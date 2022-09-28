We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school football polls: Mankato West second, Mayo seventh

JM vs. Mayo football
Brigg Poppe (21) and Tore Papenfuss (30) run out onto the field with the Addington Jug in hand before the game against John Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 28, 2022 09:25 AM
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record  and total voting points.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 4-0 80

2. Prior Lake 4-0 70

3. Rosemount 4-0 61

4. Stillwater 4-0 53

5. Eden Prairie 3-1 50

6. Lakeville South 3-1 45

7. Woodbury 4-0 31

8. Shakopee 3-1 24

9. Forest Lake 4-0 17

10. Minnetonka 3-1 11

Others receiving votes: None

CLASS AAAAA

1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79

3. Elk River 4-0 71

4. Mahtomedi 4-0 66

5. Chanhassen 4-0 47

6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 42

7. Rochester Mayo 4-0 41

8. Spring Lake Park 3-1 27

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 14

10. St. Francis 4-0 11

Others receiving votes: St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (4-0) 7, Waconia (3-1) 2

CLASS AAAA

1. Rocori (7) 5-0 88

2. Stewartville (2) 4-0 85

3. Simley 4-0 67

4. Hutchinson 3-1 54

5. Mound Westonka 4-0 50

6. Marshall 4-0 46

7. Grand Rapids 4-0 35

8. Becker 3-1 31

9. North Branch 4-0 18

10, Detroit Lakes 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 3-1) 8, Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 4, Princeton (3-1) 4

CLASS AAA

1. Cannon Falls (8) 4-0 89

2. Esko (1) 4-0 77

3. Pierz 4-0 69

4. Milaca 4-0 57

5. Dilworth-Glyndon -Felton 4-0 54

6. Dassel-Cokato 3-1 39

7. Aitkin 4-0 38

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-0 32

9. Waseca 3-1 20

10. Watertown-Mayer 3-1 13

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Henry (4-0) 4, Rochester Lourdes (3-1) 4, New London-Spicer (3-1) 2

CLASS AA

1. Chatfield (7) 4-0 87

2. Minneapolis North 4-0 74

3. Caledonia (2) 4-0 73

4. Barnesville 4-0 66

5. Jackson County Central 4-0 53

6. Pipestone Area 4-0 44

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 37

8. Kimball Area 4-0 21

9. Concordia Academy 4-0 18

10. (tie) Norwood YA 4-0 7

10. (tie) St. Clair/ Loyola 4-0 7

Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area (3-1) 5, Rush City (4-0) 3

CLASS A

1. BOLD (5) 4-0 82

2. (tie) Lester Prairie 4-0 58

2. (tie) New York Mills (1) 4-0 58

4. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 53

4. (tie) Mayer Lutheran (2) 3-1 53

6. Fillmore Central 4-0 46

7. Lakeview (1) 4-0 44

8. Deer River 4-0 39

9. Minneota 3-1 34

10. Ottertail Central 4-0 17

Others receiving votes: Martin County West (4-0) 8, Red Lake County Central (4-0) 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (3-1) 1

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 4-0 80

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 4-0 71

3. Lanesboro (1) 4-0 65

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0 61

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 58

6. Spring Grove (1) 4-0 45

7. Verndale (1) 4-0 45

8. Renville Co. West 4-0 36

9. Kittson Co. Central 4-0 24

10. Cherry 4-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hancock (3-1) 4, Norman Co. East/U-H (4-0) 2,

Related Topics: FOOTBALLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLMANKATOSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEKASSON-MANTORVILLECANNON FALLSPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLELOURDES HIGH SCHOOLCHATFIELDCALEDONIAPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINLANESBOROSPRING GROVE
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
