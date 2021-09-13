High school football: Rochester statistical leaders through Week 1
Individual and team football stats for Century, John Marshall, Mayo and Lourdes.
TEAM STATISTICS
Offense
Rushing Passing Total
Mayo 286 119 406
Century 38 95 133
ADVERTISEMENT
John Marshall -25 54 29
Defense
Rushing Passing Total
Century 204 31 235
John Marshall 127 142 296
Mayo 13 314 327
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
ADVERTISEMENT
Rushes Yards Avg.
Noah Smith, Mayo 21 188 8.9
Tore Pappenfus, Mayo 1 52 52.0
Lebron See-Stadstad, Mayo 4 45 11.3
Matthew Haun, Cent 10 25 2.5
Cole Elbing, Cent 11 20 1.8
Rudy Lazoya, Mayo 2 22 11.0
Justin Jarland, JM 2 1 1.5
ADVERTISEMENT
Passing
Comp Att Int TD Yards
Bennett Ellsworth, Mayo 9 20 0 1 119
Matthew Haun, Cent 10 18 1 1 88
Gunnar Dokken, JM 8 24 4 0 54
Harrison Esau, Cent 1 1 0 0 7
Receiving
Rec. Yards Avg.
Cayden Holcomb, Mayo 6 103 17.1
Damian Gerads, Cent 2 36 18.0
Jacob Wills, Cent 4 26 6.5
Zach Ladu, JM 2 25 12.5
Lael Martinez, JM 1 18 9.0
Eli Thompson, Cent 2 16 8.0
Jose Mares, Cent 2 12 6.0
Dominic Stencel, Mayo 1 11 11.0
Jaricho Mims, JM 1 9 9.0
Griffin Langer, Cent 1 6 6.0
Spencer Pearson, Mayo 2 5 2.5
Darius Jordan, JM 2 4 2.0
Scoring
TD 2pt FG PAT Pts
Noah Smith, Mayo 5 0 0 0 30
Cayden Holcomb, Mayo 2 0 0 0 12
Mario Magnotto, Mayo 0 0 1 5 8
Eli Thompson, Cent 1 0 0 0 6
Tore Pappenfus, Mayo 1 0 0 0 6
Jackson Tran, Mayo 0 1 0 0 2