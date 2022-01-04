High School Girls Basketball Focus: Cotter, Sandcork making their move

Winona Cotter has taken a major leap in our Power Rankings, going from unranked to No. 3. That's what a nine-game winning streak, including a win over previously unbeaten Goodhue will do for a team.

One of the top contributors to all of the Ramblers' strong play has been Sofia Sandcork, who's been lighting things up from 3-point distance.

Here are our Top 5 Standouts, Power Rankings and News and Notes.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

1. Sofia Sandcork, Winona Cotter

The senior forward has sizzled with her shooting this year. Never was Sandcork better and more lethal than on Monday, Dec. 27, in a 69-48 win against previously unbeaten Goodhue, scoring 32 points and hitting seven 3-pointers. Sandcork was at it again just three days later, burying six 3-pointers en route to a 29-point game against Worthington. Sandcork is averaging 18.7 ppg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo’s Hannah Hanson drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Mankato East on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

2. Hannah Hanson, Mayo

Mayo’s junior three-sport star — volleyball, track and field, basketball — seems to have now hit her basketball stride, a handful of weeks into the season. Hanson was at her impactful best in the Rotary tournament, scoring 26 points in a lopsided win against over-matched New Richmond (Wis.), then 25 in a narrow win against Byron. Hanson is much more than a scorer, though, the 5-foot-8 guard using her speed, strength and tenacity to make things happen all over the court.

John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Bloomington Jefferson Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Bloomington Jefferson beat John Marshall 53-48. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Lilly Meister, John Marshall

Meister did what she could on Tuesday in a narrow loss to Bloomington Kennedy, and did it as only she can. The Rockets finished with 45 points and the smooth, strong and sweet-shooting Meister had 33 of them, getting them inside and out.

Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) finds an opening during a girls basketball game against Byron on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Post Bulletin file photo Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Natalie Bremer, Lake City

Bremer is in her fifth year with the Tigers varsity and she’s added to her game every season. The senior was at her best Tuesday in an impressive 74-63 win over Totino-Grace, scoring 33 points.

Lake City's Ella Matzke (14) is defended by Byron's Kendra Harvey (24) during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

5. Kendra Harvey, Byron

Get used to seeing Harvey’s name in this space the next three years, as she’s just a freshman. The 5-foot-8 guard was silky smooth against Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, scoring 26 points in her team’s 59-51 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Austin (8-0)

No. 2-ranked Austin has done nothing but win. It’s had one serious test, with Mankato East taking it to double overtime on Dec. 23 before Austin prevailed 73-66. The Packers have one true star, senior guard Hope Dudycha. But they also have tremendous balance. In beating Farmington on the road Thursday, Austin had four players with at least 12 points. It averages 67 ppg.

2. Hayfield (11-0)

Hayfield is ranked No. 6 in Class A, a ranking that seems a tad low for a group this good. The Vikings are balanced, but they also have a “Big Two” in Kristin Watson and Natalie Beaver. Those two sophomores combined for 45 points in the team’s most recent win.

3. Winona Cotter (9-2)

There is no team any hotter than Cotter. The Ramblers, after dropping their first two games, have rattled off nine straight wins. That includes an especially impressive one against previously unbeaten Goodhue, 69-48. That was the game that guard Sofia Sandcork really started to make a name for herself, with 32 points. Cotter lacks some depth, but its starting five is tough match.

4. Stewartville (6-2)

ADVERTISEMENT

After dropping its first two games, both to powerhouse teams, Stewartville hasn’t lost since. That includes one-sided wins over tough teams Albert Lea and Lourdes, and a five-point win over excellent Byron. The Tigers also have a “Big Two” in junior guards Haylie Strum and Keeley Steele.

5. Goodhue (8-1)

Goodhue hasn’t just been beating its opponents, it’s been obliterating them. The Wildcats are winning games by an average score of 71-42. They were finally handed a loss, though, and that was also resounding, 69-48 to sizzling Winona Cotter. Another tough contest looms, Jan. 7, with Goodhue taking on tough-as-nails Byron.

