskies are coming off a season in which they went 5-2. The losses were 7-6 to Monticello and 34-14 to Mankato West. Owatonna is replacing a bunch of graduated players, including quarterback Brayden Truelson. There are a couple of options there, with all-section linebacker Grant Achterkirch one of them and rifle-armed Talor Bogan the other. The Huskies have a good running back in 5-9, 185-pound senior Dylan Maas. Owatonna is solid up front, though it lacks depth on both lines. Eli Spurgeon is likely the Huskies’ best offensive lineman. He goes 5-11, 250.

Mayo notes: Mayo finished 4-3 last season, two of those losses of the just barely variety to annual section and state power Owatonna. The other loss was to Mankato West, which finished its season unbeaten. Mayo appears to have as talented a team as it’s had in years, led by star senior quarterback Bennett Ellsworth and a pair of star receivers and defensive backs -- brothers Cayden (senior) and Carter Holcomb (sophomore). Mayo also has a great one in speedy and powerful senior Noah Smith, along with plenty more talent all over the field. Injuries have already bitten Mayo, though, with starters Max VandeKieft and Logan Burger out with broken collarbones.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: “I think this is going to be a super-fun game. It’s the first game of the year and fans will be in the stands. We want to limit early mistakes. The last time we played Owatonna we got down three scores and then started to come back. But you can’t do that against a great opponent like Owatonna. They are just so consistent with what they do and they do it really well every year.”

— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin