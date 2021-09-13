SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school football: Rochester statistical leaders through Week 1

Individual and team football stats for Century, John Marshall, Mayo and Lourdes.

090321-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-9057.jpg
Mayo’s Ayden Mesmer (7) tackles Owatonna’s Conner Grems (2) during a football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 52-31. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
September 13, 2021 09:00 AM
TEAM STATISTICS

Offense

Rushing Passing Total

Mayo 286 119 406

Century 38 95 133

John Marshall -25 54 29

Defense

Rushing Passing Total

Century 204 31 235

John Marshall 127 142 296

Mayo 13 314 327

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Rushes Yards Avg.

Noah Smith, Mayo 21 188 8.9

Tore Pappenfus, Mayo 1 52 52.0

Lebron See-Stadstad, Mayo 4 45 11.3

Matthew Haun, Cent 10 25 2.5

Cole Elbing, Cent 11 20 1.8

Rudy Lazoya, Mayo 2 22 11.0

Justin Jarland, JM 2 1 1.5

Passing

Comp Att Int TD Yards

Bennett Ellsworth, Mayo 9 20 0 1 119

Matthew Haun, Cent 10 18 1 1 88

Gunnar Dokken, JM 8 24 4 0 54

Harrison Esau, Cent 1 1 0 0 7

Receiving

Rec. Yards Avg.

Cayden Holcomb, Mayo 6 103 17.1

Damian Gerads, Cent 2 36 18.0

Jacob Wills, Cent 4 26 6.5

Zach Ladu, JM 2 25 12.5

Lael Martinez, JM 1 18 9.0

Eli Thompson, Cent 2 16 8.0

Jose Mares, Cent 2 12 6.0

Dominic Stencel, Mayo 1 11 11.0

Jaricho Mims, JM 1 9 9.0

Griffin Langer, Cent 1 6 6.0

Spencer Pearson, Mayo 2 5 2.5

Darius Jordan, JM 2 4 2.0

Scoring

TD 2pt FG PAT Pts

Noah Smith, Mayo 5 0 0 0 30

Cayden Holcomb, Mayo 2 0 0 0 12

Mario Magnotto, Mayo 0 0 1 5 8

Eli Thompson, Cent 1 0 0 0 6

Tore Pappenfus, Mayo 1 0 0 0 6

Jackson Tran, Mayo 0 1 0 0 2

