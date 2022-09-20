We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
High school football polls: Lanesboro is No. 2

Grand Meadow vs Lanesboro Football
Lanesboro quarterback Mason Howard (2) is tackled on a run during a District 9-South game against Grand Meadow on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Grand Meadow.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM
For Week of Sept. 21, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses and total voting points.

CLASS AAAAAA

1. Eden Prairie (9) 90

2. Maple Grove 80

3. Prior Lake 67

4. Stillwater 57

5. Lakeville South 55

6. Rosemount 44

7. Woodbury 41

8. Shakopee 30

9. Forest Lake 17

10. Minnetonka 16

CLASS AAAAA

1. Mankato West (9) 99

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 87

3. Elk River 75

4. Mahtomedi 74

5. Chanhassen 61

6. (tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong 39

6. (tie) Rochester Mayo 39

8. Spring Lake Park 22

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 13

10. SP Harding/Humboldt 12

Others receiving votes: Chaska 11, St. Francis 10, Andover 3, Waconia 1

CLASS AAAA

1. Hutchinson (9) 99

2. Rocori 78

3. Stewartville 66

4. Simley 62

5. Holy Angels 57

6. Princeton 39

7. Mound Westonka 38

8. Marshall 34

9. Grand Rapids 21

10. Richfield 15

Others receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 11, North Branch 8, Becker 5, Detroit Lakes 5, Byron 4, Winona 4, Fridley 2

CLASS AAA

1. Cannon Falls (8) 98

2. Esko (1) 81

3. Pierz (1) 76

4. Watertown-Mayer 63

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 60

6. Milaca 44

7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38

8. Aitkin 36

9. Dassel-Cokato 12

10. Waseca 9

Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 8, Minneapolis Henry 6, Fairmont 3, Rochester Lourdes 3, Two Harbors 3, Zimmerman 3, New London-Spicer 2, Belle Plaine 1

CLASS AA

1. Chatfield (9) 98

2. Minneapolis North 84

3. Caledonia (1) 79

4. Barnesville 65

5. Jackson Co. Central 59

6. Pipestone Area 48

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 42

8. Royalton 22

9. Kimball Area 12

10. Concordia Academy 10

Others receiving votes: Osakis 9,St. Clair/Loyola 9, Blue Earth Area 5, Norwood Young America 2, West Central Area/Ashby 2, Maple River 1

CLASS A

1. Minneota (8) 98

2. (tie) BOLD 65

2. (tie) Mayer Lutheran (1) 65

4. Lester Prairie (1) 58

5. New York Mills 57

6. Fillmore Central 52

7. Mahnomen/Waubun 45

8. Kerkhover-Murdock-Sunburg 34

9. Deer River 32

10. Ottertail Central 9

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 7, Martin County West 6, Pine River-Backus 3, Bethlehem Academy 5, Red Lake County Central 3, Murray County Central 2, Randolph 2, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2, Chisholm 1

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 85

2. Lanesboro (2) 76

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 70

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 68

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 57

6. Spring Grove (1) 49

7. Verndale (1) 46

8. Renville County West 31

9. Hancock 24

10. Kittson County Central 21

Others receiving votes: Osakis Nevis 7, Grand Meadow 6, Cherry 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Red Rock Central 1, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 1

