Sports | Prep

High school football Section Championship Scoreboard

Scores from Friday's high school football section championship games in southeastern Minnesota

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 05, 2021 08:46 PM
High School Football

SECTION 1AAAA

Championship game

(At Mayo High School)

Kasson-Mantorville 45, Byron 14

SECTION 1AAA

Championship game

(at Rochester Regional Stadium)

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 21, Cannon Falls 18

SECTION 1AA

Championship game

(at Kasson-Mantorville High School)

Chatfield 46, Goodhue 15

SECTION 2AA

Championship game

(at Janesville)

Maple River 40, Blooming Prairie 18

SECTION 1A

Championship game

(at Winona, Paul Giel Field)

Rushford-Peterson 7, Fillmore Central 0

SECTION 1 9-MAN

Championship game

(at Triton High School, Dodge Center)

LeRoy-Ostrander 30, Lanesboro 6

