High school football playoff schedule: Mayo, Stewartville, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, R-P, Blooming Prairie, Lanesboro get top seeds

High School Football

SECTION 1AAAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 1 Mayo (7-1), bye

No. 5 John Marshall (1-7) at No. 4 Century (3-5), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Austin (1-7) at No. 3 Northfield (3-5), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Owatonna (5-3), bye

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

JM/Century winner at Mayo, 7 p.m.

Northfield/Austin winner at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Nov. 6

(At higher seed)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 1 Stewartville (8-0), bye

No. 5 Red Wing (1-7) at No. 4 Byron (2-6), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Albert Lea (0-8) at No. 3 Winona (3-5), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (5-3), bye

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

R.W./Byron winner at No. 1 Stewartville, 1 p.m.

Winona/A.L. winner at No. 2 K-M, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 5

(At Mayo High School)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 1 Cannon Falls (7-1), bye

No. 5 Pine Island (2-6) at No. 4 Lourdes (3-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 La Crescent-Hokah (0-8) at No. 2 Lake City (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1-7) at No. 3 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (6-2), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At higher seed)

P.I./Lourdes winner at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.

L.C./LaC-H winner vs. PEM/Z-M winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 5

(Location TBA)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 8 Winona Cotter (2-6) at No. 1 Chatfield (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 St. Charles (4-4) at No. 4 Triton (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Dover-Eyota (2-6) at No. 2 Goodhue (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lewiston-Altura (3-5) at No. 3 Caledonia (4-4), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At higher seed)

Cotter/Chatfield winner vs. S.C./Triton winner, 7 p.m.

D-E/Goodhue winner vs. L-A/Caledonia winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 5

(Location TBA)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 2AA

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 8 Medford (0-8) at No. 1 Blooming Prairie (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-4) at No. 4 St. Clair/Loyola (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 LeSueur-Henderson (1-7) at No. 2 Maple River (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Waterville-Elysia-Morristown (3-5) at No. 3 Blue Earth Area (7-1), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At higher seed)

Medford/Blooming Prairie winner vs. NRHEG/St. Clair/Loyola winner, 7 p.m.

LeSueur-Henderson/Maple River winner vs. WEM/Blue Earth winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 5

(At Janesville)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 8 Wabasha-Kellogg (0-8) at No. 1 Rushford-Peterson (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-5) at No. 4 Randolph (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Kingsland (3-5) at No. 2 Fillmore Central (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Hayfield (2-6) at No. 3 Faribault B.A. (6-2), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At higher seed)

W-K/R-P winner vs. K-W/Randolph winner, 7 p.m.

Kingsland/F.C. winner vs. Hayfield/FBA winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 5

(Location TBD)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

• • • • •

SECTION 1 9-MAN

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

No. 8 Lyle/Pacelli (0-7) at No. 1 Lanesboro (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Spring Grove (3-4) at No. 4 Southland (3-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Houston (2-6) at No. 2 Grand Meadow (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Mabel-Canton (4-4) at No. 3 LeRoy-Ostrander (6-2), 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 30

(At higher seed)

Spring Grove/Southland winner vs. Lyle-Pacelli/Lanesboro winner, 7 p.m.

Houston/Grand Meadow winner vs. Mabel-Canton/LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 5

(Location TBD)

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.