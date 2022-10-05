We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Wednesday, October 5

Sports | Prep
High school football polls: Lourdes, Cannon Falls, P-E-M all ranked in Class AAA

Lourdes vs. Cannon Falls Football
Cannon Falls' Kalahan Anderson (30) carries the ball during a football game against Lourdes on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Lourdes beat Cannon Falls 24-22.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 05, 2022 08:58 AM
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points.

CLASS AAAAAA

1. Maple Grove (8) 5-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 5-0 82

3. Eden Prairie 4-1 68

4. Stillwater 5-0 65

5. Prior Lake 4-1 49

6. Shakopee 4-1 39

7. Lakeville South 3-2 38

8. Forest Lake 5-0 34

9. (tie) Centennial 4-1 9

9. (tie) East Ridge 3-2 9

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1

CLASS AAAAA

1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89

3. Elk River 5-0 79

4. Mahtomedi 5-0 75

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 5-0 59

6. Sauk Rapids-Ricer 5-0 36

7. (tie) Chanhassen 4-1 34

7. (tie) St. Francis 5-0 34

9. Rochester Mayo 4-1 33

10. Waconia 4-1 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Lake Park 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1

CLASS AAAA

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 89

2. Hutchinson (2) 4-1 85

3. Simley (1) 5-0 83

4. Mound Westonka 5-0 67

5. Becker (1) 4-1 52

6. Rocori 5-1 50

7. Marshall 5-0 45

8. Grand Rapids 5-0 40

9. North Branch 4-1 13

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 10

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 4, Richfield 3, Detroit Lakes 1, Princeton 1, Pequot Lakes 1

CLASS AAA

1. Esko (7) 5-0 92

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 5-0 83

3. Milaca (1) 5-0 80

4. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 56

5. Rochester Lourdes 4-1 48

6. Cannon Falls 4-1 44

7. (tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-1 38

7. (tie) Waseca 4-1 38

9. Watertown-Mayer 4-1 22

10. Minneapolis Henry 5-0 19

Others receiving votes: Pierz 14, New London-Spicer 6, Aitkin 5, Zimmerman 4, Pequot Lakes 1

CLASS AA

1. Chatfield (8) 5-0 97

2. Minneapolis North 5-0 84

3. Caledonia (2) 5-0 81

4. Barnesville 5-0 73

5. Jackson County Central 5-0 59

6. Pipestone Area 5-0 47

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 39

8. Kimball Area 5-0 22

9. Concordia Academy 5-0 21

10. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 5-0 16

Others receiving votes: Rush City 4, Blue Earth Area 3, West Central Area/Ashby 2

CLASS A

1. BOLD (6) 5-0 92

2. Lester Prairie (2) 5-0 80

3. New York Mills (2) 5-0 77

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 5-0 66

5. Fillmore Central 5-0 58

6. Deer River 5-0 48

7. Mayer Lutheran 4-1 43

8. Minneota 4-1 30

9. Martin County West 5-0 23

10. Lakeview 4-1 16

Others receiving votes: Dawson Boyd 6, Ottertail Central 3, Rushford-Peterson 3, Braham 2, Chisholm 2,

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (5) 5-0 90

2. Lanesboro (1) 5-0 77

3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 5-0 76

4, Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-0 66

5. Spring Grove (1) 5-0 63

6. Verndale (1) 5-0 59

7. Renville County West 5-0 51

8. Kittson Co. Central 5-0 25

9. Cherry 5-0 24

10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 5, Mabel-Canton 5, Hancock 3, Cedar Mountain 1

Mayo-Century-volleyball-Oct. 4
Prep
Century makes a statement — in five grueling sets against Mayo
It had been a while, but Century finally got the best of Mayo in a volleyball match on Tuesday night. It took five sets to get it done.
October 04, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lake City, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer
Prep
No. 4 PIZM shuts out Lake City to grab second straight conference title
PIZM used its speed and on-field coaching from Brandt Konik to beat Lake City 2-0.
October 04, 2022 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

By Staff reports
