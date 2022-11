High school football state tournament matchups

Here are the matchups for the quarterfinals of the Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 9-Man high school football state tournaments.

We'll update these as teams qualify for state by winning section championship games this weekend.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AAAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, Nov. 12

Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 7 p.m. (at Woodbury H.S.)

Section 7 champion vs. Section 8 champion, 7 p.m. (at Maple Grove H.S.)

Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 7 p.m. (at Prior Lake H.S.)

Section 5 champion vs. Section 6 champion, 7 p.m. (at Osseo H.S.)

CLASS AAAA

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 10

Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 7 p.m. (at Forest Lake H.S.)

Section 7 champion vs. Section 8 champion, 7 p.m. (at Blaine H.S.)

Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 7 p.m. (at Lakeville South H.S.)

Section 5 champion vs. Section 6 champion, 7 p.m. (at Osseo H.S.)

CLASS AAA

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 10

Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 7 p.m. (at Hastings H.S.)

Section 5 champion vs. Section 6 champion, 7 p.m. (at Elk River H.S.)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 7 p.m. (at Burnsville H.S.)

Section 7 champion vs. Section 8 champion, 7 p.m. (at Brainerd H.S.)

CLASS AA

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 10

Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 7 p.m. (at St. Anthony Village H.S.)

Section 7 champion vs. Section 8 champion, 7 p.m. (at St. Cloud Tech H.S.)

Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 7 p.m. (at Rochester Mayo H.S.)

Section 5 champion vs. Section 6 champion, 7 p.m. (at Monticello H.S.)

CLASS A

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Nov. 11

Section 3 champion vs. Section 4 champion, 7 p.m. (at Crown College)

Section 7 champion vs. Mahnomen/Waubun (Section 8), 7 p.m. (at Brainerd H.S.)

Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 7 p.m. (at Jordan H.S.)

Minneota (Section 5) vs. Section 6 champion, 7 p.m. (at Alexandria H.S.)

CLASS 9-MAN

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 10

Red Rock Central (Section 3) vs. Section 4 champion, 7 p.m. (at Buffalo H.S.)

Section 7 champion vs. Kittson Co. Central (Section 8), 7 p.m. (at Moorhead H.S.)

Section 1 champion vs. Section 2 champion, 7 p.m. (at Macalester College)

Section 5 champion vs. Fertile-Beltrami (Section 6), 7 p.m. (at Grand Rapids H.S.)