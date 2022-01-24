High School Girls Basketball Focus: Century is on the rise

Rochester Century hasn't had a winning girls basketball season since 2011-12.

Ample evidence has been provided so far this year suggesting the Panthers will turn that around this season and finish with a winning record. Century currently sits at 8-5 overall and just missed Thursday against the No. 9-ranked team in Class AAA, Mankato West, falling in double overtime.

Find out more about the Panthers, as well as dig into the rest of another meaty High School Girls Basketball Focus below.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson (23) dribbles while defended by Chatfield's Peyton Berg (21) during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Malia Nelson, Dover-Eyota

Nelson has been great all season, but possibly never better than she was Monday against Fillmore Central. The senior guard/forward finished with 30 points, hitting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and 5 of 6 free throws. She also grabbed 9 rebounds, had 7 steals and dished out 6 assists.

Hayfield's Natalie Beaver (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Houston Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

2. Natalie Beaver, Hayfield

Beaver missed a couple of games recently with an injury. But the 5-foot-10 sophomore is obviously no worse for wear after what she did against Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday — 26 points, 11 rebounds, three 3-pointers. Then, on Thursday, she was a perfect 11 of 11 from the field, including hitting both of her 3-point tries, for 24 points. She did that in just 12 MINUTES after being hit with extreme foul trouble.

3. Kristen Watson, Hayfield

Watson has done it again. This time, the sophomore guard had 31 points, 5 assists and 4 steals in a win Thursday over Medford. She hit 11 of 22 field-goal tries, including 2 of 6 on 3-pointers

Goodhue's Joslyn Carlson (45) dribbles past Kasson-Mantorville's Mya Suess (32) in a game last season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

4. Joslyn Carlson, Goodhue

Part of landing in this Top-5 Performers list is who you’re performing against. On Tuesday, No. 3-ranked Goodhue was taking on a Caledonia team that had been white hot, with seven straight wins, including against powers Dover-Eyota and Lake City. That was no problem for Goodhue’s versatile senior Carlson, as she had 22 points and eight rebounds in helping beat the Warriors. Carlson hit 9 of 15 shots and had 19 of her points in the second half.

5. Aby Shubert, Kasson-Mantorville; Brylee Everson, Triton

Shubert, regarded as one of the best shooters around, was just that against struggling Cannon Falls on Friday. The junior buried eight 3-pointers on her way to 38 points. Iverson was also unstoppable on Friday with 39 points and also did it against a struggling team, winless United South Central. On Saturday, in a lopsided win over St. Charles, Iverson was just as good with 34 points and 10 rebounds.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.

1. Hayfield (17-0)

The Vikings are getting otherworldly performances out of sophomore standouts Natalie Beaver and Kristen Watson. They’ve got all kinds of speed and skill next to them, too. It’s easy to conceive of Hayfield — which doesn’t play a loaded schedule — entering the postseason unbeaten. Hayfield has been beating its opponents by an average of 32 points per game.

2. Austin (13-1)

The Packers are scoring 68 points per game and allowing 48. Those sure are winning numbers. The only loss has been to No. 4-ranked St. Paul Como Park. The Packers are ranked No. 1 in Cass AAA.

3. Goodhue (16-1)

It’s been a gauntlet for Goodhue, having played powers Caledonia, Lake City and Stewartville back-to-back-to-back. The Wildcats sure answered that call, winning all of those games.

Dover-Eyota’s Miranda Palmby (24) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Pine Island on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

4. Dover-Eyota (15-3)

The Eagles might be the latest “hottest team around.” D-E has won six straight, including attention-getters over Winona Cotter, Byron and Stewartville, the latter by 23 points. Sophia Andring has really come on for D-E. She had 24 points against Fillmore Central and then followed that up with 16 against Stewartville. Miranda Palmby had 15 points against the Tigers, Paige Johnson 13 and star Malia Nelson 19.

5. Winona Cotter (11-3)

Cotter had since Jan. 7 to stew about its loss to Dover-Eyota, one that snapped a 10-game winning streak. It got back to business on Friday, beating Lewiston-Altura 65-32. The Ramblers will be favored in their next six games, at least.

6. Caledonia (12-6)

The only loss in its last nine games was to No. 3-ranked Goodhue, and that was by just five points. The Warriors are packed with juniors, which also bodes well for next season.

7. Lake City (10-5)

What a punishing schedule of late for Lake City, in order, taking on Caledonia, Lourdes, Byron, Goodhue and then on Jan. 25, Stewartville. Lake City is 1-3 so far in that stretch.

8. Century (8-5)

Century has five losses this season, all but one of them to a state-ranked team. The latest was a heart-breaker, falling in double overtime to Mankato West.

9. Mayo (11-4)

The Spartans have one of the top players in southeastern Minnesota, Hannah Hanson. They also have a budding inside presence in Ava Miller and a handful of good shooters and quickness.

