High school football polls: Stewartville, Chatfield are No. 1

The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A. The Mayo boys are No. 1 in Section 1AAA.

The RCTC football team nearly had its final game of the regular season called off, but Vermilion Community College will be able to field a team for just the fourth time this season on Saturday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.