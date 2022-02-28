High School Girls Basketball Focus: Dover-Eyota, Lake City matchup a beauty

The regular season is now done for all southeastern Minnesota girls basketball teams.

And now it's the playoffs, for everybody.

Here’s a look at this past week’s stars, our Power Rankings and a preview of what is shaping up as a heck of a battle between a No. 4 and 5 seed in Section 1AA, Dover-Eyota and Lake City. D-E is seeded fourth despite being on a 15-game winning streak and ranked ninth in the state. And Lake City has two of the best players around.

TOP 7 STANDOUTS

Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Owatonna Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Haylie Strum, Stewartville

A junior guard, Strum came up big on Friday, Feb. 25, against what had been a hot Kasson-Mantorville team. Strum poured in 25 points as the Tigers ended their regular season on a high note. Strum sizzled, going 8-for-10 on 2-pointers and 2-for-6 on 3's. She also dished out seven assists and had three steals.

2. CJ Adamson, Lourdes

Adamson, who’s been on a tear the last month, scored 28 points in guiding Lourdes to an easy first-round playoff win over Pine Island on Thursday, Feb. 24. Adamson was 12-for-20 from the field, with four 3-pointers.

Houston’s Sydney Torgerson (2) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Schaeffer Academy on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Schaeffer Academy in Rochester. Houston defeated Schaeffer Academy 59-36. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

3. Sydney Torgerson, Houston

The 5-foot-10 junior forward was fantastic in her team’s second-round playoff win on Thursday, Feb. 24, over Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Torgerson scored 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 accuracy on free throws. She also managed five steals and three assists.

Cannon Falls' Charli Duden (21) and Chatfield's Zayda Priebe (41) fight for a rebound during Monday's game on Jan. 13, 2020, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

4. Zayda Priebe, Chatfield

The 6-foot-2 senior was busy on Thursday, Feb. 24, in her team’s impressive first-round playoff win over La Crescent-Hokah. Priebe scored 14 points, which is solid. But she had even more rebounds than points — 16.

5. Abigail O’Reilly, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

O’Reilly has had a bunch of big games this season, the latest on Thursday, Feb. 24, in a win over Lewiston-Altura. The 6-1 junior had 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block. And it was an efficient 21 points. She hit 7 of 9 shots from the field and 7 of 7 free throws.

Century's Taylor Clarey (1) tries for a 3-pointer defended by Mayo's Hannah Hanson (1) during a girls basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

6. Taylor Clarey, Century

Clarey, who averages 15 points per game, is one of the top shooters in the area and is now Century’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, girl or boy. The sophomore stroked four more 3’s in a one-sided win on Wednesday, Feb. 23, against Faribault. That was part of a 26-points, 4-rebounds, 4-steals, 2-blocks night. Clarey was 7-for-11 on 2-pointers and 4-for-10 on 3’s.

Mayo’s Hannah Hanson (1) goes up for a shot defended by John Marshall’s Katie Hurt (2) during a girls basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Mayo 61-53 in overtime. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

7. Katie Hurt, John Marshall

The 5-foot-11, strong, fast, quick and determined Hurt makes this list not for anything she did offensively. No, placing her here is all about calling attention to her defense. It’s gone from really good to fantastic. She showed that against Century on Friday, Feb. 25, holding excellent scorer Taylor Clarey to two points and never allowing her a chance to breathe.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.

1. Hayfield (27-0)

The Vikings remain the only unbeaten team in southeastern Minnesota. They won their first playoff game 72-18 on Thursday, Feb. 24, and are a fairly significant favorite to reach the state tournament.

2. Dover-Eyota (23-3)

Fifteen straight wins and counting for the No. 9-ranked Eagles. Not bad for a team that few thought would have anything close to this kind of success when the season started, having graduated four starters from a year ago. As good as Malia Nelson is for the Eagles — and she is great — D-E has shown that it is so much more than a one-girl team.

3. Lourdes (17-7)

The Eagles, arguably southeastern Minnesota’s hottest team the last month, followed up impressive wins over Winona Cotter, Lake City and Goodhue to end the regular season, with a 72-38 win over Pine Island in the first round of the section playoffs. CJ Adamson has stayed incredibly hot. She had 28 points against the Panthers. Vivica Bretton, among the best athletes on the team, broke free for 19 points.

4. Goodhue (23-3)

The No. 8-ranked Wildcats are the highest ranked team in Class AA among a stack of strong Section One contenders. Goodhue can beat teams in a number of ways, but particularly with its full-court pressure defense. There is also plenty of shooting here and one of the top sophomores around, point guard Elisabeth Gadient.

5. John Marshall (19-7)

The Rockets have won 10 straight games as they enter the postseason. That includes having taken down Mankato West and Mankato East in that span, both top-10 ranked in Class AAA. JM is doing it especially behind its defense. The Rockets are permitting just 34 points per game over their last nine.

6. Winona Cotter (19-4)

After absorbing a rare loss on Feb. 12 to Lourdes, the Ramblers have sizzled all over again. Cotter has a number of ways it can turn offensively. And defensively, it’s one of the better units around, allowing 49 points per game. Cotter scores 67 ppg.

7. Austin (21-5)

After a brief lull at the end of January and the beginning of February, it seems all systems are go again for the Packers. Austin is getting scoring from all over the place and has won six of its last seven games. The one loss was more than respectable, just 65-58 to Class AAAA No. 2-ranked team Eden Prairie. Austin is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA.

8. Lake City (18-8)

It’s worth repeating that Lake City likely has the best guard-center pairing in Section 1AA, with Natalie Bremer and Mya Shones. Bremer had 20 points in the team’s opening playoff win over Cannon Falls, and Shones had 11 points and nine rebounds.

9. Stewartville (17-8)

The Tigers showed once again how tough they can be as they closed their regular season with a decisive 87-56 win over upward-trending Kasson-Mantorville. When Stewartville is at full strength, which has been rare this season, look out. It can beat anybody.

10. Mayo (18-8)

Junior guard Izabell Ruskell is emerging as one of the top shooters in southeastern Minnesota. Ruskell has helped open things up in the interior, where Ava Miller has shown great progress.

NEWS AND NOTES

Heck of a matchup

In the Section 1AA quarterfinals, one of the best No. 4 and 5 seed matchups imaginable will take place Monday at Mayo Civic Arena.

That finds No. 4 Dover-Eyota playing No. 5 Lake City. Crazy to think that D-E is a 4 seed after having won 15 straight games. But that’s the nature of Section 1AA this season, with strength all the way through No. 8 seed Chatfield.

Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson (23) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Dover-Eyota has one of the best players in southeastern Minnesota, 5-foot-9 forward Malia Nelson. She averages 25 points and is also a menace defensively, with about five steals per game. D-E has a bunch of impact players to go with her now, too, as it’s made massive strides since the beginning of the season.

In facing Lake City, the Eagles have to figure out a way to slow down senior guard Natalie Bremer, who will play next year at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. Like D-E’s Nelson, Bremer has had a fantastic season. The quick and fast 6-foot guard is averaging 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists per game. Bremer also has a heck of a tag-team partner in 6-1 senior center Mya Shones. While Bremer is her school’s all-time leading scorer, Shones is its all-time leading rebounder among girls.