High school football notebook: Mayo's Smith finds perfect fit at Northern State

It didn’t take long for Mayo standout running back Noah Smith to realize that Northern State University was the place for him.

Smith didn’t waste any time, committing to NSU on Saturday after receiving the scholarship on an official visit.

For Smith, the vision the program had for him was especially attractive.

“The big part for me was just that coach (Mike) Schmidt, the vision he had with me just since day one about bringing in the kind of running back they want as a team, telling me the team goals, the type of team they had,” Smith said. “From day one, I just always saw them as being the one.”

NSU runs primarily a zone running scheme that creates cutback lanes designed for the running back to make one cut, before vertically attacking the defense.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and over 180 pounds to go along with a 4.54 second 40-yard dash and the ability to squat 440 pounds, Smith figures to be the perfect running back for NSU.

That’s exactly what Schmidt and new offensive coordinator Ryan Schlichte have in mind.

“(Schmidt) would show me plays and say with your ability, you should be able to do this for us in the future,” Smith said. “They want that No. 1 running back. A guy they can give all the carries too. That’s what they envision for me in the future if I work for it.”

Smith knows all about having to work for it.

He patiently waited behind some great running backs through his freshman and junior seasons, before becoming one of the best tailbacks in the area as a senior.

“You have to be patient, you have to wait your turn,” Smith said. “Coach told me I would get my time when it comes. So I just made sure I kept working and made sure I was ready when it came.”

Smith credits the offensive line in helping him reach 1,128 yards rushing, 7.2 average yards per carry, and an eye-popping 24 touchdowns, but there were few as explosive as Smith.

It’s why he was so instrumental in helping the Spartans reach the program’s first state tournament since 1997. When he went down with a foot injury early in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinal against Mahtomedi, it greatly altered the game with the Spartans falling 42-20.

But fortunately, his high school career didn’t end there as he was selected to represent the South team in the Minnesota All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was made even more special that friend and teammate Cayden Holcomb was able to join him.

“The all-star game was crazy,” Smith said. “It’s the best players in Minnesota. So it was kind of your first look at what college is going to be like. It was an honor to be selected first of all, but then getting that with Cayden as well. It was crazy.”

When it was time to make a decision, it came down to NSU and Winona State University.

He did admit the Warriors made a good run at him, but in the end, the fit in Aberdeen, S.D. was just too good.

Now he’s playing college ball.

“I’m just blessed that I was one of the players that got pursued and was able to get to that next level,” Smith said. "It's always a dream to get that next level."

Gavin Giesler

Smith isn’t the only area standout to commit to Northern State.

The Kasson-Mantorville multi-sport athlete Gavin Giesler also recently pledged to play football at in Aberdeen, S.D.

Giesler, a 6-feet-2, 200-pound senior, moved from center to tight end in the 2021 season and helped K-M reach the Class AAAA Prep Bowl. He had more than 300 receiving yards in his final high school season, playing in the KoMets' run-heavy, dominant offense.

Giesler had two touchdown catches in K-M's 42-7 Class AAAA state quarterfinal win over Fridley.

Giesler's history of playing along the offensive line also helped him at tight end, where his blocking ability was displayed.

“Gavin worked on his speed and he became a huge asset for us on offense because he was a great blocker and was also a very good receiver,” K-M coach Joel Swanson told the Post Bulletin after the season.

Giesler is also a standout forward for the Dodge County hockey team. He is the Wildcats' second-leading scorer this season, with 10 goals and 22 points.

Upper Iowa locks in J-M's Laack

Laack

Ben Laack, one of the more physical imposing offensive linemen that John Marshall has ever produced, has committed to Upper Iowa University.

Laack is 6-foot-4, 305 pounds and was a four-year starter for the Rockets. He spent much of this season injured.

Laack joins an Upper Iowa team that finished 1-10 in the powerful NSIC. But the Peacocks had four losses of seven points or fewer.

Mayo's Stencel en route to St. Paul

Dominic Stencel is another Mayo Spartan that will play in the NSIC, committing to Concordia University, St. Paul on Jan. 8.

The 6-foot-3 senior saw action on both sides of the ball but played primarily at defensive back – where he is expected to play for the Golden Bears.

Stencel tallied 26 total tackles with four going for a loss last season.