6. Lake City (7-2)

The Tigers are difficult to beat, even without Lilly Meincke (out for the season after knee surgery). It has seniors Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones who make Lake City so formidable. Bremer scores in droves and plays hawking defense, while the 6-foot-1 Shones is the glue with her inside play (10 points, 13 rebounds in a win last week against White Bear Lake).

7. Byron (4-3)

Coaches are constantly preaching to their teams to “play hard.” With Byron, coach Jeremy Baumbach’s pleas have sunk in. Tough to find a more relentless group than these Bears. Just ask Mayo, which barely had enough to hold back refuse-to-quit Byron in the Rotary tournament. Bodies were constantly on the floor in that one.

8. Mayo (5-3)

Mayo is starting to get Hannah Hanson at her best. That’s scary for everybody else. Not far removed from the volleyball season, Hanson’s shooting form is settling in, including her starting to drain 3-pointers. The most athletic player in southeastern Minnesota (track star, volleyball star), Hanson had games of 26 and 25 points in the Rotary tournament. And she’s not all that Mayo has, with quickness throughout its lineup and enough shot makers.

9. Dover-Eyota (8-2)

Dover-Eyota isn’t a one-girl team, but the Eagles do have “one” girl who stands out. Senior 5-foot- 8 guard Malia Nelson is averaging better than 30 points per game and has been a complete menace on defense, hovering around six steals per game.

10. Lourdes (6-3)

Lourdes is coming off playing what will likely be the best team it sees all season, Class AAAA Rosemount. It didn’t go particularly well for the Eagles (lost 61-42), especially after halftime. Still, Lourdes competed the entire game and showed the array of talent it has, inside and outside, and with one of the top point guards around, CJ Adamson.

NEWS AND NOTES

Cotter cruising as Sandcork has uncorked

Veteran Winona Cotter coach Pat Bowlin knew his team would be formidable this season. Heck, the Ramblers under Bowlin are good every year.

But this felt a bit different, with such veteran standouts as Megan Morgan, Sofia Sandcork, Sera Speltz, Olivia Gardner and Allyssa Williams comprising Cotter’s starting lineup.

After starting its season with a pair of losses to top-10 ranked teams Mayer Lutheran and Sauk Centre, the Ramblers haven’t lost since, rattling off nine straight wins. That includes an especially impressive 69-48 triumph Dec. 27 over previously unbeaten Goodhue.

That contest also marked the true coming-out party for 5-foot-9 forward Sandcork. Sandcork had 32 points in that one and lit things up from 3-point distance, draining 7 of 9 attempts from there.

As if to show that was no fluke, Sandcork followed that up with a 29-point game three days later in a narrow win over Worthington, with six more 3-pointers.

It’s been quite a jump for the senior, who after averaging 11 points per game last year has upped that to 18.7 this season, tops on the team. Morgan is just below her, at 17.6 ppg.

Sandcork is shooting an excellent 37% on 3’s.

“Sofia has improved a lot over her career,” Bowlin said. “She’s become an excellent 3-point shooter and is also much better off the dribble than she used to be. Plus, she consistently scores around the rim, able to shoot with either hand. Sofia’s just got a really nice offensive game, and she’s come up big for us in big games. She’s been one of the best players in the area.”

And Cotter has a really nice team.

“We’re playing really well right now,” Bowlin said. “As a coach, you really enjoy watching good basketball. We’ve got five kids who can all really pass.”

Houston's Sydney Torgerson (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Hayfield Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Houston beat Hayfield 62-49. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

1,000 points for Torgerson

Houston junior forward Sydney Torgerson had another big scoring game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, pouring in 19 points in a narrow win over Lester Prairie. Even more significant for Torgerson, who came on last year as a star in helping the Hurricanes to the state tournament, was that it put her over 1,000 points for her career.

Stewartville head coach Ryan Liffrig talks to the team during a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

100 career wins

Stewartville coach Ryan Liffrig nabbed the 100th win of his career this past week. Liffrig and his team got that done on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the Rotary Holiday Classic with a rout of New Richmond (Wis.). Stewartville beat Owatonna on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at the Rotary. The Tigers have won six straight and are now 6-2 overall.

