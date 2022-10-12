We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Wednesday, October 12

Sports | Prep
High school football polls: Stewartville, Chatfield are No. 1

Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football
Stewartville's Henry Tschetter (1) makes a catch during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Kasson. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 12, 2022 09:26 AM
For Week of Oct. 11, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points

CLASS AAAAAA

1. Maple Grove (8) 6-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 6-0 82

3. Stillwater 6-0 72

4. Shakopee 5-1 63

5. Eden Prairie 4-2 51

6. Lakeville South 4-2 47

7. Prior Lake 4-2 33

8. Centennial 4-2 29

9. Forest Lake 5-1 14

10. Woodbury 5-1 8

Also receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 2

CLASS AAAAA

1. Mankato West (8) 6-0 97

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 6-0 92

3. Elk River 6-0 81

4. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0 68

5. St. Francis 6-0 54

6. Mahtomedi 5-1 51

7. Chanhassen 5-1 48

8. Rochester Mayo 5-1 35

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-1 15

10. Waconia 4-2 6

Also receiving votes: Andover 4. St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 3, Bloomington Kennedy11, Spring Lake Park 1

CLASS AAAA

1. Stewartville (7) 6-0 90

2. Hutchinson (1) 5-1 86

3. Simley (1) 6-0 82

4. Mound Westonka 6-0 68

5. Becker (1) 5-1 66

6. Marshall 6-0 53

7. Grand Rapids 6-0 41

8. North Branch 5-1 18

9. Willmar 5-1 16

10. Rocori 5-2 9

Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 6, Princeton 3

CLASS AAA

1. Esko (8) 6-0 95

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 6-0 89

3. Dassel-Cokato 5-1 74

4. Rochester Lourdes 5-1 72

5. Cannon Falls 5-1 52

6. Waseca 5-1 45

7. Milaca 5-1 34

8. Watertown-Mayer 5-1 30

9. Minneapolis Henry 6-0 22

10. New London-Spicer 5-1 19

Also receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 11, Pierz 3, Pequot Lakes 1

CLASS AA

1. Chatfield (9) 6-0 99

2. Minneapolis North (1) 6-0 89

3. Barnesville 6-0 78

4, Jackson County Central 6-0 67

5. Caledonia 5-1 55

6. Eden Valley-Watkins 6-0 52

7. Kimball Area 6-0 37

8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6-0 27

9. Pipestone Area 5-1 14

10. Blue Earth Area 5-1 11

Also receiving votes: Concordia Academy 7, Rush City 6

West Central Area/Ashby 3, St. Agnes 2, Osakis 1

CLASS A

1. BOLD (7) 6-0 94

2. Lester Prairie (2) 6-0 86

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 6-0 76

4. Fillmore Central 6-0 65

5. Deer River (1) 6-0 58

6. Mayer Lutheran 5-1 45

7. Minneota 5-1 39

8. Martin Co. West 6-0 34

9. (tie) Lakeview 5-1 17

10. (tie) New York Mills 5-1 17

Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 9, Rushford-Peterson 5, Ottertail Central 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (6) 6-0 92

2. Lanesboro (1) 6-0 78

3. Fertile Beltrami (2) 6-0 75

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-0 67

5. Verndale (1) 6-0 62

6. Spring Grove 6-0 60

7. Renville County West 6-0 50

8. Kittson Co. Central 6-0 32

9. Hancock 5-1 10

10. Cherry 5-1 9

Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 5, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3

RCTC football
Class A boys state soccer: PIZM
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Swimming Results Scores graphic
z-m byron
Mayo, Century boys soccer
