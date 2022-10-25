High school football playoffs: Fillmore Central advances via Wabasha-Kellogg forfeit

The Fillmore Central football team has advanced to the Section 1A semifinals after its original quarterfinal opponent Wabasha-Kellogg elected to forfeit on Monday.

The top-seeded and now 9-0 Falcons — ranked No. 2 in Class A — will now host the winner of Tuesday's quarterfinal battle between No. 4 Randolph and No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fillmore Central had beaten Wabasha-Kellogg 66-14 on Oct. 13. W-K had been outscored by an average of around 47-8 this season.

On the other side of the Section 1A bracket, No. 2 Bethlehem Academy hosts No. 7 Kingsland, while No. 3 and defending Section 1A champ Rushford-Peterson hosts No. 6 Hayfield.

Fillmore Central defeated every Section 1A opponent this season by at least two touchdowns.