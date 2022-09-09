High school football Week 2 games to watch: Cannon Falls, PEM ready for another heart thumper

The last time the Cannon Falls and Plainview-Elgin-Millville football teams met, they delivered an instant classic.

It was the Section 1AAA championship game last fall, where a pair of gritty teams appeared to trade knockout blows in a frigid fourth quarter until the Bulldogs stuffed the Bombers on a fourth-and-2 at Cannon Falls' own 26-yard line.

PEM capitalized on the short field with Connor McGuire scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 31 seconds left. The Bulldogs held on for a 21-18 victory, snapping the Bombers' run of four consecutive Section 1AAA titles, before carrying that momentum all the way into the Class AAA state championship game.

Now the two hope to deliver another heart-thumper, only this time in Week 2 of the regular season.

“We definitely know that Cannon Falls had a team that could have won the state championship last year,” P-E-M coach Kevin Lamb said. “We certainly take into consideration the feelings they will likely harbor after we knocked them out of the playoffs in the section championship. Our guys need to be aware that this is a huge challenge and that there will be a playoff atmosphere for game 2 this season. We look forward to playing them every year as they are a premier program in our league and one of the most physical teams we will play; the competition helps us improve immensely.

“There is definitely a buzz around our locker room and practice field heading into the week.”

Cannon Falls, meanwhile, is staying even-keel, downplaying the significance of Friday night’s contest. Perhaps, because it was the Bombers who beat P-E-M in the regular season 52-26.

“This is a new year for both teams, we each lost a good group of seniors and have new kids at many positions,” Bombers coach Dan Meyers said. “Our goal is to keep improving each week so we can be playing our best football at the end of the season.”

The players might be different in some spots, but at the end of the day it is these two teams that once again expect to be playing for a section title.

And it’s easy to see why.

Cannon Falls is again loaded on offense with a core group of seniors in C/DT Isaac Fehling, OT/DT Will Regenscheid, QB/LB Colton Otto, RB/LB Kalahan Anderson, RB/DB Jon Banks and RB/LB Colton Black. They helped the Bombers rush for 298 yards on 58 carries in a 38-33 victory against Goodhue in last week’s opener. Five different players scored a rushing TD and recorded at least 20 yards on the ground. It's what makes the Bombers tough every season.

“Colton Otto is a dude,” Lamb said. “We certainly expect him to carry the load for the Bombers this Friday, and we dread that dang Power-T offense where nobody really knows who has the ball. Of course they have made a few changes due to personnel, but overall what we see on film is what they have become so good at. I wouldn't be surprised if they have something new and special in mind for us, but I also bet that, like us, the most common adjustment to any scheme is just to execute it better.”

The Bulldogs held the Bombers to 255 total yards the last time these two played. One of the biggest reasons is P-E-M's ability swarm to the ball and not miss when getting there. It's a trait, the Bulldogs have seemed to perfect in recent years.

“What P-E-M has done well for many years is being excellent at tackling,” Meyers said. “They play good defense, and can limit your big play capability.”

Because of that defense P-E-M has its sights set on another Section 1AAA title.

That group appeared to be in mid-season form in last week's opener by holding Lewiston-Altura to 129 total yards in a 28-8 Bulldogs win. The only Cardinals score came late in the game, with backup players on the field.

The Bulldogs well-balanced offense pairs well with that defense. They ran for nearly 200 yards with Hunter Tentis leading the way with 98 yards on 18 carries.

First-year starting quarterback Kyler Lamb tossed two touchdown passes to Kaiden Peters — someone who Meyers said gives the Bulldogs an explosive element this season.

Add it all up and Friday's game has the makings of another good one.

“We know P-E-M will be sharp,” Meyers said. “It should be a great matchup yet again.”

PB's Picks

The Rushford-Peterson football team, including quarterback Malachi Bunke (holding section trophy), Cade Hanson (34) and Carson Thompson (55) celebrate after beating Fillmore Central 7-0 in the Section 1A championship game on Friday in Winona. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo

• Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m., Friday: Bragging rights will be on the line early this season when two of the best in Section 1A square off. The Trojans won both meetings against R-P last season, including 7-0 in the Section 1A title game. Expect another tough and physical game as both teams picked up shutouts by identical 14-0 scores in their openers, with R-P beating Medford and FC knocking off Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in week 1.

• Byron at Faribault, 7:30 p.m., Friday: Byron is coming off an emotional victory, defeating Kasson-Mantorvile for the first time in 19 years with a 28-17 win. Now the Bears hope they can keep that momentum going against the Falcons. Junior running back Adam Glynn should help with that. He piled up 165 yards rushing on 25 carries along with three touchdowns, the longest of which went for 64 yards on the Bears third play from scrimmage in the second half. The Falcons, meanwhile, had little trouble in a 41-7 defeat of Albert Lea and defeated Byron 32-14 in Week 2 last year.

Rochester teams

Century’s Tommy Tankhamvang (6) and Eli Thompson react after a play during a football game against Northfield on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

• Owatonna at Century, 7 p.m. Friday: Century could be missing some players due to injury and illness. ... Owatonna has won 12 straight in the series. ... Century opened with a tough 23-21 loss as New Prague pulled out the win with a field goal with three seconds left. Owatonna suffered a 34-27 loss to a strong Mayo team. Century got its passing attack going as Harrison Esau threw for 316 yards and three TDs. Eli Thompson had seven catches for 176 yards and a TD. But coach Jon Vik said the Panthers need to run the ball better. “Owatonna's defense held Mayo to minimal rushing and created turnovers,” Vik said. “They had explosive plays on offense. We will have to run the ball better and continue to build on our passing game. Our defense played well but will have to play even better this week.”

• Northfield at Mayo, 7 p.m.: The Spartans will look to get the run game going against a Northfield team that looked good in a 35-7 win over Austin. ... Mayo is coming off a thrilling victory over Section 1AAAAA rival Owatonna. Senior defensive lineman Ethan Kramer picked off a screen pass with 4 minutes left in regulation and rumbled into the end zone for the winning points against rival Owatonna. Mayo scored a pair of touchdowns to overcome a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter. Junior receiver Carter Holcomb was spectacular with 138 yards receiving on eight receptions and a pair of touchdowns from new quarterback Rees Grimsrud.

• St. Charles at Lourdes, 7 p.m., today: It’s been more than a decade since these teams met; and this is a matchup of two teams that like to run the ball and traditionally do it very well. ... St. Charles is on a high after a big 42-14 win against Lake City. ... Lourdes learned a lot about itself from a 35-14 loss at defending Class AA state champion Chatfield. ... Saints RB Tytan Small is a converted offensive lineman. He played center last season. He has breakaway ability, too, with three long TD runs last week (44, 65 and 37 yards). “They do a great job running their system, and beat a great Lake City program," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said of St. Charles. "They’re very confident coming here. (Small) had over 200 yards, tough kid. Should be a heck of a football game. We need to do a good job in all three phases.”

• John Marshall at Austin, 7 p.m., today: This game matches two programs that have struggled the last number of years. JM believes it has reason to have better results this year, with excellent speed and a head coach — Kyle Riggott — with some new ideas and loads of energy. The Rockets didn’t walk away feeling great after their first game, a 23-0 loss to state defending champion Mankato West in a game that lasted only the first half due to lightning. JM did play without dynamic quarterback Darius Jordan, who was nursing a sore shoulder. The speedy junior is expected to play against Austin. Austin lost 35-7 to Northfield in its opener last week. The Packers’ only score came on a 54-yard interception return. JM beat Austin 32-12 in the teams’ meeting last year.