10. Lourdes (10-6)

It’s been a rugged stretch for Lourdes, which has dropped three of its last four games. But the Eagles got a needed and impressive win over Byron on Thursday. Lourdes limited the Bears to just 14 second-half points.

NEWS AND NOTES

Century’s turnaround season

The Century girls basketball team’s record the last four years read like this: 4-15 (2020-21), 6-21, 0-26, 6-21.

That in mind, the Panthers are feeling great about what’s going on now. Century is sitting at 6-3 in the Big Nine Conference and 8-5 overall. It’s also riding momentum, with four wins in its last five games. The loss was in double overtime on Thursday to No. 9-ranked Mankato West. Four of Century’s five losses have been to teams currently ranked in the state’s top 10.

From Day 1, this season has had a different feel for Century third-year head coach Chadd Clarey.

“It all starts in the off-season, and a lot of our girls played summer AAU basketball,” Clarey said. “So I knew they wanted to get in the gym and wanted to improve their skills. That carried over to this season. That first day of practice, I could see that everyone had improved.”

But it wasn’t just that. Clarey also detected a new sense of “want to” within the program, and that desire wasn’t restricted to self improvement.

“Everyone was wanting to get better themselves and also wanting to push their teammates,” Clarey said. “And that’s the hardest thing to do, to push your teammates, no matter if you’re starting, or you’re playing anywhere from on the ninth-grade team, to the varsity.”

Just three weeks into the season, Century had already tied last year’s win total of four.

It's been two players who’ve stood out statistically, senior forward Jordyn Sutton and sophomore guard Taylor Clarey. Sutton, a quick and knifing 5-foot-10 forward, is averaging a team-high 16 points, as well as 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

“Jordyn is playing fantastic,” Chadd Clarey said. “She’s playing very smart and taking shots that we need her to take. She’s also been unselfish, passing to people who have an even better shot then she does (on various possessions).”

Taylor Clarey is averaging 15 points, 4 steals and 3 assists. She also has a sky-high 57 deflections.

But more and more, this sophomore-dominant team is turning into a balanced group, with a variety of scoring sources. Center Ella Zmolek recently had a 17-point night and forward Bailey Klote an 18-point outing.

Zmolek is the team’s top rebounder, at seven per game. Guard Audrey Whitney leads in assists, at four per game.

“This has been a blast,” Chadd Clarey said. “I look forward to coaching these girls every day. That’s because every day, they are pushing themselves to get better.”

Burros' Ruen dominating inside

Game by game, Kaci Ruen is coming to an understanding about her potential.

This past Tuesday, the 5-foot-11 Lanesboro center poured in a career-best 26 points in a win over Mabel-Canton.

Ruen is also making similar jumps season by season. The junior averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds in 2020-21. This season, she’s upped those marks to 19 points and 10 rebounds per game, while shooting a stellar 60% from the field and turning into a deft passer.

And next year? Well, she might just extend her shooting range and become a more frequent driver to the basket.

“Just being a year older, going from a sophomore to a junior, has helped her,” Lanesboro coach Bret Klaehn said. “She’s learned a lot and is always asking questions. Kaci learns from each game and learns the different ways that each player defends her. Sometimes there are double teams to have to adapt to. Last year, she’d get pestered (by defenders) and get frustrated. Now, she’s got counter moves for those defenders who are being aggressive with her.”

In Klaehn’s system, Ruen is an old-fashioned center. That comes at a time when basketball is trending away from back-to-the-basket play. But with Ruen’s size and strength, the Lanesboro coach wants to take full advantage of what she has to offer.

And what she offers is a lot. That’s whether she has the ball in her hands, or is offering teammates advice. She is a skilled player and a leader.

“Kaci communicates well on the floor, and that communication is huge,” Klaehn said. “She is a great scorer and rebounder, but she is also one of our most knowledgeable players.”

Blooming Prairie's Bobbie Bruns (3) dribbles past Fillmore Central's Emma Breitsprecher (22) during a Section 1A championship girls basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Booming Prairie’s Bruns picks Gustavus

Point guard Bobbie Bruns has been a force for years for the Blooming Prairie basketball team.

Bruns is the third-leading all-time scorer at Blooming Prairie with 1,238 points. She is also the school’s record holder for points in a game (37, accomplished this past Jan. 11), holds the single-season assists mark (106), and is the school’s all-time steals leader (280).

All of that has drawn the attention of college recruiters. This past week, Bruns said yes to one of those schools — Gustavus. Bruns will play for the Division III college in St. Peter next year.

Bruns is averaging a stellar 17 points, 6 assists and 3 steals per game this season.

Lake City’s new rebounding queen

Lake City senior Mya Shones put herself in the Tigers’ record book on Tuesday in a loss to Byron. The 6-foot-1 senior grabbed 12 rebounds, giving her the career rebounding record at her school. Shones now has 939 rebounds, besting the career mark of 925 that had been set by Grace Bany, a 2021 Lake City graduate.

