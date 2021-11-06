High school football Section Championship Scoreboard
Scores from Friday's high school football section championship games in southeastern Minnesota
High School Football
SECTION 1AAAA
Championship game
(At Mayo High School)
Kasson-Mantorville 45, Byron 14
SECTION 1AAA
Championship game
(at Rochester Regional Stadium)
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Cannon Falls 18
SECTION 1AA
Championship game
(at Kasson-Mantorville High School)
Chatfield 46, Goodhue 15
SECTION 2AA
Championship game
(at Janesville)
Maple River 40, Blooming Prairie 18
SECTION 1A
Championship game
(at Winona, Paul Giel Field)
Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central 0
SECTION 1 9-MAN
Championship game
(at Triton High School, Dodge Center)
LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Lanesboro 6
